Hugh Jackman’s Darling Sutton Foster Breaks Cover After People Discovered Their 17-Year History

ADVERTISEMENT

Sutton Foster appeared to dodge the press completely during her solo red carpet-appearance over the weekend.

Amid the simmering scandal related to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ divorce, Sutton attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on Sunday, June 1.

She posed on the red carpet days after reportedly moving her belongings into the X-Men star’s home.

Highlights Sutton Foster attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on Sunday, June 1.

She appeared to dodge the press during her solo red carpet appearance over the weekend.

The actress has been “very supportive” amid Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ messy divorce.

She reportedly moved her belongings to the Marvel star's NYC penthouse.

RELATED:

Sutton Foster appeared to dodge the press during her solo red carpet-appearance over the weekend

Share icon

Image credits: prhaudio/suttonlenore

Sutton attended the glamorous Sunday event, marking her first red carpet-appearance since Deborra-Lee released an emotional statement about the “traumatic journey of betrayal.”

The 50-year-old Broadway star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical alongside Audra McDonald, Darren Criss, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Tom Francis, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Scherzinger, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old Broadway star attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on June 1

Share icon

Image credits: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Dressed in a sleek black gown, Sutton was seen posing with her Once Upon a Mattress co-star Michael Urie.

Most stars stopped to chat with reporters and participated in red-carpet interviews, including Nicole, Debra Messing, and Sarah Hyland.

But Sutton visibly kept a low profile as her relationship with the Australian heartthrob continued to make headlines.

Share icon

Image credits: The Music Man on Broadway

Sutton has reportedly been “very supportive” of Hugh, who was taken “by surprise” by the recent statement put out by his estranged wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is still with Sutton, and they are trying to navigate this delicately,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She has been very supportive.”

Sutton has been “very supportive” amid Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ messy divorce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

Sutton, who filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October 2024 after nearly 10 years of marriage, was reportedly seen moving her belongings to the Marvel star’s New York City penthouse apartment.

“Of course, they’re living together; they’re inseparable. She’s slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place,” a source told Australian outlet New Idea.

It was reportedly the same penthouse he bought with Deborra-Lee in 2022.

Share icon

Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A source claimed Deborra-Lee was “shattered” because she had “poured her heart into” the swanky penthouse that Sutton is now apparently moving into.

“This was their ultimate family dream home, and a space that was meant to reboot their marriage,” the source claimed. “A year later, they would be filing for divorce.”

A source told Us Weekly that Hugh and Deborra-Lee currently have a “complicated” and “strained” relationship.

They “see things differently in terms of how things came to an end for them.”

A source claimed Sutton has been reportedly moving into Hugh’s NYC penthouse, leaving Deborra-Lee “shattered”

Share icon

Image credits: suttonlenore

ADVERTISEMENT

Deborra-Lee reportedly believed the Deadpool & Wolverine star was having an “emotional affair” with his Music Man co-star.

Hugh and Sutton were reportedly friends for a long time before striking up a romance with each other.

Resurfaced images showed them hugging backstage in 2008 at a showing of Shrek the Musical in New York City. The Greatest Showman actor was married to Deborra-Lee at the time, and Sutton was married to her first husband, actor Christian Borle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh also shared a dance at the Tony Awards with Sutton and other nominees in 2014.

Share icon

Image credits: suttonlenore

It is believed Hugh and Sutton grew close when they starred in the Broadway revival of Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

An insider previously told the Daily Mail that Hugh and Sutton would share a “long embrace” backstage “every night.”

“It was odd,” they told the outlet. “In a way, it was uncomfortable. As the entire cast is trying to get to their dressing rooms upstairs, we all had to pass the two of them hugging.”

“They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace… and it was weird,” an insider said about Hugh and Sutton’s behavior backstage

Share icon

Image credits: The Music Man on Broadway

ADVERTISEMENT

“They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace… and it was weird,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and screenwriter Ted.

“They had dinners with each other’s spouses, and Sutton and her husband Ted were invited over for dinner with Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee,” an insider said

Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and her husband, Ted Griffin

Share icon

Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

However, a source told Us Weekly that Hugh’s romance with the Younger actress began after they had already “separated.”

Meanwhile, Deborra-Lee still “hoped they would get back together” at the time, the source added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Deborra-Lee submitted the paperwork for their divorce in New York on May 23.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail after officially filing for divorce.

Deborra-Lee spoke about “the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” in a recent statement

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she added.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

Share icon

Image credits: thehughjackman

ADVERTISEMENT

The former couple initially had some back and forth regarding their settlement, but Deborra-Lee was eventually pleased with the spousal support payment, sources claimed.

Their high-profile divorce came after they spent about 27 years married to each other.

They tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed son Oscar and daughter Ava over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sutton is the reason for his divorce,” one commented online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT