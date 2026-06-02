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I’ve heard that bridesmaids often dream of surviving the experience with their sanity intact. From the expensive dresses, endless planning, to group chats that somehow generate 400 notifications overnight, weddings have a way of bringing out sides of people nobody expected to see.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), her sister’s invitation to join the bridal party turned into a series of incidents that left her questioning why she stayed involved at all. And by the time the wedding day arrived, she discovered that the biggest source of drama wasn’t the guests, but the bride herself.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Despite having a long and troubled history with her sister, the author agreed to be a bridesmaid and tried to support her throughout the engagement and wedding planning process

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

During dress shopping and other wedding preparations, her sister repeatedly dismissed her opinions and frequently told her she could “just drop out” of the wedding party

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Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Tensions escalated when the sister paired her with her toxic ex and later criticized her for avoiding him at the wedding, where she also learned her sister made a bet that was harmful to her

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Image credits: nurse0813

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After the wedding, the woman cut contact with her sister, later attempted to reconcile, but found that the criticism and unhealthy dynamic remained unchanged

The OP explained that the relationship with her sister had been strained for years, marked by betrayals and fights that made trust nearly impossible to maintain. Despite their rocky history, she agreed to be a bridesmaid when her sister got engaged. However, the cracks in their relationship became even more obvious during the planning as the OP any dress she complimented was immediately rejected by her sister.

In fact, when asked for her opinion, she would answer honestly, only to later learn that her sister was telling others she had been difficult and demanding. At some point, her sister insisted that if she wasn’t happy with certain things, she could simply drop out of the wedding party. When the OP also found out that she had been paired her with an ex-boyfriend who maltreated her for wedding activities, she pointed it out the sister.

However, her sister repeated that she could drop out of the wedding. After politely avoiding interactions with her ex at the wedding, even though she got backlash for walking away when the ex offered to buy her a drink. Perhaps the most upsetting of all, was the OP finding out that her sister had made a bet involving her ex and one of his friends over who could be intimate with her first.

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With her current partner present and years of resentment already weighing on the relationship, she cut off contact completely. Years later, she discovered that many of the friendships her sister appeared to have during the wedding had also fallen apart. Although she eventually tried to rebuild the relationship and extended an olive branch, the criticism and judgment hasn’t stopped.

Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Adult sibling estrangement is increasingly recognized in family psychology as a real and growing phenomenon. Relationship Store suggests it often develops gradually through long-term conflict between siblings, particularly when jealousy, unresolved resentment, and repeated boundary violations accumulate over many years.

Thrive Global highlights that wedding planning brings intense emotional expectations and heavy family involvement. Therefore, sibling estrangement and toxic dynamics is now much more amplified causing misunderstandings and emotional reactions to escalate more easily.

Adding to this, Psychology Today notes that when a sibling consistently behaves in ways that make the other feel excluded, it can contribute to strain over time. They explain that repeated experiences of humiliation, manipulation, or boundary crossing can gradually impact self-esteem, emotional stability, and overall mental well-being. In such cases, stepping back or creating distance is a protective strategy.

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Netizens urged the OP to prioritize her own mental health over maintaining a toxic relationship with her sister. They stressed that the repeated behavior described was unacceptable and that continuing to engage only enables further harm. What do you think? At what point would you have walked away from this relationship if you were in the OP’s shoes? We would love to hear from you!

Netizens suggested the author go no-contact with her sister and urged her to stop seeking approval from someone who consistently disrespects her

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