Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Dangerous” Malfunction At Beyoncé’s Show Leaves Fans Seriously Worried: “They Could’ve Hurt Her”
Beyoncu00e9 on stage during her show with large mechanical arms, highlighting a dangerous malfunction incident.
Celebrities, News

“Dangerous” Malfunction At Beyoncé’s Show Leaves Fans Seriously Worried: “They Could’ve Hurt Her”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour has hit a few snags in its opening stretch.

A viral clip captured the vocal powerhouse narrowly avoiding a serious head injury after an apparent stage malfunction.

“That’s dangerous! What the hell production team?? Glad she’s ok,” one fan commented.

RELATED:

    Beyoncé was nearly struck in the head during a Cowboy Carter concert in Los Angeles

    Beyoncé performing on stage in a sparkling outfit during a show with a dangerous malfunction raising fan concern.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Beyoncé was nearly struck during a Cowboy Carter concert in Los Angeles.
    • Several hiccups have been observed since the tour kicked off on April 28.
    • Fans were terrified to see what appeared to be a stage malfunction on the second night.
    • The singer was also recently hit with a cease-and-desist letter over a segment in her show.

    Beyoncé kicked off her tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Two more shows have since taken place at the same stadium.

    During the nearly three-hour-long show, fans get to see her covering more than 35 songs, levitating on a giant horseshoe above the crowd, and cruising in the air in a red car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyoncé on stage in a red outfit with dancers, amid a performance raising concerns about a dangerous malfunction.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Fans were stunned to see her daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 13, and Rumi Carter, 7, join her onstage.

    On the second night of her Cowboy Carter tour on May 1, a stage malfunction occurred just before she dived into her Cozy segment.

    Fans were terrified to see what appeared to be a stage malfunction during her Los Angeles show

    Beyoncé performing on stage in a sparkling outfit during show with fans concerned about dangerous malfunction.

    Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

    The segment includes two golden frames, operated by robotic arms, shooting out and surrounding the Crazy in Love singer.

    The visually striking moment can also be nerve-wracking, as a slight change in her position would result in Beyoncé getting dangerously struck in front of throngs of screaming fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyoncé performing on stage with glowing frames during a concert, fan safety concerns over dangerous malfunction.

    Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

    During the May 1 show, fans were terrified when they noticed Beyoncé appearing confused about where she was supposed to stand.

    Netizens believed a crew member forgot to place a marker for her position on stage.

    It is believed a crew member may have forgotten to mark her spot on stage

    @corysaprince Somebody’s gettin fired. happy she’s okay! #cowboycarter#cowboycartertour#beyonce#fyp#beyhive♬ original sound – Cory.hall

    Luckily, Beyoncé’s decades-long experience onstage came in handy.

    Viewers on social media felt she looked worried about being struck by the golden frames and seemingly shielded her head to avoid injury.

    Some fans were impressed by the way she handled the minor but possibly dangerous glitch.

    Beyoncé performing on stage with dancers in blue outfits during a show marked by a dangerous malfunction incident.

    Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “WHO FORGOT TO MARK HER SPOT !?” one exclaimed on social media.

    “Beyoncé is a master at her craft. I love her even more now.!!” read one comment, while another said, “She’s perfection.”

    “Somebody’s gettin fired. happy she’s okay!” one social media user remarked after the potentially dangerous mishap

    @jessicagolich Crew members miss their cue for Beyoncé’s robot arms at Cowboy Carter Night 2 😩😩😩 #beyoncecowboycartertour#beyonce#cowboycartertourn2#cowboycartertour#beyonce♬ original sound – JessicaGolich

    “Somebody’s gettin fired. happy she’s okay!” said another.

    “She was so scared to get hit by the arms omg. But there were so many malfunctions tonight,” another wrote.

    Critics, on the other hand, took a different tone with their comments.

    Beyoncé onstage during a show with robotic arms malfunctioning, raising serious fan safety concerns.

    Image credits: corysaprince

    “Garbage tour and obviously her husbands money isn’t handling her career to well anymore!” one said.

    Another wrote, “She’s evil that’s why the malfunctions grr probably a satanic ritual.”

    Some viewers felt she was “so scared to get hit by the arms”

    @makanaaaaaaa she was so scared to get hit by the arms omg 😭 but there were so many malfunctions tonight #beyonce#cowboycartertour#imthatgirl#renaissance @Beyoncé ♬ original sound – noah ☾*✲⋆.

    Concertgoers claimed there was another mishap on stage, with a crew member apparently taking too long to strap her into the giant horseshoe that lifted her into the air.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Single Ladies singer, who has the highest number of Grammys to her name, was also hit with a cease-and-desist letter from Las Vegas Sphere owner James Dolan.

    The Cowboy Carter tour has seen several unexpected hiccups since its kickoff on April 28

    Beyoncé on stage amid a dangerous malfunction during her show, with crew assisting her to prevent injury.

    Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

    ADVERTISEMENT

    James threatened to take legal action against the pop diva if she didn’t stop using CGI footage depicting a giant-sized Beyoncé striding through the Las Vegas skyline and picking up the Sphere.

    The legal notice sent to Parkwood Entertainment, owned by Beyoncé, accused the singer of using and digitally altering imagery of the popular LED-covered arena without proper authorization.

    @makanaaaaaaa someone getting fired #beyonce#cowboycarter#cowboycartertour @Beyoncé ♬ original sound – noah ☾*✲⋆.

    Following the cease-and-desist letter last week, concertgoers who attended her show on Sunday, May 4, saw the Sphere’s visual in the CGI video replaced by the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

    Beyoncé’s nine-city tour across the US and Europe is slated to conclude at the Allegiant Stadium in July.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She currently holds the record for the most shows by any artist on a single run at SoFi Stadium in LA and the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

    The Grammy winner has already broken a few records with her Cowboy Carter tour

    Beyoncé performing on stage during concert, fans worried about dangerous malfunction at her live show.

    Image credits: makanaaaaaaa

    Three out of the total five shows in SoFi Stadium have already taken place, and the next is scheduled for May 7.

    After completing five shows at SoFi Stadium, the pop icon will take her concert to the Midwest for three shows in Chicago and then hit other major cities like her native Houston, London, Paris, and more.

    @holdensmith962 This is lowkey rly dangerous #popculturenews#PopCulture#fyp#beyonce#beyonceknowles#beyoncechallenge#beyhive#cowboycarter#greenscreenvideo#greenscreen♬ Diva – Beyoncé

    Among other hiccups so far from the ongoing tour, it was reported that one of her dancers had to stop performing because of an injury.

    “Ya’ll to say I am devastated to have injured myself at show two would be the understatement of the century,” said dancer Morgan Bullock in a social media update.

    “Like I said, God always has a plan but this hurts like nothing else, and I’m not talking about the Achilles,” the dancer added.

    “Lucky no one was there to see it,” one commenter said online

    Comment by Tracy Collinge saying lucky no one was there to see a dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show that worried fans.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé’s show causing fan concern.

    Fan comment expressing concern over dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show impacting her career handling.

    Comment from Kee Melody expressing concern and fans demanding a refund after dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show.

    Fan comment on social media expressing concern about a dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show.

    Social media comment discussing dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show and fan concerns about potential harm to the singer.

    Screenshot of social media comment saying somebody getting fired, related to dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show concerns.

    Comment about fan concern at Beyoncé's show after dangerous malfunction during the performance.

    Comment expressing concern over dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show that could have seriously hurt her.

    Fan comment expressing concern over dangerous malfunction during Beyoncé show with missed cues and no floor markings.

    Fan comment expressing concern over dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show risking serious injury from robotic equipment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show that worried fans for her safety.

    Comment expressing admiration and concern for Beyoncé's safety after a dangerous malfunction at her show.

    Comment expressing concern over dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show with fan stating they could have hurt her.

    Comment by dianna williams about Beyoncé show's dangerous malfunction, expressing concern but praising her amazing performance.

    Comment from user Nicky praising a performance as a true professional with no beat missed, related to Beyoncé show malfunction concerns.

    Social media comment about dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé’s show causing robotic glitch and fan concern.

    Social media comment describing a dangerous malfunction at Beyoncé's show where a robot's arm almost hurt her.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda