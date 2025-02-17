Beyoncé Urged To "Read The Room" After Raunchy Perfume Ad: "Please Don't Sell Us Anything Else"

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé turned up the heat on Instagram with the recent campaign shoot for her newest fragrance, Cé Lumière. The campaign broke the internet and received a storm of reactions online.



The comments came flooding in under the posts, with fans sharing that they simply don’t have the finances to afford yet another product by the singer.

Beyoncé’s new fragrance campaign set social media ablaze

Drenched in gold throughout the video while advertising her latest perfume, the platinum-blonde singer is seen wearing a fitting dress and matching opera gloves in one look while sporting a wide-brimmed hat and corset bustier in another, coupling her looks with edgy sunglasses.



First released in 2024, the Cé Lumière fragrance features notes of black pepper, patchouli, jasmine, and musk. The campaign post captions read, “Love is the only gold” and “Sweet like honey.”

“Read the room, Beyoncé! We are broke!”: Beyoncé fans were upset over the fragrance campaign, posted right after her concert ticket sales

The singer, who took home the Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy’s for her album Cowboy Carter, is starting her eponymous tour in April, with tickets selling out on Ticketmaster. Beyoncé’s hair care brand, Cécred, was launched back in 2024, and she also released Cowboy Carter merch items for sale on her website.

Beyoncé’s fans, the Beehive—as the singer has lovingly named them—are known for being one of the most supportive fan bases in the entertainment business. That being said, her fans always rush to buy all the items the singer releases, up until the point that they can no longer afford to do so.



The comments under Beyoncé’s posts did not fail to make us chuckle

It’s safe to say that the one thing Beyoncé’s comments won’t do is fail us. Some fans stood out with their comments, with highlights such as:



“I’m. On. A. BUDGET!!!!!!”

“I’m starting to think you got bills, girl.”

“Baby, I love you, but I’m gonna have to Cé No this time.”

“Sometimes you gotta tell Beyonce no.”

“Do you owe the IRS?”

“Respectfully, leave us alone for a lil bit. I just fought for my life to watch you hoot and holler on stage. NOW AIN’T THE TIME LADY. With love.”

“WE ONLY HAVE BLOOD LEFT TO GIVE QUEEN.”

“You look amazing. but please don’t sell us anything else.”

“This is the greed they talk about in the Bible.”

“You may not break our soul, but you broke our wallets.”

“THIS IS FINANCIAL HARASSMENT.”

Fans also reacted to Beyoncé’s impossible-to-purchase TicketMaster sales

Beyoncé’s concert ticket sales on TicketMaster were especially hard on the fans. As tickets were quickly selling out, Beyoncé fans had to wait in queues for hours for a chance to see the singer live on stage. Sadly, the tickets were nearly impossible to purchase due to high demand. Fans commented:



“Do you not know the trauma we endured watching blue sections turn to grey this week?”

“You cannot be serious. The money is GONE, Giselle!”

“Hey babes. You know what we had to go through to get tickets? Ima hold ya hand when I say this… No… see you in June.”

“Until you stop Ticketmaster from robbing us, stay of the innanetz! (Even tho it’s yours).”

Beyoncé’s history in perfumery is nothing short of admirable

Beyoncé is no stranger to the world of perfumery. Her very first perfume series started with Heat and was launched in 2010, quickly becoming a favorite. Heat and its successor scents, Heat Rush, in 2011, and Midnight Heat, in 2012, topped the charts as bestsellers upon release.



The other iconic fragrances by the singer include Pulse, which was released in 2011, and Rise, in 2014. Taking a break from perfumery recently, the singer returned with a new scent, Cé Lumière’s predecessor, Cé Noir, in 2023.

Cé Lumière’s posts were published hours after Jay-Z’s high-profile assault lawsuit was dropped

Interestingly, Beyoncé’s campaign posts were published just hours after the sexual assault lawsuit against her husband and long-time collaborator Jay-Z was dropped.



According to a legal filing submitted on Friday in New York, the high-profile lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z claimed the assault of a 13-year-old girl back in 2000. The filings said that the “action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice.”

In her initial filing, Jane Doe claimed that both men assaulted her in 2000 after an MTV VMA afterparty. She filed the lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs in October and included Shawn Carter in the report in December.



The filing was handled by lawyer Tony Buzbee, the same lawyer representing dozens of victims in lawsuits alleging misconduct against Diddy.

Jay-Z released a statement after the lawsuit against him was dropped

Following the dismissal of the case, Shawn Carter, popularly known by his stage name Jay-Z, released a statement through his entertainment company Roc Nation’s account.

“The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims,” he shared in the statement.

Referring to his wife, singer Beyoncé, and their three children, the rapper added, “The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

He continued, “The courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

While Jay-Z has been cleared from legal action in this case, Diddy continues his legal battles over many civil suits filed against him after 120 accusers came forward with allegations of misconduct.

The iconic singer’s fans were quick to comment on her new campaign

