Beyoncé’s Former Stylist Breaks Silence On Viral Wardrobe Malfunction At The Grammys
Beyoncé’s Former Stylist Breaks Silence On Viral Wardrobe Malfunction At The Grammys

Beyoncé’s former stylist has offered his two cents regarding her awkward wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Grammys this past Sunday. 

The mother-of-three wore a stunning custom couture Shiaparelli gown to the awards show, adorned with vibrant hues of champagne and white. It also featured a low neckline that had fans raising their brows when they noticed the wiring digging into her skin.

Highlights
  • Beyoncé's former stylist downplays her 2025 Grammys wardrobe malfunction.
  • Ty Hunter called it a 'casual mistake' despite fan theories.
  • Ty Hunter reflects on 18 years, creating iconic looks for Beyoncé.
  • Hunter left his career as a stylist for family time, seeking personal growth.

“Someone’s going to lose their job,” viewers theorized.

    Beyoncé’s wardrobe malfunction at the Grammys certainly caught people’s attention — but her old stylist doesn’t think it was a big deal

    Beyoncé’s former stylist in casual attire, wearing a beanie, varsity jacket, jeans, and a tie, against a blue background.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

    However, Ty Hunter, who worked for the Single Ladies singer for nearly two decades, merely brushed it off as a casual mistake

    “Things happen, though. It’s still a beautiful dress and it was just that moment,” he told the Daily Mail

    He went on to gush about the noticeable outfits of other stars who walked the red carpet, such as Willow Smith and Taylor Swift.

    Regarding the latter, Ty reminisced on the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when he styled Beyoncé in a mini, red Roberto Cavalli dress.

    Stylist and person in yellow top with glasses, linked to viral wardrobe malfunction discussion.

    Image credits: Ty Hunter

    “I was so proud of her being able to give Bey the award, and her in a red dress,” he said. “Because I dressed Bey in a red dress when she actually gave Taylor Swift the moment — when she won an award, so to see that transition… it was beautiful.” 

    For 18 years, Ty was behind some of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks, including her Dangerously in Love album cover, as well as her Crazy in Love music video. And while he feels no ill-intent toward the singer, he felt that leaving his career behind was the right thing to do.

    In an interview from 2023, Ty opened up about what motivated him to change paths.

    Ty Hunter worked with the Halo singer for 18 years

    Blonde woman in a sparkling gown at an event with people applauding in the background, related to wardrobe malfunction story.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Beyoncé holding Grammy award in a glittering dress at the ceremony; related to stylist's comments on wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    “When my daughter turned 21, the next day, I just realized all the things that I missed,” he shared. 

    “I missed birthdays. I missed, you know, celebrations, funerals, and things like that with family. So, it was just a time of just really stepping out on faith,” he told TheGrio. 

    He concluded, “And even though I had the dream job that everybody wanted, I also wanted to just do other things. And, you know, I was of age and I put in so much time,” adding that it gave him the opportunity to “learn so much more about [himself].”

    Though his career changed entirely, Ty was able to spend more time with his family

    A smiling woman and a man posing together, related to Beyoncé's stylist and wardrobe topic.

    Image credits: Ty Hunter

    Queen B walked into the Grammys with an astonishing 11 nominations for her award-winning album Cowboy Carter, setting a milestone as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 throughout her entire career. 

    She went home with wins from the categories of Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, as reported by CBS News

    Her awards weren’t received well by many artists, however, especially when it came to those in the country music industry.

    Taylor and Beyoncé at award shows, with Grammys setting; spotlight on viral wardrobe malfunction discussion.

    Image credits: DailyTSwiftNews

    John Rich, part of the country duo Big & Rich, added fuel to the fire.

    “There’s NO WAY [Beyoncé’s] album was better than Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind,” he wrote on social media. “I don’t get it. Record labels making deals on the votes.”

    Some comments pointed fingers at Beyoncé’s bodice, citing it as the main reason for the awkward wardrobe mistake

    Comment referencing Beyoncé’s stylist in a humorous way.

    Comment about Beyoncé’s stylist not noticing a wardrobe malfunction, with a humorous tone.

    Text saying: "Katie G: It was too small," discussing Beyoncé's stylist's take on a Grammys wardrobe malfunction.

    Comment from user thetruthofitis: "Oh, the irony of his statement," discussing a viral wardrobe malfunction.

    Text message from Daisy commenting on a wardrobe malfunction, saying, "The bodice was too small!

    Comment questioning a stylist amid Beyoncé’s viral wardrobe malfunction discussion at the Grammys.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not on him. That's on the sewers at Shiaparelli. Women, we've all had an underwire bra stab us, wear through the binding, and at the worst time stab us under the arm or in the enter of the chest. Whoever did the build of this bodice didn't use the right binding, allowing the wire to get through, and stab her, you can tell because it's not one side, it's both. It's the construction of the dress, not the style. Beautiful dress, poorly executed.

