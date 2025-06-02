Hugh Jackman’s Darling Sutton Foster Breaks Cover After People Discovered Their 17-Year History
Sutton Foster appeared to dodge the press completely during her solo red carpet-appearance over the weekend.
Amid the simmering scandal related to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ divorce, Sutton attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on Sunday, June 1.
She posed on the red carpet days after reportedly moving her belongings into the X-Men star’s home.
- Sutton Foster attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on Sunday, June 1.
- She appeared to dodge the press during her solo red carpet appearance over the weekend.
- The actress has been “very supportive” amid Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ messy divorce.
- She reportedly moved her belongings to the Marvel star's NYC penthouse.
Sutton Foster appeared to dodge the press during her solo red carpet-appearance over the weekend
Image credits: prhaudio/suttonlenore
Sutton attended the glamorous Sunday event, marking her first red carpet-appearance since Deborra-Lee released an emotional statement about the “traumatic journey of betrayal.”
The 50-year-old Broadway star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical alongside Audra McDonald, Darren Criss, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Tom Francis, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Scherzinger, and others.
The 50-year-old Broadway star attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on June 1
Image credits: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
Dressed in a sleek black gown, Sutton was seen posing with her Once Upon a Mattress co-star Michael Urie.
Most stars stopped to chat with reporters and participated in red-carpet interviews, including Nicole, Debra Messing, and Sarah Hyland.
But Sutton visibly kept a low profile as her relationship with the Australian heartthrob continued to make headlines.
Image credits: The Music Man on Broadway
Sutton has reportedly been “very supportive” of Hugh, who was taken “by surprise” by the recent statement put out by his estranged wife.
“He is still with Sutton, and they are trying to navigate this delicately,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She has been very supportive.”
Sutton has been “very supportive” amid Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ messy divorce
View this post on Instagram
Sutton, who filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October 2024 after nearly 10 years of marriage, was reportedly seen moving her belongings to the Marvel star’s New York City penthouse apartment.
“Of course, they’re living together; they’re inseparable. She’s slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place,” a source told Australian outlet New Idea.
It was reportedly the same penthouse he bought with Deborra-Lee in 2022.
Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
A source claimed Deborra-Lee was “shattered” because she had “poured her heart into” the swanky penthouse that Sutton is now apparently moving into.
“This was their ultimate family dream home, and a space that was meant to reboot their marriage,” the source claimed. “A year later, they would be filing for divorce.”
A source told Us Weekly that Hugh and Deborra-Lee currently have a “complicated” and “strained” relationship.
They “see things differently in terms of how things came to an end for them.”
A source claimed Sutton has been reportedly moving into Hugh’s NYC penthouse, leaving Deborra-Lee “shattered”
Image credits: suttonlenore
Deborra-Lee reportedly believed the Deadpool & Wolverine star was having an “emotional affair” with his Music Man co-star.
Hugh and Sutton were reportedly friends for a long time before striking up a romance with each other.
Resurfaced images showed them hugging backstage in 2008 at a showing of Shrek the Musical in New York City. The Greatest Showman actor was married to Deborra-Lee at the time, and Sutton was married to her first husband, actor Christian Borle.
Hugh also shared a dance at the Tony Awards with Sutton and other nominees in 2014.
Image credits: suttonlenore
It is believed Hugh and Sutton grew close when they starred in the Broadway revival of Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.
An insider previously told the Daily Mail that Hugh and Sutton would share a “long embrace” backstage “every night.”
“It was odd,” they told the outlet. “In a way, it was uncomfortable. As the entire cast is trying to get to their dressing rooms upstairs, we all had to pass the two of them hugging.”
“They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace… and it was weird,” an insider said about Hugh and Sutton’s behavior backstage
Image credits: The Music Man on Broadway
“They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace… and it was weird,” they added.
Moreover, Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and screenwriter Ted.
“They had dinners with each other’s spouses, and Sutton and her husband Ted were invited over for dinner with Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee,” an insider said
Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and her husband, Ted Griffin
Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
However, a source told Us Weekly that Hugh’s romance with the Younger actress began after they had already “separated.”
Meanwhile, Deborra-Lee still “hoped they would get back together” at the time, the source added.
View this post on Instagram
Deborra-Lee submitted the paperwork for their divorce in New York on May 23.
“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail after officially filing for divorce.
Deborra-Lee spoke about “the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” in a recent statement
Image credits: thehughjackman
“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she added.
“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”
Image credits: thehughjackman
The former couple initially had some back and forth regarding their settlement, but Deborra-Lee was eventually pleased with the spousal support payment, sources claimed.
Their high-profile divorce came after they spent about 27 years married to each other.
They tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed son Oscar and daughter Ava over the years.
“Sutton is the reason for his divorce,” one commented online
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I don't wish anyone ill. I am however really disappointed for the cheating here.. Leave a partner before having a new relationsh ip, don't cheat on them. Unfortunately, my opinion of Hugh Jackman has plummeted, not only for what appears to be cheating on his wife, but for that disgusting and hurtful skipping display to the song "Bye bye bye". As for this new woman, take off your rose coloured glasses. And go suck a lemon.
Didn't read the posting. It's none of our business. That's between the2 or 3 of them. Who the F&*k cares. Some people are too invested in what others do regardless if they are famous or not.
I don't wish anyone ill. I am however really disappointed for the cheating here.. Leave a partner before having a new relationsh ip, don't cheat on them. Unfortunately, my opinion of Hugh Jackman has plummeted, not only for what appears to be cheating on his wife, but for that disgusting and hurtful skipping display to the song "Bye bye bye". As for this new woman, take off your rose coloured glasses. And go suck a lemon.
Didn't read the posting. It's none of our business. That's between the2 or 3 of them. Who the F&*k cares. Some people are too invested in what others do regardless if they are famous or not.
14
2