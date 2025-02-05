ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Grammys was a historic night for Beyoncé, who broke records by becoming the first Black woman to ever win Best Album in the Country category. Yet, despite her victory, netizens couldn’t help but focus on an entirely different aspect of the artist—her skin color.

According to them, the superstar’s skin tone appeared noticeably lighter compared to the early days of her career. This led to a heated debate to answer what could have been the cause of such change.

From changes in lighting and camera technology to skin bleaching, aging, and even accusations of racism, netizens shared their theories with each other, unable to reach a consensus.

“It’s called going from R&B and HipHop to Country,” one netizen joked.

Netizens are wondering whether Beyoncé lightened her skin after her historic win at the 2025 Grammys

Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Among the most straightforward explanations put forth by users was the interplay of lighting and makeup at high-profile events such as the Grammys.

“It’s all about the cameras and the stage lighting! People can look dramatically different depending on factors like this,” one user explained.

Others believed the current weather to be responsible for Beyoncé’s apparently lighter skin color.

For instance, one user said, “Summer vs winter. Black women also get tan in the summer and pale in the winter like everyone else.”

“That is the beauty of being black,” another explained. “Lighting can completely change the appearance of your skin tone.”

Image credits: beyonce

Others took offense at the debate, accusing netizens of trying to diminish Beyoncé’s accomplishments due to her being an African American artist triumphant in a genre often associated with White Americans.

“I can’t believe I share a planet with so many hateful losers. My goodness, this is embarrassing!” one user wrote.

Others chalked the change up to the aging process, combined with modern skincare routines and dietary choices

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Amy Sussman/Getty

“It’s called aging. A plant-based diet can brighten and lighten your complexion and makeup,” a user explained. “Also, she was tanning in the ’90s and early 2000s as well. That is how this happens.”

According to a 2012 study conducted by the University of Saint Andrews, Scotland, a diet high in fruits and vegetables has been found to confer beneficial skin color changes.

The main components behind these changes are carotenoids, the yellow-red organic pigments that are abundant in fruits and vegetables and are responsible for imparting color to them.

Image credits: James Devaney / Getty

“Variation in carotenoid-based coloration affects the appearance of healthiness,” the study explained, adding that the benefits are experienced by Caucasian people, as well as those of African and Asian descent.

Dietary changes, however, do not affect the amount of melanin—the substance responsible for skin color—in a person’s skin, so a higher intake of carotenoids will not lighten the skin. Instead, it makes it look healthier and brighter and confers an attractive “glow.”

Professional stylists believe the changes were mainly the result of makeup, lighting, and styling—not skin-whitening chemicals

To better understand the effects that makeup and lighting can have on a celebrity, Bored Panda spoke with Romina Sotelo, a professional makeup artist and hairdresser based in Toronto, Canada, who dismissed the idea of Beyoncé having whitened her skin.

Image credits: beyonce

“People underestimate how makeup and hairstyling can change the perception of someone’s skin tone,” she explained. “Foundation, powders, blush, lipsticks, and eyeshadows, among other products, play a crucial role, even within the same natural color range.”

Image credits: beyonce

Sotelo explained that, depending on the occasion, stylists can fine-tune their products to achieve a golden effect, a matte finish, or even a cooler tone, depending on the requirements of the client.

Image credits: beyonce

“Dark hair creates a frame that highlights the skin, while blonde or ash tones can soften the contrast and make the skin appear lighter,” she said, looking at Beyoncé’s pictures.

“[She] has worn honey blonde hair for years, which already influences the perception of her skin color.”

Image credits: beyonce

The stylist then explained that straight or pulled-back styles tend to allow light to reflect more onto the face, while voluminous or curly styles create shadows that can deepen the appearance of skin color.

“I don’t think she whitened her skin,” Sotelo said. “This is likely a combination of makeup, lighting, and styling.”

“Not even the same person!” Netizens couldn’t help but notice how different Beyoncé looked, yet they couldn’t reach a consensus as to why

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

