Beyoncé’s Former Stylist Breaks Silence On Viral Wardrobe Malfunction At The Grammys

Beyoncé’s former stylist has offered his two cents regarding her awkward wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Grammys this past Sunday.

The mother-of-three wore a stunning custom couture Shiaparelli gown to the awards show, adorned with vibrant hues of champagne and white. It also featured a low neckline that had fans raising their brows when they noticed the wiring digging into her skin.

“Someone’s going to lose their job,” viewers theorized.

Beyoncé’s wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys certainly caught people’s attention — but her old stylist doesn’t think it was a big deal

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

However, Ty Hunter, who worked for the Single Ladies singer for nearly two decades, merely brushed it off as a casual mistake.

“Things happen, though. It’s still a beautiful dress and it was just that moment,” he told the Daily Mail.

He went on to gush about the noticeable outfits of other stars who walked the red carpet, such as Willow Smith and Taylor Swift.

Regarding the latter, Ty reminisced on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when he styled Beyoncé in a mini, red Roberto Cavalli dress.

Image credits: Ty Hunter

“I was so proud of her being able to give Bey the award, and her in a red dress,” he said. “Because I dressed Bey in a red dress when she actually gave Taylor Swift the moment — when she won an award, so to see that transition… it was beautiful.”

For 18 years, Ty was behind some of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks, including her Dangerously in Love album cover, as well as her Crazy in Love music video. And while he feels no ill-intent toward the singer, he felt that leaving his career behind was the right thing to do.

In an interview from 2023, Ty opened up about what motivated him to change paths.

Ty Hunter worked with the Halo singer for 18 years

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

“When my daughter turned 21, the next day, I just realized all the things that I missed,” he shared.

“I missed birthdays. I missed, you know, celebrations, funerals, and things like that with family. So, it was just a time of just really stepping out on faith,” he told TheGrio.

He concluded, “And even though I had the dream job that everybody wanted, I also wanted to just do other things. And, you know, I was of age and I put in so much time,” adding that it gave him the opportunity to “learn so much more about [himself].”

Though his career changed entirely, Ty was able to spend more time with his family

Image credits: Ty Hunter

Queen B walked into the Grammys with an astonishing 11 nominations for her award-winning album Cowboy Carter, setting a milestone as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 throughout her entire career.

She went home with wins from the categories of Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, as reported by CBS News.

Her awards weren’t received well by many artists, however, especially when it came to those in the country music industry.

Image credits: DailyTSwiftNews

John Rich, part of the country duo Big & Rich, added fuel to the fire.

“There’s NO WAY [Beyoncé’s] album was better than Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind,” he wrote on social media. “I don’t get it. Record labels making deals on the votes.”

Some comments pointed fingers at Beyoncé’s bodice, citing it as the main reason for the awkward wardrobe mistake

