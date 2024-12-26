“Inappropriate”: Paris Hilton Slammed For Wearing Nothing But A Bow For Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

Underneath a towering Christmas tree, Paris Hilton served up a sizzling Christmas gift: herself.

The 43-year-old reality star posed for a sultry photoshoot to celebrate the festive season, sparking mixed reactions as she posed in nothing but a big red bow.

“All wrapped up and ready to sliv this holiday season 🎀✨ #Slivmas #ThatsHot,” she captioned one series of pictures.

She also posted a clip of herself grooving to Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me with the caption: “My presence is a present.”

Paris Hilton dressed herself up as a Christmas gift to celebrate the holiday season

The comments section was flooded with a mix of praises as well as criticism for the media personality.

“The only christmas present that matters,” said one comment while another read, “RED IS MY NEW FAVORITE COLOR.”

One branded her the “Christmas queen,” and another agreed by calling her the “queen of Christmas.”

She’s “breaking the Internet,” one said while another wrote, “Merry Christmas ICON.”

But others slammed the raunchy look and asked her to “go be a proper mom.”

“Where is yo clothes?!?!” asked another.

“You still have time to delete this…” another critic said.

Another called it “inappropriate” and asked, “Why sexualize Christmas?”

Hilton, who is married to Carter Reum, shares son Phoenix, 22 months, and daughter London, 13 months.

The family of four dressed up in matching outfits for their own Christmas photoshoot and were ready to “slay the holidays.”

“Serving ✨Slivmas vibes✨ with my #CutesieCrew 🎄💖 Phoenix, London, Carter & I are ready to slay the holidays! 🎅🏻 Wishing you all a season that’s hot, happy, and full of love!” she wrote in the caption.

“Why Paris? Save it for the bedroom,” read one comment on her sultry Christmas photoshoot

Hilton and Reum were first friends for a while before they began dating in 2019. They got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot the same year.

The hotel heiress-turned-DJ spoke about creating cherished Christmas traditions last year, which was their first holiday season as a family of four.

“I’ve always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year,” she told People last year. “I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together.”

The Stars are Blind singer said her life was changed when she became a parent and that she is “loving” her “mom era.”

The singer and author also posted a clip of herself grooving to Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me

“Motherhood has changed my life in every way,” she told Good Morning America in July this year.

“I’ve never been happier. I’m loving my mom era and my kids are my world.”

Reflecting on the journey of motherhood, she shared a heartfelt piece of advice that every parent can relate to.

“The best advice is to just take in every moment, because they grow up so fast, and you don’t realize that until you’re a parent and you see that they really do grow up so fast,” she said. “And so I’m just savoring every memory with them and it’s just been the best two years of my life.”

Some fans called her the “queen of Christmas” and said she’s “breaking the Internet”

She has also spoken about opting for surrogacy to welcome her two babies into the family.

“Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make,” she said on the premiere episode of Season 2 of Paris In Love last year.

“I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public,” she went on to say. “So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”

This is the second year Hilton is celebrating the holiday season as a family of four

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Reum, an author and entrepreneur, said he wants to give their kids a “normal” childhood.

“We want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton’s children,” he said on the same episode.

“We have to think about safety,” he added. “When we go to the farmer’s market, it’s one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It’s a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller.”

“Does she know what Christmas is about? It’s not a ‘holiday season,’” read one comment

