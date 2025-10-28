Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She’s Subservient”: Body Language Experts Decode Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster’s Behavior
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together at a red carpet event with body language experts analyzing behavior.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She’s Subservient”: Body Language Experts Decode Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster’s Behavior

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
It’s official: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have gone Hollywood public, making their first red carpet debut together as a couple.

The cameras were ready and flashing as the Wolverine star, 57, and the popular theatre actress, 50, posed together at the AFI FEST 2025 screening of Hugh’s new movie Song Sung Blue.

But instead of fiery chemistry, body language experts said the couple kept things sweet and subtle. One explained that Hugh had a “power gesture” on the red carpet, while Sutton seemed “subservient” next to him.

Highlights
  • Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their first red carpet debut together as a couple.
  • They offered the cameras ear-to-ear grins, but body language experts claimed they looked “as nervous as kittens” on the red carpet.
  • There was one move that was Hugh's “power gesture,” while Sutton seemed “subservient” next to him.
RELATED:

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have gone Hollywood public, making their first red carpet debut together as a couple

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling at a red carpet event, body language experts decode their behavior.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling at a red carpet event, body language experts decode their behavior.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

    After months of dating, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their much-awaited red carpet debut as a couple on October 26.

    The Australian heartthrob wore a black suit, and the Broadway star matched him in a black satin dress.

    They offered the cameras ear-to-ear grins, but body language experts claimed they looked “as nervous as kittens” on the red carpet.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling at each other, displaying body language experts decode behavior.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling at each other, displaying body language experts decode behavior.

    Image credits: enews

    They were “showing the kind of body language that would be more common on a prom night date between teens than a couple of experienced actors,” body language expert Judi James told The Mirror.

    She said they looked like they were trying to be “polite” on the red carpet, giving off a subdued energy to spectators.

    “There seems to be a driving need to produce polite and not-too-giving body language poses on their first red carpet hard launch as a couple,” the expert added.

    The couple seemed like teenagers “on a prom night date,” said one body language expert

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling and facing each other, body language experts decode their behavior at event.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling and facing each other, body language experts decode their behavior at event.

    Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    Comment saying he looks relaxed and appreciates her support, related to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster body language experts decode.

    Comment saying he looks relaxed and appreciates her support, related to Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster body language experts decode.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster displaying body language cues decoded by experts analyzing subservient behavior.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster displaying body language cues decoded by experts analyzing subservient behavior.

    Judi noted that there was a “spatial gap” between their torsos, keeping “any more flirty” signals “out of the equation.”

    “Their arms held around each other’s backs seem to employ a very light touch here, while their free arms [hang] to their sides with a slight show of tension,” she added.

    Despite their “sweetly coy approach” to the cameras, the couple seemed to be “at peak happiness” with “high levels of excitement” with each other, Judi added.

    @toofabnewsHugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their red carpet debut on Sunday night 🎥 Getty♬ original sound – toofab

    “The mirroring shows like-minded thinking that would suggest a friendship and career match as well as any romantic one,” she told the outlet.

    Another body language expert Louise Mahler said the couple were giving off positive signs and indicators of sharing a strong relationship.

    She told the Daily Mail that they looked “so relaxed and happy” together.

    Expert Louise Mahler said the pair looked “so relaxed and happy” beside each other

    Professional woman smiling in a blue blazer and white shirt, illustrating body language experts decoding subservient behavior.

    Professional woman smiling in a blue blazer and white shirt, illustrating body language experts decoding subservient behavior.

    Image credits: louisemahler

    Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke on behalf of Betfair Casino and said the couple were giving “genuine smiles.”

    “They’ve both got laugh lines and crow’s feet near their eyes, which denote genuine happiness and fun,” Darren told Hello!

    “They’re both displaying microexpressions of joy in all of the photos, and there’s a real authenticity coming from Hugh and his partner,” he added.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together at event, body language experts decode their behavior and interaction.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together at event, body language experts decode their behavior and interaction.

    Image credits: americanfilminstitute

    Comment on Hollywood romances shared by RaeylynofRevontulet, related to body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    Comment on Hollywood romances shared by RaeylynofRevontulet, related to body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    Although minimal, Darren touched upon their “public displays of affection” and said Hugh had his arm around the bottom of her back with his fingers spread out in one photo.

    “This is a power gesture” from the X-Men star’s side, Darren said, describing the bottom of the back as a “proximal zone” reserved for romantic partners.

    It “alludes to the fact that he’s feeling extremely confident and comfortable in that environment to show that level of PDA,” he added.

    “This is a power gesture” one explained about Hugh’s move on the red carpet

    Close-up of body language showing Hugh Jackman’s hand on Sutton Foster’s back, highlighting subservient behavior cues.

    Close-up of body language showing Hugh Jackman’s hand on Sutton Foster’s back, highlighting subservient behavior cues.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Comment text displayed on a white background discussing a happy couple, related to body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    Comment text displayed on a white background discussing a happy couple, related to body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster exhibiting body language cues analyzed by experts in a casual public setting.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster exhibiting body language cues analyzed by experts in a casual public setting.

    On the other hand, Sutton seemed more “subservient” as she tilted her body towards him in some shots.

    “That means she’s subservient, but not in a negative sense – she’s giving him his power and letting him lead the way on the red carpet,” he added.

    While their PDA isn’t “over the top,” it still shows how the actor is “extremely comfortable” with his new flame.

    “This shows us that Hugh and Sutton are deeply in love, with great closeness and a level of rapport,” he continued.

    Overall, Darren concluded that the couple appeared to be their “confident” and “authentic selves.”

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling side by side, displaying body language experts' analysis of their behavior.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling side by side, displaying body language experts' analysis of their behavior.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    “They definitely seem comfortable around each other, showing authentic joy and happiness at being at the event. She’s very comfortable, and he is showing PDA,” he said.

    While Hugh and Sutton have crossed paths professionally over the last couple of decades, it is believed they grew close while starring opposite each other in The Music Man. The show opened on Broadway in February 2022 and had its final show in January 2023.

    There was no official confirmation on when their connection turned romantic, but rumors about their relationship made headlines in 2024, shortly after Sutton filed for divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024.

    Hugh and ex-wife Deborra Lee Furness announced their separation in 2023 after being married for nearly three decades.

    “Ink hasn’t even dried yet,” one commented online following the couple’s red carpet debut

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster exhibiting body language cues analyzed by experts in a candid moment.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster exhibiting body language cues analyzed by experts in a candid moment.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster displaying body language cues analyzed by experts revealing subservient behavior.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster displaying body language cues analyzed by experts revealing subservient behavior.

    User lauralynn1968 typing a comment expressing personal feelings about someone, related to body language analysis.

    User lauralynn1968 typing a comment expressing personal feelings about someone, related to body language analysis.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster analyzed by body language experts showing subservient behavior cues.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster analyzed by body language experts showing subservient behavior cues.

    Comment text on a white background reading I can’t see Hugh Jackman the same way now, referencing body language experts decoding behavior.

    Comment text on a white background reading I can’t see Hugh Jackman the same way now, referencing body language experts decoding behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    Comment about body language analysis of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, noting pleased and gloating expressions.

    Comment about body language analysis of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, noting pleased and gloating expressions.

    Comment on social media about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior, reflecting body language experts' insights.

    Comment on social media about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior, reflecting body language experts' insights.

    Body language experts analyze Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior, revealing insights on subservience and interaction.

    Body language experts analyze Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior, revealing insights on subservience and interaction.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster analyzed by body language experts revealing subservient behavior cues.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster analyzed by body language experts revealing subservient behavior cues.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster showing body language cues decoded by experts analyzing subservient behavior patterns.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster showing body language cues decoded by experts analyzing subservient behavior patterns.

    User comment expressing happiness for a man, highlighting body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    User comment expressing happiness for a man, highlighting body language experts decoding Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's behavior.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
