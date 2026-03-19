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‘19 Kids And Counting’ Star Joseph Garrett Duggar Arrested Over Disturbing Allegations
Joseph Garrett Duggar smiling with a woman, close-up portrait highlighting 19 Kids And Counting star in casual setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘19 Kids And Counting’ Star Joseph Garrett Duggar Arrested Over Disturbing Allegations

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The Duggar family is at the center of another scandal following the arrest of Joseph Garrett Duggar on Wednesday, March 18.

The 19 Kids and Counting star was accused of behaving inappropriately with a minor girl on a family vacation.

The arrest has made him the second sibling from the Duggar family to face disturbing allegations involving children.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Joseph Garrett Duggar was arrested in Arkansas following disturbing allegations.
    • The 31-year-old reality TV star allegedly behaved inappropriately with a minor girl, aged 9 at the time, during a family vacation.
    • His arrest made him the second sibling from the Duggar family to face disturbing allegations involving minors.
    • “Always was something a bit ‘off’ with that family,” a social media user commented online.

    Joseph Garrett Duggar was arrested in Arkansas following disturbing allegations involving a minor girl

    Joseph Garrett Duggar smiling with a woman in an outdoor setting related to 19 Kids And Counting news.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Joseph Garrett Duggar was accused of “lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful s*xual activity with a minor,” the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

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    He was arrested in Arkansas, where he lives with his wife Kendra (née Caldwell), and their children, Garrett, 7, and daughters Addison, 6, and Brooklyn, 4.

    The couple may reportedly have a fourth child but have not publicly confirmed the information.

    Joseph Garrett Duggar from 19 Kids And Counting smiling with a woman, sitting on a couch in a living room setting.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Joseph was on a family vacation in Florida in 2020 when he allegedly behaved inappropriately with a minor girl, aged 9 at the time.

    The group was staying at a residence on Danny Drive in Panama City Beach, and Joseph allegedly asked the child to sit on his lap on multiple occasions.

    The 31-year-old reality TV star allegedly asked the girl, aged 9, to sit on his lap multiple times 

    Large family group gathered on stairs inside a home, depicting 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar and relatives.

    Image credits: duggarfam

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    Comment criticizing the Duggar family in a social media post about disturbing allegations involving 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar.

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    At one point during the vacation, he was sitting on the couch and allegedly asked the girl to sit next to him.

    Joseph then covered them with a blanket and “manipulated the victim’s underwear.”

    He touched her private parts and rubbed his hands on her thighs at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

    Joseph Garrett Duggar, known from 19 Kids And Counting, with short hair and beard, posing for a mugshot photo.

    Image credits: Bay County Sheriff’s Office

    Comment saying I wonder if these boys experienced something traumatic in their childhood on a social media post about Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest allegations.

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    As per the victim’s account, Joseph later apologized for his actions, and the ab*sive behavior stopped.

    Years later, authorities got involved after the victim’s father confronted Joseph on March 17, 2026.

    The reality TV star “admitted his actions” to the father and law enforcement officials as well.

    The victim’s father confronted Joseph about behaving inappropriately with his daughter

    Joseph Garrett Duggar smiling with a woman on a wooden deck outdoors with trees and fields in the background

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Comment from Gail Condy Bumstead on social media discussing family values related to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar.

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    The victim, now 14, participated in a forensic interview and “disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation.”

    Following the out-of-state arrest, Joseph was “charged with lewd and lascivious behavior – m*lestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older,” the sheriff’s office said.

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    He is expected to be extradited to Bay County, Florida.

    Joseph Garrett Duggar from 19 Kids And Counting posing outdoors with family members on a wooden bench on a sunny day

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Comment about a family vacation discussing 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest allegations.

    The family vacation in question took place years after Joseph and Kendra tied the knot in 2017.

    After first meeting in church, Joseph reportedly courted her for months and proposed to her at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding.

    They were married within a few months of the proposal. Joseph was 23 and Kendra was 19.

    Viewers of TLC’s spin-off show, Counting On, watched the bride’s father, a pastor, marry them in one of the episodes.

    The disturbing allegations against Joseph echoed previous scandals involving the Duggar family

    Joseph Garrett Duggar with a woman, smiling outdoors near a large beige building under clear blue sky.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar and disturbing allegations.

    Joseph was one of 19 siblings who gained fame through the long-running show 19 Kids and Counting.

    The series followed their ultra-conservative parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, over 10 seasons from 2008 to 2015.

    19 Kids and Counting was axed after revelations about the oldest Duggar child, Josh Duggar, having behaved inappropriately with five children. Four of the victims were his own sisters.

    Josh was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison in 2022 for receiving and possessing material depicting children engaging in s*xually explicit content.

    “I wonder if these boys experienced something traumatic in their childhood,” one commenter said

    Joseph Garrett Duggar from 19 Kids And Counting posing outdoors with family, dressed formally on a sunny day.

    Image credits: littleduggarfamily

    The news of Joseph’s arrest led to massive speculation about the Duggar family online.

    Another claimed there was “Always was something a bit ‘off’ with that family….”

    “Run Kendra Run,” one said. Another wrote, “19 felonies and counting.”

    “Seems to be a common theme and reoccurrence in their family,” one said. “Seems from what I remember they started with m*lesting their sisters. And the parents did nothing about it!”

    “Yall didn’t actually think that Josh was the ONLY one .. their Dad is creepy as f***,” another said.

    “Is ‘19 Kids and Counting’ the name of the show or the sons’ rap sheet?” a social media user asked

    Comment by Jess Hodges expressing doubt about the father being the culprit in the Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest case.

    Comment by Cheryl Von Arx saying Run Kendra Run with reaction icons, related to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest.

    Comment from Adriana Arbogast expressing doubt about Josh's problems continuing from teenage years into adulthood.

    Comment discussing female modesty views linked to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest allegations.

    Comment by Diane Marschall expressing suspicion about the Duggar family amid 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar allegations.

    Comment by Jermaine Jai Smith questioning if 19 Kids and Counting refers to the show or the sons’ rap sheet.

    User comment by Lori Kohler saying put him jail and keep him there, related to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest.

    Comment on social media post criticizing conservative Christian family values in relation to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest.

    Facebook comment by Susan Wiley Mallott reacting to Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest news on a light blue background.

    Comment by Laura Ballanytne discussing child predators and victims, related to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest.

    Comment by Jean Ryder expressing frustration about family dynamics, related to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar arrest.

    Comment by Julie Saliga expressing opinions about the Duggar family and mention of disturbing allegations.

    Comment by Heather Burtley asking what is happening with the 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Garrett Duggar amid arrest allegations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Michelle Annette related to 19 Kids And Counting star Joseph Duggar arrest news.

    Comment by Ginni Bartlett expressing doubt about Joseph Garrett Duggar's wife leaving him, related to 19 Kids And Counting star arrest.

    Comment from Hayley Manning discussing Jill Duggar and the Duggar family secrets related to 19 Kids and Counting.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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