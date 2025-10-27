Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Midlife Crisis”: Hugh Jackman Angers Fans After Making Red Carpet Debut With Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling on the red carpet amid midlife crisis fan reactions at AFI Fest.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Midlife Crisis”: Hugh Jackman Angers Fans After Making Red Carpet Debut With Sutton Foster

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Hugh Jackman was all lovey-dovey with girlfriend Sutton Foster during their red carpet debut over the weekend.

Fans weren’t too happy to see them together and accused the Wolverine star of being “tacky and unkind” to his ex-wife Deborra Lee Furness.

Many even made their age a topic of discussion.

“Sad sad sad on every level,” one commented, “he looks like her father.”

Highlights
  • Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster appeared on the red carpet for the first time as a couple.
  • They made their red carpet debut during the premiere of the actor's new movie 'Song Song Blue.'
  • Hugh stars opposite Kate Hudson in the film, based on a real-life couple.
  • Critics weren't happy about the actor and his girlfriend's red carpet debut and claimed Hugh was going through a “midlife crisis.”
    Hugh Jackman was all lovey-dovey with girlfriend Sutton Foster during their red carpet debut

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling on the red carpet during a midlife crisis themed event.

    Image credits: americanfilminstitute

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster hard-launched their relationship during the premiere of the 57-year-old actor’s latest film Song Song Blue.

    They appeared together as a couple for the very first time on the red carpet during the AFI Fest, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA on October 26.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together on the red carpet amid midlife crisis fan reactions.

    Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    Song Song Blue tells the real-life story of a couple named Mike Sardina (Hugh) and his wife Claire (Kate Hudson), who form a band as a tribute to Neil Diamond’s music in 1987.

    During the Sunday premiere of the movie, the X-Men star wore a black suit and a black tie.

    The theater actress matched him with a low-cut black satin dress.

    The Song Song Blue premiere marked the first time they appeared together as a couple on the red carpet

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together on the red carpet at a formal midlife crisis event.

    Image credits: americanfilminstitute

    Fans were unhappy to see them together amid speculation and allegations about Hugh cheating on his ex-wife with his Music Man co-star.

    “Tacky and unkind to Debra Lee Furness. She helped make him,” one commented on the red carpet debut, while another wrote, “For some reason, I have lost all interest in Hugh.”

    “They look like siblings,” one claimed.

    Comment from Karen Perez expressing disappointment, referencing a comparison about appearance during a midlife crisis discussion.

    Another critic said, “NOT a Hugh Jackman fan anymore.”

    “I’m not a fan of his,” another agreed. “I don’t believe he ever loved his first wife.”

    “Looks like she wore her best nightie!” said another.

    “Does he know how old she is?” one asked online

    Hugh Jackman sitting on a gray chair in a white shirt with a relaxed expression during midlife crisis period.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    Comment by Katherine L. Shaw expressing criticism about a man who left his marriage commitment, with emojis reacting.

    Some discussed the ages of the actor, 57, and actress, 50. And others claimed the actor was going through a “midlife crisis.”

    “So he has now moved on to a younger one to make himself look and feel younger,” one said.

    “He looks like he has aged . Oh wait, must be because his partner is younger,” said another.

    Woman smiling with ocean and sunset horizon in the background, reflecting a calm midlife crisis moment by the beach.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    Text message from Bonnie Henderson reading She seemed like such a nice girl. A plain Jane. Midlife crisis Hugh Jackman fans red carpet Sutton Foster.

    “What’s the milestone?” one asked. “An aging male dealing with a midlife crisis through a younger woman?”

    Meanwhile, fans said, “they deserve to be happy.”

    “He looks so much more comfortable and relaxed!” one said.

    Another wrote, “They actually match really nicely.”

    The couple’s romance made headlines around the time when Sutton filed for divorce from ex-husband Ted Griffin

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose on the red carpet at AFI Fest amid midlife crisis fan reactions.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

    Comment from Tiffany Ray expressing skepticism about a man’s loyalty during a midlife crisis.

    Hugh and Sutton have crossed paths professionally on a few occasions over the last couple of decades.

    But it is believed their connection blossomed when they starred opposite each other for the Broadway show The Music Man, which opened in 2022 and had its final curtain call in 2023.

    Hugh Jackman with long hair wearing a necklace, showing an intense expression in a dimly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    It is unclear when their relationship turned romantic.

    Rumors about their relationship made headlines in 2024, around the time Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin.

    Sutton shares a daughter named Emily with the screenwriter.

    The Wolverine star shares the screen with Kate Hudson in the new film Song Song Blue

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster performing on stage with vibrant lighting during a lively midlife crisis themed event.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    Sources have claimed that Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and Ted.

    “They had dinners with each other’s spouses, and Sutton and her husband Ted were invited over for dinner with Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee,” an insider told the Daily Mail earlier this year.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    While some sources claimed Hugh and his co-star’s relationship was the reason for his divorce from Deborra-Lee, others claimed they had already separated when the romance began with Sutton.

    Deborra-Lee “hoped they would get back together,” a source previously claimed to Us Weekly.

    Sources claimed Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and Ted

    Man and woman taking a close-up selfie in a busy urban setting, reflecting a midlife crisis on the red carpet.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    The Greatest Showman actor and his ex-wife tied the knot in 1996 before announcing their separation in 2023.

    Deborra-Lee released an emotional statement in May this year after officially filing for divorce.

    “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster posing for a selfie on a boat during a midlife crisis red carpet event.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she added.

    “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

    Hugh was reportedly left “extremely disappointed” by his ex-wife’s comments about the “journey of betrayal”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

    Deborra-Lee’s comments reportedly left the Australian heartthrob “extremely disappointed.”

    “There was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press,” and Hugh “knows that he cannot change anything,” a source told the Daily Mail.

    “I thought it was his daughter!” one said after Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s red carpet debut 

    Comment about a midlife crisis involving an aging male and a younger woman, expressing skepticism.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on the red carpet amid midlife crisis fan reactions.

    Hugh Jackman making a red carpet debut with Sutton Foster, sparking midlife crisis reactions from fans.

    Comment by Rebecca Ann expressing distrust about cheating in relationships, displayed in a social media format.

    Comment from Teresa Maxwell Steele expressing hurt over recent events involving public figures, reflecting on integrity and impact.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on the red carpet, sparking midlife crisis discussions among fans.

    Fan comment on social media criticizing Hugh Jackman amid midlife crisis discussions in a relationship context.

    Fan expresses disappointment in Hugh Jackman amid midlife crisis rumors after red carpet appearance with Sutton Foster.

    Comment by Sue Monkhouse about a transition from Ferrari to Volkswagen, expressing humor with a laughing emoji.

    Hugh Jackman makes a red carpet debut with Sutton Foster, sparking midlife crisis reactions from fans.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster posing together on the red carpet, sparking midlife crisis fan reactions.

    Fan comment on social media expressing support amid Hugh Jackman's midlife crisis controversy with Sutton Foster.

    Comment by Andy Meng saying wow, finally shown in public, happy looking faces, related to Hugh Jackman midlife crisis.

    Fan comment expressing concern over Hugh Jackman during midlife crisis after red carpet appearance with Sutton Foster.

    Comment from Shel Li expressing mixed feelings about a midlife crisis involving Hugh Jackman on the red carpet with Sutton Foster.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Read less »
