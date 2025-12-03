ADVERTISEMENT

With streaming services and subscriptions taking over the internet, we now have endless movies to watch from the comfort of our own homes whenever we like. Still, it rarely compares to seeing a film on the big screen, where dimmed lights, powerful projectors, and booming speakers make you fully appreciate the craft behind it.

Except… not all movie theaters are built the same. On X, after one user shared a painfully awkward cinema they visited to watch Sentimental Value, others quickly followed with their own photos, showing just how bad some theaters can really get. Scroll down to see the hilariously painful results.