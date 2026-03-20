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Joseph Duggar’s Sister Jill Speaks Out After Brother’s Arrest Over Horrific Crime
Man with beard and mustache, looking serious in a mugshot related to Joseph Duggaru2019s sister Jill speaking out after arrest.
Crime

Joseph Duggar’s Sister Jill Speaks Out After Brother’s Arrest Over Horrific Crime

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Jill Duggar, alongside her husband Derick Dillard, has reacted to the news of her brother Joseph being arrested on Wednesday, March 18, on accusations of behaving inappropriately with a 9-year-old in 2020.

The siblings starred together on the hit TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting between 2008 and 2015, which followed their conservative parents, Jim and Michelle, as well as their other brothers and sisters.

Highlights
  • Joseph Duggar’s sister and brother-in-law say they are “shocked and heartbroken” following his arrest over allegations involving a minor.
  • Authorities allege the incident occurred in 2020 during a family vacation in Florida, with Duggar reportedly admitting to the accusations.
  • Joseph Duggar has waived extradition and is expected to face serious charges in Florida.

The victim, now 14, was on vacation with her family in Panama City Beach, Florida, when Duggar allegedly violated her. 

The former reality star’s arrest came after the girl’s father confronted him about his actions on Tuesday in his home state of Arkansas, where he admitted his wrongdoing in front of a local detective. 

RELATED:

    Joseph Duggar’s sister and brother-in-law issued a statement a day after his arrest

    Jill Duggar speaking into a microphone during a podcast, addressing Joseph Duggar’s arrest and related crime issues.

    Image credits: The Unplanned Podcast

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    Joseph “repeatedly” asked the victim “to sit on his lap,” according to a press release issued by Florida’s Bay County Sheriff’s Office. 

    His behavior allegedly escalated over the course of the vacation, including asking the victim to “sit next to him on a couch” and covering them with a blanket before allegedly manipulating her underwear and grazing her private part.

    Man with beard and short hair in a gray shirt, related to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after arrest news.

    Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    Duggar apologized to the victim after the latter incident, and the matter ceased at that point, according to officials.

    The case was formally reported when the victim participated in a forensic interview earlier this month, after which the Tontitown Police Department (Arkansas) contacted the BCSO regarding the allegations.

    Jill Duggar outdoors with braided hair, wearing a grey shirt, speaking out after Joseph Duggar’s arrest over crime.

    Image credits: jillmdillard

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    A post uploaded on Jill’s family blog on Thursday read, “We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill’s brother (Joseph Duggar’s) arrest.” 

    The announcement explained that the family got to know about Joseph’s arrest after a friend called them to ask about reports in the media.

    “We are shocked and heartbroken,” the blog expressed, before going on to say, “We condemn ab**e. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family.”

    Tweet from Lobistar Police questioning why Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill stayed silent after brother’s arrest over crime.

    Image credits: LobistarPolice1

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    The response continued: “We pray God gives her strength, comfort, and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead.”

    Young man wearing a blue suit with a red tie smiling outdoors, related to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after arrest.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Jill and her husband also kept Joseph’s wife, Kendra, and their four children in their thoughts, adding they pray for them to “feel loved and supported during this difficult time.”

    They closed the post with two passages from the Bible.

    The first, from Isaiah, read: “Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression.” 

    The second, from Psalms, added: “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed spirit.”

    Joseph is currently awaiting extradition to Florida

    Social media post showing reaction to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest over crime

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    Social media post commenting on Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest over crime.

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    Duggar made his first court appearance in Arkansas on the morning of March 20, where he waived his right to an extradition hearing, paving the way for his transfer to Florida for further investigation. 

    He appeared before Judge Taylor Samples via Zoom, with the hearing lasting only a minute, according to People.

    Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest related to a horrific crime inside a home.

    Image credits: TLC

    Joseph was wearing a gray and white prison jumpsuit. His hair was slicked back, and he had a beard and a mustache.

    He is expected to be charged with “lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, conducted by a person 18 years or older,” according to the BCSO.

    Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill smiling closely with a man in an outdoor setting with blurred background lights.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    There is also a possibility that Joseph could face additional charges in Arkansas, as Tontitown Police Department Chief Corey Jenison told People his investigation remains “open” in the state. 

    Joseph Duggar’s scandal comes years after his elder brother Josh’s arrest and sentencing

    Tweet about Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill responding to brother’s arrest, discussing family behavior and parental roles.

    Image credits: Thatchickfrcan1

    Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill smiling in a coral dress holding a baby, standing next to family outdoors in daylight.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Josh Duggar was arrested for possession of child p**nography in 2021.

    He was convicted later that year and, in 2022, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison, which he is currently serving.

    Man in pink shirt standing indoors with carved bedposts in background, related to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out.

    Image credits: TLC

    Before that, in 2015, it was revealed that Josh had inappropriately touched four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was a teen. 

    He also admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna, and shared a public apology that same year.

    Tweet by user Laura Pratt criticizing the Duggar family after Joseph Duggar’s arrest over horrific crime.

    Image credits: LauraPratt33

    Young man with short brown hair wearing a dark shirt against a blue background, related to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    Joseph addressed his brother’s actions on an episode of a spin-off of 19 Kids and Counting titled Jill & Jessa: Counting On, soon after.

    “It broke my heart,” he said, adding he was surprised by his brother’s “secret life.”

    “Something is very wrong with this family,” a netizen remarked 

    Tweet highlighting Jill Duggar speaking out to support victims after Joseph Duggar’s arrest over a horrific crime.

    Image credits: Carey3060831622

    Tweet from Amara discussing the impact on families after Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaks out.

    Image credits: Quin_Ami

    Social media reaction to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest over crime.

    Image credits: stalinm005

    Twitter user Alberta Britt responding to TMZ with a comment about Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest.

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    Tweet reacting to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest over a horrific crime.

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    Woman wearing glasses and a blue sweater commenting on Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest.

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    Tweet from user Oremma replying to TMZ with the comment Too many secrets regarding Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out.

    Image credits: Horre_Emma

    Joseph Duggar's sister Jill speaking out publicly after brother’s arrest over a horrific crime case.

    Image credits: VoidFor

    Tweet discussing family secrets and victims linked to Joseph Duggar’s sister Jill speaking out after brother’s arrest

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    Twitter user reacting to Duggar family news, highlighting Jill Duggar’s statement after Joseph Duggar’s arrest.

    Image credits: TheKingFishurr

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That family tree needs to be cut down and burned.

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    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That family tree needs to be cut down and burned.

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