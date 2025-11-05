“Reality For A Lot Of Women”: Man Kisses, Fondles Mexican President While She’s Speaking To Crowd

ADVERTISEMENT

A disturbing scene unfolded in Mexico City when a man unabashedly crossed the boundary with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The man was reportedly arrested for inappropriately touching the political leader as she was having a public walkabout.

“No woman should have to go through what President Sheinbaum went through today,” said Mexican journalist Pamela Cerdeira.

Mexican president speaking at podium during event on indigenous women in 2025 with emblem of Estados Unidos Mexicanos visible.

Image credits: Claudiashein

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is known for frequently walking between crowds to shake hands and click selfies with the public, was interacting with citizens in the streets of Mexico City on Tuesday, November 4.

Videos circulating online captured a man approaching her and inappropriately touching her during the interaction.

Mexican president speaking to crowd as man kisses and fondles her in public during event.

Image credits: Libro_negro_

No security personnel intervened as the man got uncomfortably close to the president, who maintained her composure but visibly tensed up.

The man appeared to be inebriated and tried to kiss the Mexican president in front of the crowd.

Within a few moments, he was pushed away while the president maintained her smile.

“Don’t worry,” she said in part.

Man kissing and fondling Mexican president while she speaks to crowd with people and buildings in background

Image credits: Libro_negro_

Comment discussing the reality for a lot of women, mentioning harassment and disappearances, in a translated message.

The moment raised concern online, with one saying: “this is the safety of Mexico’s president.”

“If it is true, that you see the reality of many women, no matter their appearance, dressing etc. harassment is real as well as the disappearance of many girls and boys. Because in your fantasy country that doesn’t exist…” one wrote online.

“What kind of job do these security guys have?” one asked.

“They need to lock him up,” read one comment online

Man touching Mexican president while she speaks to crowd, highlighting reality for a lot of women in public settings.

Image credits: Libro_negro_

Comment discussing security breach and vulnerability involving Mexican president amid aggression in Uruapan, Michoacán incident.

“This is disgusting. Arrest that disrespectful man. Even as president women are harassed. Wtf,” another wrote.

“No one should harass and touch a woman without her consent,” one said. “Let the law be enforced.”

“Her ability to stay calm in that moment is admirable,” read another comment, “but the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable.”

Female Mexican president speaking at podium with seal, highlighting reality for a lot of women in leadership roles

Image credits: Claudiashein

Others were skeptical and believed the moment was “clearly staged.”

“It’s probably part of the plan. A staged mini scandal to distract from the many real problems in the country and wide indignation against her government,” one said.

“It’s amazing the ability they have to distract attention,” said another.

“Oh obviously that never happened, it’s just a smokescreen, to distract us from what really matters and is worth raising your voice!” read one comment.

Man in white tank top, representing reality for a lot of women in Mexico involving the Mexican president situation.

Image credits: c4jimenez

Document showing the registro nacional de detenciones in Mexico with details about a detainee and detention authority.

Image credits: c4jimenezc4jimenez

Comment by Ian Villeda showing support for swift justice against real criminals, with 1.6k likes on social media.

Claudia became the first female president of Mexico after taking office in October, 2024, as the country’s 66th president.

“It is time for women,” she said in her first speech as president last year.

“Women have arrived to shape the destiny of our beautiful nation,” she said while receiving applause from the governing party’s lawmakers.

The placing of the presidential sash over her shoulder was seen as a historic watershed moment in the country, which has one of the highest rates of homicides involving female fatalities.

Man kisses and fondles Mexican president while she speaks to crowd, highlighting reality for many women in public settings.

Image credits: Libro_negro_

Comment highlighting reality for a lot of women about unpunished harassment compared to Mexican president treatment.

The environmental scientist and former mayor of Mexico City previously promised that she would set up an anti-femicide prosecutor’s office as president.

The 63-year-old leader is of Jewish heritage, with her grandparents having emigrated from Lithuania and Bulgaria to Mexico.

“I’m a mother, grandmother, scientist, a woman of faith, and now, president!” she said towards the end of her inaugural speech last year. “…I won’t let you down.”

Image credits: La Jornada de Oriente

Claudia’s interaction with the public on Tuesday came as the country is still reeling from the weekend assassination of Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan.

Violent protests broke out after the outspoken anti-crime mayor was shot in front of dozens of citizens in the state of Michoacan.

With mayors being particularly vulnerable to organized crime groups in Mexico, the mayoral assassination on Saturday, November 1, became the seventh in the last three years.

In the wake of the attack, Claudia announced a new security strategy for the state and presented the “Michoacan Plan for Peace and Justice.”

She said the new approach would strengthen security and target the root causes of violence in Michoacan.

