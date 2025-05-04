“Nearly Poked Her Face”: Frustrated Attack At Gaga’s 2M-Fan Concert Sparks Online Jokes

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities prevented a horrific b–mb attack at a Lady Gaga concert in Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Saturday, May 3.

As reported by Daily Mail, local police at the site said the masterminds behind the plot was a group of people promoting hate speech and radicalization of teenagers, pushing the agenda that self-harm and violent content were a form of “social belonging.”

Highlights Brazilian police thwarted a bomb attack at Lady Gaga's Rio de Janeiro concert that was attended by approximately 2.1 million fans.

The plot involved recruiting teenagers to use improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails, driven by hate speech and radicalization.

Search warrants were issued for 15 suspects across multiple states, with electronic devices and materials seized.

They were hoping to carry out the attack by using improvised explosives, planning on gaining notoriety on social media.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The plan was labeled as “Operation Fake Monster,” which came into fruition following a tip-off from Rio state police intelligence, which uncovered online groups encouraging violence amongst teenagers using coded language and extremist symbolism.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” police said in a statement, while the Justice Ministry added that the suspects were Gaga’s fans — commonly referred to as the ‘Little Monsters.’

Official data showed approximately 2.1 million people were at the venue.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Image credits: Secretaria de Polícia Civil RJ

No injuries or casualties have been reported but police stated on X that the person responsible for the plan and a teenager have been arrested.

The alleged mastermind was taken in for illegal possession of a firearm in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, while the other was detained for storing child p–rngraphy in Rio.

Search warrants of 15 suspects across the states of Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul, and Sao Paulo have now been issued by authorities, with electronic devices and other materials seized.

Despite the seriousness and fear the situation caused, netizens tried to break the ice with more light-hearted, humorous comments.

The operation’s participants were fans of Gaga

“She’d have been called Lady Ga-boom,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Nearly poked her face.”

“Lady Gaga’s historic night remains untarnished,” a third stated.

Someone else claimed, “Bomb plot is a little too much. Some teenagers with alcohol is not a b–mb plot.”

“If they had succeeded, it would have been absolute MAYHEM! Lol,” a netizen joked.

Others, however, recognized the destruction it could have caused.

“That’s terrifying,” one TikToker wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji. “I’m sooo happy they caught them beforehand it could’ve been catastrophic.”

Image credits: Choquei/ Drone.Cyrillo

🚨AGORA: Imagens aéreas mostram que a Praia de Copacabana foi tomada por fãs de Lady Gaga para o maior show da carreira da artista. pic.twitter.com/16E5niIYaw — CHOQUEI (@choquei) May 4, 2025

“Wow, Lady Gaga’s concert was a target? That’s insane! Glad everyone’s safe, but how scary for all those fans,” another chimed in.

Lady Gaga had taken the stage to promote her eighth album Mayhem. The last time she was in Brazil to perform was in 2012.

“You waited for more than 10 years for me,” she said while holding the Brazilian flag in an emotional speech while the huge crowd cheered on.

“Tonight, we’re making history. Thank you for making history with me,” the singer shared.

Warrants have been issued in multiple states as authorities search for 15 suspects

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

She then kicked off the show at around 10pm local time with her 2011 song Bloody Mary to a buzzing, excited crowd, with cries of joy ringing out into the air.

It was reported that many of those in the audience had arrived at the beach at the crack of dawn in hopes of securing good seats.

The 39-year-old’s concert was paid for by the city as it was estimated to bring nearly $100 million into the country, a number so large it could revitalize the economy.

Commenters shared their thoughts on what could have been a disaster

