Hugh Jackman’s Darling Sutton Foster Breaks Cover After People Discovered Their 17-Year History
Sutton Foster posing at Drama Desk Awards event, breaking cover in Hugh Jackman's 17-year history story.
Celebrities, News

Hugh Jackman’s Darling Sutton Foster Breaks Cover After People Discovered Their 17-Year History

Sutton Foster appeared to dodge the press completely during her solo red carpet-appearance over the weekend.

Amid the simmering scandal related to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ divorce, Sutton attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on Sunday, June 1.

She posed on the red carpet days after reportedly moving her belongings into the X-Men star’s home.

Highlights
  • Sutton Foster attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on Sunday, June 1.
  • She appeared to dodge the press during her solo red carpet appearance over the weekend.
  • The actress has been “very supportive” amid Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ messy divorce.
  • She reportedly moved her belongings to the Marvel star's NYC penthouse.
    Sutton Foster appeared to dodge the press during her solo red carpet-appearance over the weekend

    Sutton Foster smiling during an interview, wearing a green sweater and white collared shirt indoors.

    Image credits: prhaudio/suttonlenore

    Sutton attended the glamorous Sunday event, marking her first red carpet-appearance since Deborra-Lee released an emotional statement about the “traumatic journey of betrayal.”

    The 50-year-old Broadway star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical alongside Audra McDonald, Darren Criss, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Tom Francis, Jonathan Groff, Nicole Scherzinger, and others.

    The 50-year-old Broadway star attended the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards on June 1

    Sutton Foster wearing a black dress at the Drama Desk Awards, linked to Hugh Jackman's 17-year history.

    Image credits: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

    Dressed in a sleek black gown, Sutton was seen posing with her Once Upon a Mattress co-star Michael Urie.

    Most stars stopped to chat with reporters and participated in red-carpet interviews, including Nicole, Debra Messing, and Sarah Hyland.

    But Sutton visibly kept a low profile as her relationship with the Australian heartthrob continued to make headlines.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together in matching white and gold costumes during a musical performance.

    Image credits: The Music Man on Broadway

    Sutton has reportedly been “very supportive” of Hugh, who was taken “by surprise” by the recent statement put out by his estranged wife.

    “He is still with Sutton, and they are trying to navigate this delicately,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She has been very supportive.”

    Sutton has been “very supportive” amid Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ messy divorce 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore)

    Sutton, who filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October 2024 after nearly 10 years of marriage, was reportedly seen moving her belongings to the Marvel star’s New York City penthouse apartment.

    “Of course, they’re living together; they’re inseparable. She’s slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place,” a source told Australian outlet New Idea.

    It was reportedly the same penthouse he bought with Deborra-Lee in 2022.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster smiling together in a casual setting, revealing their long-standing connection.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

    Comment from Col Huxtable reacting to Hugh Jackman's darling Sutton Foster breaking cover after 17-year history was discovered.

    A source claimed Deborra-Lee was “shattered” because she had “poured her heart into” the swanky penthouse that Sutton is now apparently moving into.

    “This was their ultimate family dream home, and a space that was meant to reboot their marriage,” the source claimed. “A year later, they would be filing for divorce.”

    A source told Us Weekly that Hugh and Deborra-Lee currently have a “complicated” and “strained” relationship.

    They “see things differently in terms of how things came to an end for them.”

    A source claimed Sutton has been reportedly moving into Hugh’s NYC penthouse, leaving Deborra-Lee “shattered”

    Sutton Foster smiling in a casual selfie wearing a BroadwayCon shirt, highlighting Hugh Jackman's darling and their history.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    Screenshot of Suzanne Kalinowski Shaw’s comment on social media about cheating, with 17 likes.

    Deborra-Lee reportedly believed the Deadpool & Wolverine star was having an “emotional affair” with his Music Man co-star.

    Hugh and Sutton were reportedly friends for a long time before striking up a romance with each other.

    Resurfaced images showed them hugging backstage in 2008 at a showing of Shrek the Musical in New York City. The Greatest Showman actor was married to Deborra-Lee at the time, and Sutton was married to her first husband, actor Christian Borle.

    Hugh also shared a dance at the Tony Awards with Sutton and other nominees in 2014.

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster making playful faces together in a series of casual selfie photos.

    Image credits: suttonlenore

    Comment by Jannece Cassidy discussing Hugh Jackman’s appearance and personal life opinions in a social media post.

    It is believed Hugh and Sutton grew close when they starred in the Broadway revival of Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

    An insider previously told the Daily Mail that Hugh and Sutton would share a “long embrace” backstage “every night.”

    “It was odd,” they told the outlet. “In a way, it was uncomfortable. As the entire cast is trying to get to their dressing rooms upstairs, we all had to pass the two of them hugging.”

    “They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace… and it was weird,” an insider said about Hugh and Sutton’s behavior backstage

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster performing a dance scene, highlighting their 17-year history connection.

    Image credits: The Music Man on Broadway

    Comment by Sylvia Aponte discussing views on cheating and relationships on social media after Hugh Jackman’s darling Sutton Foster breaks cover.

    “They didn’t even hide it! It was a long embrace… and it was weird,” they added.

    Moreover, Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and screenwriter Ted.

    “They had dinners with each other’s spouses, and Sutton and her husband Ted were invited over for dinner with Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee,” an insider said

    Hugh and Deborra-Lee would have “double dates” with Sutton and her husband, Ted Griffin

    Sutton Foster in a black dress with pearl earrings, smiling at an event with a dark backdrop.

    Image credits: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

    However, a source told Us Weekly that Hugh’s romance with the Younger actress began after they had already “separated.”

    Meanwhile, Deborra-Lee still “hoped they would get back together” at the time, the source added.

    Deborra-Lee submitted the paperwork for their divorce in New York on May 23.

    “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail after officially filing for divorce.

    Deborra-Lee spoke about “the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” in a recent statement

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster posing together on a staircase with a waterfront city view behind them.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she added.

    “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster dressed in wedding attire, highlighting their 17-year history together.

    Image credits: thehughjackman

    The former couple initially had some back and forth regarding their settlement, but Deborra-Lee was eventually pleased with the spousal support payment, sources claimed.

    Their high-profile divorce came after they spent about 27 years married to each other.

    They tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed son Oscar and daughter Ava over the years.

    “Sutton is the reason for his divorce,” one commented online

    Comment by Virginia Addison expressing opinion about Broadway plays and motion pictures avoiding distasteful people in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing a dismissive reaction to a personal situation involving Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

    Comment by Sarah Bradley criticizing Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's public affair and its impact on former partners.

    Comment from Kate Lawrence discussing Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s years-long friendship and relationship foundation.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sheila Gerth-Fitzpatrick saying I hope Debra takes everything.

    Comment on social media post showing concerns about someone's pain and suffering, discussing emotional distress.

    Comment from Tiff Bree about a mistress described as the rock in an avalanche, highlighting her heroic contribution.

    Comment by Mike Cambron mentioning Sutton Foster as the reason for Hugh Jackman's divorce in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Hugh Jackman's darling Sutton Foster amidst their 17-year history revelation.

    Comment by Marlene Brenton saying Waiting for her husband to speak up now with a laughing emoji and 30 reactions on social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Hugh Jackman's darling Sutton Foster and their 17-year history.

    Comment by Priscilla Davila sharing thoughts on falling out of love, unhealthy relationships, and moving on for happiness.

    Comment from EM Maxy expressing support and urging respect for Hugh Jackman’s darling Sutton Foster and their history.

    Comment by Amy Simpson Edwards saying he looks incredibly happy with 82 likes on social media post.

    Binitha Jacob

    Karina Babenok

    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't wish anyone ill. I am however really disappointed for the cheating here.. Leave a partner before having a new relationsh ip, don't cheat on them. Unfortunately, my opinion of Hugh Jackman has plummeted, not only for what appears to be cheating on his wife, but for that disgusting and hurtful skipping display to the song "Bye bye bye". As for this new woman, take off your rose coloured glasses. And go suck a lemon.

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't read the posting. It's none of our business. That's between the2 or 3 of them. Who the F&*k cares. Some people are too invested in what others do regardless if they are famous or not.

