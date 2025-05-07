“Dangerous” Malfunction At Beyoncé’s Show Leaves Fans Seriously Worried: “They Could’ve Hurt Her”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour has hit a few snags in its opening stretch.

A viral clip captured the vocal powerhouse narrowly avoiding a serious head injury after an apparent stage malfunction.

“That’s dangerous! What the hell production team?? Glad she’s ok,” one fan commented.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Several hiccups have been observed since the tour kicked off on April 28.

Fans were terrified to see what appeared to be a stage malfunction on the second night.

The singer was also recently hit with a cease-and-desist letter over a segment in her show.

Beyoncé kicked off her tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Two more shows have since taken place at the same stadium.

During the nearly three-hour-long show, fans get to see her covering more than 35 songs, levitating on a giant horseshoe above the crowd, and cruising in the air in a red car.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fans were stunned to see her daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 13, and Rumi Carter, 7, join her onstage.

On the second night of her Cowboy Carter tour on May 1, a stage malfunction occurred just before she dived into her Cozy segment.

Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

The segment includes two golden frames, operated by robotic arms, shooting out and surrounding the Crazy in Love singer.

The visually striking moment can also be nerve-wracking, as a slight change in her position would result in Beyoncé getting dangerously struck in front of throngs of screaming fans.

Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

During the May 1 show, fans were terrified when they noticed Beyoncé appearing confused about where she was supposed to stand.

Netizens believed a crew member forgot to place a marker for her position on stage.

Luckily, Beyoncé’s decades-long experience onstage came in handy.

Viewers on social media felt she looked worried about being struck by the golden frames and seemingly shielded her head to avoid injury.

Some fans were impressed by the way she handled the minor but possibly dangerous glitch.

Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

“WHO FORGOT TO MARK HER SPOT !?” one exclaimed on social media.

“Beyoncé is a master at her craft. I love her even more now.!!” read one comment, while another said, “She’s perfection.”

“Somebody’s gettin fired. happy she’s okay!” said another.

“She was so scared to get hit by the arms omg. But there were so many malfunctions tonight,” another wrote.

Critics, on the other hand, took a different tone with their comments.

Image credits: corysaprince

“Garbage tour and obviously her husbands money isn’t handling her career to well anymore!” one said.

Another wrote, “She’s evil that’s why the malfunctions grr probably a satanic ritual.”

Concertgoers claimed there was another mishap on stage, with a crew member apparently taking too long to strap her into the giant horseshoe that lifted her into the air.

The Single Ladies singer, who has the highest number of Grammys to her name, was also hit with a cease-and-desist letter from Las Vegas Sphere owner James Dolan.

Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

James threatened to take legal action against the pop diva if she didn’t stop using CGI footage depicting a giant-sized Beyoncé striding through the Las Vegas skyline and picking up the Sphere.

The legal notice sent to Parkwood Entertainment, owned by Beyoncé, accused the singer of using and digitally altering imagery of the popular LED-covered arena without proper authorization.

Following the cease-and-desist letter last week, concertgoers who attended her show on Sunday, May 4, saw the Sphere’s visual in the CGI video replaced by the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

Beyoncé’s nine-city tour across the US and Europe is slated to conclude at the Allegiant Stadium in July.

She currently holds the record for the most shows by any artist on a single run at SoFi Stadium in LA and the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

Three out of the total five shows in SoFi Stadium have already taken place, and the next is scheduled for May 7.

After completing five shows at SoFi Stadium, the pop icon will take her concert to the Midwest for three shows in Chicago and then hit other major cities like her native Houston, London, Paris, and more.

Among other hiccups so far from the ongoing tour, it was reported that one of her dancers had to stop performing because of an injury.

“Ya’ll to say I am devastated to have injured myself at show two would be the understatement of the century,” said dancer Morgan Bullock in a social media update.

“Like I said, God always has a plan but this hurts like nothing else, and I’m not talking about the Achilles,” the dancer added.

