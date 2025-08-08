ADVERTISEMENT

The Middle Ages was a time in Europe from the collapse of Roman civilization to the start of the Renaissance. Society was deeply influenced by the Church, and most people lived rural, agricultural lives. The era is famous for knights, castles, and plagues but is so much more than just a collection of quirky legends.

The subreddit r/MedievalHistoryMemes, although silly in form, provides a nuanced picture of the period, highlighting everything from rigid class systems to political intrigues, all while making the peasants and nobles unexpectedly relatable.

#1

Nailed It

Medieval art meme showing a knight on a horse with a humorous dialogue about drawing horses from different angles.

No-Resident8580 Report

    #2

    This Does But A Smile On My Face

    Rat wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in a meme referencing Europe in 1346, illustrating Middle Ages humor with pop culture.

    Eligon-5th Report

    #3

    This Is Actually My Two Kids Last Name LOL

    Medieval knight named Lance in armor next to a horse, humorously highlighting medieval names in Middle Ages memes.

    No-Resident8580 Report

    #4

    Viking Meme

    Medieval meme showing Leif Erikson annoyed asking if he is a joke, highlighting funniest memes about the Middle Ages.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #5

    Don't Treat Me Like A Princess

    Medieval knight meme with glowing eyes joking about treating a princess and alliances in the Middle Ages humor collection.

    NotFamousButWillBe Report

    #6

    This Is What A Cat Looks Like, Right?

    Man in green sweater drawing a simple shape with caption about medieval artists and funny Middle Ages memes.

    reddit.com Report

    #7

    Large Snails Were Oftentimes A Concern For The Medieval Man Or Woman

    Medieval artwork humor showing giant murderous snails and people in armor, illustrating funniest Middle Ages memes.

    Eligon-5th Report

    #8

    How Are Y’all?

    Nine humorous medieval owl illustrations from manuscripts, showcasing quirky expressions to explain moods in the Middle Ages.

    stranger_passing_by Report

    #9

    Horse Has A Point

    Horse meme highlighting its role in wars, part of funniest memes explaining the Middle Ages humorously.

    DeathRaeGun Report

    #10

    Not Yeet

    Meme comparing different terms of endearment with a humorous Crusader reference explaining the Middle Ages.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #11

    Titanic Iceberg vs. White Ship Rock

    Iceberg images paired with text comparing a luxury ship sinking and a medieval ship causing a succession crisis and civil war in the Middle Ages memes.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    The Different Crusades

    Funny medieval history meme showing crusades represented by children in a pool, highlighting humor in Middle Ages memes.

    Straight_Orchid2834 Report

    #13

    People In Medieval Times Drank Beer Because It Was Safer Than Water

    Medieval meme with two illustrated bears comparing drinking water and beer during the Middle Ages humorously.

    BoredFrog87 Report

    #14

    Guys, You Liked Previous Meme With Medieval Cat, So Here Is Another! These Rocket Cats Were Weapons For Castle Sieges

    Medieval meme showing a cat with a rocket strapped to its back, humorously illustrating Middle Ages life with funny memes.

    Androman777 Report

    #15

    Food: Peasants vs. Nobles

    Medieval peasants strong from greens and fish versus nobles weak from expensive bread and red meat meme comparing Middle Ages diets.

    Straight_Orchid2834 Report

    #16

    Damn They Fell Low

    Meme comparing Goths in 410 AD sacking Rome to modern Goths loving the band Evanescence, with Middle Ages humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    Love Me Some Blue Filter. It's The Dark Ages, After All

    Split image meme contrasting lone vehicle in desert labeled Mexico in movies with dark, armored figures in medieval Europe scenes from movies.

    Quiescam Report

    #18

    Man Making Medieval Memes Is Hard. Not That I Made This

    Comparison meme featuring a historical figure and a golden cross illustrating Middle Ages humor and cultural conflict.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #19

    When People Say They Wish They Had A Time Machine

    Medieval life meme depicting peasants stretched between disease, bad harvests, church, foreign invaders, lords, and children.

    MikeyTMNTGOAT Report

    #20

    Idk About This Gal

    Two characters labeled the Church and the French presenting a medieval painting, illustrating Middle Ages memes humor.

    MikeyTMNTGOAT Report

    #21

    Ottomans

    Three dog images showing different expressions illustrating how the Ottoman Empire is viewed in various Middle Ages history books.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #22

    F For Medieval Knights

    Cartoon pig dressed as a medieval doctor with text diagnosing wounded knights, humorous Middle Ages meme.

    S-L-A-V-E-R-Y Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    He's really unwell, he's lost a lot of blood. I know what'll help....

    #23

    Take What You Can, Give Nothing Back

    Funny meme comparing Anglo-Saxons viewing monasteries as sacred with Vikings seeing them as easy raid targets in the Middle Ages.

    ALCPL Report

    #24

    Longbows Meme

    Scene from a meme showing a confused person with text about the Middle Ages and learning medieval longbow power.

    TheCheerfulCynic Report

    #25

    Fun Fact, That Is A Real Fighting Technique Called “Mordschlag”

    Medieval meme showing two fighters in armor with one saying I have no idea what I am doing, Middle Ages humor.

    SportAccomplished778 Report

    #26

    Poor English

    Medieval knight meme humor illustrating Middle Ages history with Joan of Arc and the 100 Years War.

    kokothemagicdragon Report

    #27

    Mongols And Religion In A Nutshell

    Funny memes depicting Mongols peacefully interacting with Buddhists, Pagans, Christians, and Muslims in the Middle Ages context.

    TheCheerfulCynic Report

    #28

    Cat

    Medieval meme showing a cat-like creature playing bagpipes, humorously capturing middle ages life and chaos.

    HumidAndBrees-y Report

    #29

    Which One Are You ?

    Various historical helmets for each month, a funny meme explaining medieval armor in the Middle Ages with humor and creativity.

    Due-Development-1557 Report

    #30

    Seriously…

    Medieval meme featuring a classic Middle Ages painting humorously captioned about babies and adult responsibilities.

    HumidAndBrees-y Report

    #31

    By The Pope

    Wikipedia page titled list of heresies in the Catholic Church above a medieval knight with glowing eyes in a forest.

    Joseph-Memestar Report

    #32

    I Like Metal Music

    Medieval meme showing a person ringing a large church bell labeled heavy metal music, humorous Middle Ages insight.

    SeraphimMinks Report

    #33

    There, I Fixed It

    Comparison meme showing what Vikings looked like versus how Vikings actually looked in Middle Ages humor memes.

    McStud717 Report

    #34

    The Customer Is Always Right

    Medieval meme showing a humorous illustration combining Middle Ages art with modern text about duck-powered sailing.

    No-Resident8580 Report

    #35

    The Best Job If You Don't Mind Not Being Allowed To Bust A Nut

    Medieval monks laughing and scheming about wealth and tithes in a humorous Middle Ages meme.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Jews In A Nutshell Since The First Century

    Meme illustrating religious tensions in the Middle Ages with a humorous reaction from Christians to Jews at 40 AC.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #37

    Red Rose Bouquets Are Lancastrian Propaganda

    Medieval meme with a knight humorously explaining loyalty to the Yorkist side during the Middle Ages.

    DapperDoughboy Report

    #38

    It Do Be Super Slow Doe

    Meme comparing medieval wars in movies versus reality using Doge with helmets and castles humor.

    Joseph-Memestar Report

    #39

    The Bouillon

    Comparison meme showing bouillon cubes versus Godfrey of Bouillon with humorous traits about the Middle Ages explained through memes.

    emilos260 Report

    #40

    Charles V Is Informed About The Soccer World Cup

    Middle Ages meme showing a historical figure questioning a Spain-Germany game with text Against Who.

    SageManeja Report

    #41

    Smooth…

    Medieval style meme depicting a skeleton stealing a dog in a humorous illustration about the Middle Ages.

    HumidAndBrees-y Report

    #42

    Roman Toilets Be Like

    Medieval-style illustration of Roman public toilets with people sitting on stone benches, humorously explaining the Middle Ages.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #43

    Banking Was (And Still Is) A Lucrative Business

    Meme comparing disciplined Middle Ages bankers as warriors to modern bankers with office space and money bag.

    Eligon-5th Report

    #44

    Frisia Moment

    Types of pain illustration showing head pain, stomach pain, and full-body pain with a humorous Middle Ages meme about Vikings and Christians.

    norsemythologymemes Report

    #45

    *squeaks In Bubonic Plague*

    Funny Middle Ages meme with a rat next to a map referencing 19th century British empire occupation.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    *the Invention Of The Ballista* “Just A Little Further…”

    Medieval illustration meme humorously depicts the invention of archery with a frustrated archer and an arrow stuck in him.

    Eligon-5th Report

    #47

    Hope They Didn't Try That Again

    Medieval meme contrasting plague warfare tactics with peace efforts during Middle Ages siege humor.

    MikeyTMNTGOAT Report

    #48

    She Was Later Banned To Approach Ausbourg Within A Day's Travel Distance

    Man eating fruit at a table with wine, observed through blinds, a humorous meme explaining the Middle Ages context.

    N-formyl-methionine Report

    #49

    Great Scott!

    Medieval meme showing a man in a cart pulled by flying horses with caption about roads, illustrating Middle Ages humor.

    medievalmemesorg Report

    #50

    Agincourt Be Like

    Medieval soldiers in armor react with laughter to an English king's reckless attack plan in a Middle Ages meme.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Well, It Works Even As 1300

    Meme comparing strong Ottoman Empire in 1600 to a weak empire in 2020, illustrating Middle Ages humor.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #52

    I Was Told To Post This

    Meme showing a medieval king’s face edited onto a man in a city, joking about crime in the Middle Ages.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    June 21: Niccolo Machiavelli, The Founder Of Modern Political Science, Dies In 1527

    Machiavelli meme referencing states ruined by women, humorously explaining the Middle Ages in a funny historical context.

    idontpayforgas Report

    #54

    She Fancy

    Medieval demon wearing a pretty dress while stoking fires, humorously illustrating Middle Ages memes.

    AdamWestsButtDouble Report

    #55

    Let's Let Bygones Be Bygones. Also, Marry My Daughter Please

    Cartoon meme showing two kids shaking hands with caption about European kings avoiding fights, related to Middle Ages memes.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    The Crusades In A Nutshell

    Meme comparing weak and muscular versions of a character to explain the Crusades in Middle Ages history and memes.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

    #57

    The West And The Byzantines

    Meme illustrating funny Middle Ages history with clown makeup showing the fall of the Byzantine Empire in a humorous way.

    FamiliarPitch8378 Report

    #58

    Viking Conversion To Christians In A Nutshell

    Meme showing Dark Age Christians and Pagan Vikings with text about resurrection and brutality in the Middle Ages.

    TheCheerfulCynic Report

    #59

    With Small Exceptions

    Two cartoon figures on a bus showing the contrast between living through history and learning about it with middle ages memes.

    Eremetebus Report

    #60

    Is Loving Jesus Legal Yet?

    Man leaning forward with a serious expression next to an image of Jesus, illustrating funny memes about the Middle Ages.

    S-L-A-V-E-R-Y Report

    #61

    Vlad The Impaler Meme

    Meme comparing Vlad the Impaler's gentle image to peasants versus his fierce image to everyone else in Middle Ages memes.

    TheCheerfulCynic Report

    #62

    Why Charles? Why?

    Man applying clown makeup meme illustrating key historical events in the Middle Ages with humor and satire.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    K

    Meme illustrating Middle Ages power struggle with Church figures edited onto modern movie scene, highlighting history humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Oh Yeah Full Armor And Sun

    Man in sunglasses explaining Middle Ages history humor to woman in a white tank top at a sports event.

    Witekkk006 Report

    #65

    Barber

    Medieval meme showing a humorous take on a hairdresser cutting hair with knights attacking the client in the background.

    Eligon-5th Report

    #66

    A Tale As Old As Time

    Medieval memes showing an archer versus a heavily armored retainer explaining the Middle Ages humorously.

    DapperDoughboy Report

    #67

    Just Throw A Dead Animal Over His Shoulders, It'll Make Him Look Authentic!

    Elmo meme contrasting popular Viking depictions with historical Middle Ages portrayals in a humorous way.

    Quiescam Report

    #68

    Vlad The Impaler Meme

    Medieval meme showing Vlad the Impaler preferring fighting the Ottoman Empire over paying taxes, illustrating Middle Ages humor.

    TheCheerfulCynic Report

    #69

    The Problem Of Two Emperors In A Nutshell

    Two Spider-Man characters pointing at each other labeled The Holy Roman Emperor and The Byzantine Emperor, a medieval meme.

    TheCheerfulCynic Report

    #70

    Hussite Stuff

    Shadowed figure saying I fear no man but medieval weapons scare him, illustrating Middle Ages humor with knights and weaponry memes.

    bavarianpineapple Report

    #71

    England And Wales In A Nutshell

    Anime characters labeled England and Wales with England saying you don't need any friends, a funny meme about the Middle Ages.

    TheCheerfulCynic Report

    #72

    Byzantine

    Medieval humor meme showing panic and calm reactions about Ottoman attack and land ship transport in the Middle Ages.

    Joseph_Memestar Report

