Who knew mugshots could pass for high-fashion looks that seem straight out of glossy magazines?

These mugshots are less “caught in the act” and more about being “caught looking fab” as the posers sport a smoldering smirk, a grin from ear to ear, a rockstar kind of swagger, or just a perfectly styled hairdo that makes heads turn.

Here are some of the most photogenic people who turned their run-ins with the law into unexpected glamour shots.