And while most guests try to stay optimistic , there are those weddings where everyone silently shares the exact same thought that the marriage won't last. From painfully awkward first dances to red flags so massive they could’ve been used as tablecloths, netizens share the weddings that instantly made them realize the couple was completely doomed from the start.

Beneath the fancy decorations and heartfelt vows at weddings, sometimes there's also just this an awkward tension in the air that absolutely nobody can ignore. Maybe the bride spent the entire reception crying, the groom disappeared before the cake was cut, or the couple argued so loudly during the ceremony that even the DJ looked uncomfortable.

#1 I see a lot of posts here of people claiming the wedding was doomed because the couple got divorced, but I doubt they knew that at the time.



I had a wedding invitation that I refused to accept because of this. It was for a high school friend. I knew he had slept with all of the bridesmaids at some point or another. I knew she was constantly cheating as well. There was no way it would be stable.



So, I claimed I couldn't get away from my family, and sent a modest gift. According to another friend who attended, there was a fight at the wedding reception. The couple ended up annulling or divorcing soon after.



I never got the gift back though.

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#2 I was at a wedding as a videographer. Bride was really happy and everything but the groom seemed disinterested and bored. Film the ceremony and everything and we need some shots of the guests mingling. My buddy says he hasn't got any footage of the groom and asks if I've seen him. I say no but offer to walk around and look.



I eventually find the groom way down by the lake sitting on a bench and chatting with one of the bridesmaids. They don't notice me, but I see them share a kiss. Mentioned it to my buddy who just shrugged and said we were there to film the wedding so it's not our concern.

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#3 The bride ugly cried the entire reception until her , the groom and her mom got into a yelling fight about it. They both made it clear the only reason they got married was because she was pregnant with their second child. The best man (of a different race, it’s relevant...) seemed very jumpy the entire time...fast forward to 6 months later, and the baby is clearly biracial. Less than a year after the wedding, bride & groom are divorced and she’s with the best man.

Edit to add: I feel like I should add that the groom was not unhappy to get a divorce. General consensus was he was probably as guilty as she was, she just had the misfortune that her infidelity was a lot more obvious.

Wedding days often look like carefully staged celebrations, but research suggests that guests are doing far more observing than simply clapping and smiling. Open Up notes that wedding guests and close friends or family can sometimes detect relationship issues faster than the couple themselves because they’re viewing everything without emotional bias. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT From this outside perspective, they notice long-term behavioral patterns, how partners interact under stress, and subtle warning signs that psychological research has linked to later relationship breakdowns. What might feel like a perfect moment for the couple can look noticeably strained to those watching from the sidelines.

#4 Got invited to a wedding of an ex girlfriend. There was one of those cheesy dollar dance things where bride and groom shake down the crowd for more money. Fine, I tough it out up and dance with the ex for a fiver.

During the dance, she whispers "This should have been you". Freakout time. I left very quickly after that.

Needless to say, they didn't last.

#5 They wrote their own vows.



His were touching and endearing, about how his life was complete now that he was together with her.



Hers were a bunch of passive-aggressive, sexist attempts at jokes. "I promise to never let you win an argument. I promise to never let you watch a football game in peace. I promise to leave the bathroom a mess and yell at you about the toilet seat.".

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#6 The couple came to see me by appointment to choose wedding music for their ceremony.



There, in the church choir loft, they got into a *heated argument* over each piece of music under consideration. From the wedding processional to the recessional, there was zero agreement or willingness to compromise with each other.



To try to bring some harmony, I suggested that the bride choose the organ processional and the groom select the recessional, even though they strongly disagreed with each other - same with other music for the occasion. That worked for the moment.



In less than 6 months, the pastor informed me that the couple was back to see him for counseling, with divorce under consideration.

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Building on that idea, Vice highlights that many of the clearest wedding-day red flags tend to fall into two broad categories. One of them is deeper relationship problems and immediate situational behavior. On the relationship side, a lack of affection or chemistry is often visible in very small but telling ways, such as avoiding eye contact during key moments or showing reluctance to cooperate in photos or ceremony traditions. ADVERTISEMENT More serious concerns include disrespectful behavior, visible contempt, secrecy, or unresolved issues like dependence on anything. Alongside these, situational factors such as family tension, inappropriate behavior from guests or partners, and unclear or rushed relationship timelines can all add further weight to the impression that something is not functioning smoothly beneath the surface.

#7 They stayed together, but they HATE each other.





A friend from long ago called me up to be a groomsman. I was his friend back when we were in elementary school and hadn't thought about him in years, but okay. I get there and my friend has changed dramatically and for the worse. Or maybe it was that he hadn't changed. He was still that elementary school kid, only bitter. I figure I'll enjoy the party, see some old pals, and get through it. This isn't my trainwreck to stop.





The first time I saw my pal interact with his soon-to-be wife I knew there was gonna be problems. They swore at each other, in front of everyone, at their arranged parties. Not like "you're so f*****g hot" and stuff, but "you're a f*****g dumb b***h" kind of stuff.





I admit, I went to the wedding just to see what would happen.





They have 2 kids, they hate each other, and I have no idea why they stay with each other. Maybe they just both like being angry all the time?

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#8 My cousin and her husband had a pretty lavish wedding, one that seems like it should have been out of their price range. Husbands grandparents are wealthy so the assumption was that they had paid for it. Well couple months go by and on Facebook they are posting about their new Maserati they bought. My cousin is a college student, and her husband is in “sales.” After that they bought a brand new Mercedes and a yacht. Well turns out they had been running a Ponzi scheme and had defrauded people out of more than a million dollars. After they got caught they turned on each other. Husband got 9 years in federal prison, and my cousin got 2 years. Oh and she gave birth to their child in prison. Both of them are disgusting human beings so I’d hoped for more time in jail.

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#9 The bride got totally drunk, she seductively danced on the dance floor solo instead of her first dance, turned the wedding DJ into a Karaoke, started a fight with the best mans girlfriend. At the end of the night Then she had to be carried to her room because she was that drunk. We've been happily married for 15 years now, so turns out I was wrong.

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At the same time, awareness of these warning signs doesn’t always translate into action from those watching. Verywell Mind explains that many people involved in weddings experience a strong psychological pressure to "go through with it", even when doubts exist. This pressure is often shaped by the sunk cost fallacy, where couples feel so much time, money, and emotional investment has already gone into the event. Cultural expectations also reinforce the idea that weddings should proceed no matter what, while family and social pressure can make stepping back feel nearly impossible. As a result, even when concerns surface, the momentum of planning and expectation can create a kind of point of no return, where continuing forward feels easier than addressing uncertainty.

#10 Instead of saying "I do", he said "Eh... I guess..."



It didn't last two years.

#11 My sister and her husband. They met each other our junior year of high school and she moved in with him half way through our senior year. I never liked him and did not hide that fact. I especially didn't like him after he hit on me while they were dating. Didn't hide that fact either, but my sister brushed me off.



Before he popped the question, she found out he'd been texting other girls. He promised he'd change.



The wedding was a train wreck, honestly. It was a small affair in our back yard, with her aunt officiating. The aunt started crying midway through the ceremony.



My step mother read a poem about them she wrote halfway through the ceremony (she always wants to be the center of attention), the grooms drunken father (who had been barred from the wedding) came stumbling in at some point during the vows to search for alcohol, and I saw the groom grab one of the brides maid's behind. I didn't point that out to my deliriously happy step-sister. I should have.



A year later it turned out the groom had been sending spicy texts to my step mom.



My sister somehow forgave both of them. She has low self esteem.



They got caught again a year after that.



At that point my dad had divorced my step mother, so I have been distant from this whole shebang. But my sister (who I do still talk to) finally divorced that scum bag.



Divorce for everyone! Let's pull an Oprah.

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#12 My friend's. 12 people literally sat at a table at the reception and formed a pool for how long it would last. Shortest guess was 1 month, longest was 2 years. I had 15 months.



The divorce was announced at 2 years, 1 month later. We decided all bets were off.

From the perspective of those attending, it's complicated. Waterfall Wedding describes how guests often find themselves caught in an emotional double-bind, wanting to celebrate and support the couple while simultaneously noticing signs that raise concern. Even when red flags feel obvious, many choose silence because they feel it is not their place to intervene, or they worry about being seen as overly negative. There is also the fear of damaging the atmosphere of what is meant to be a joyful occasion, or unintentionally embarrassing the couple. Cultural norms reinforce this silence further, as weddings are expected to remain celebratory rather than critical spaces. In some cases, guests also hold onto hope that their concerns are misplaced, and that things may still work out in time. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Brother wedding, told him he could walk away, he didn't, weren't married long. Best man at his next wedding he asked me if I were going to tell him he could walk away, I said no this is the one. Been together a long time and married quite a few years.

#14 Was friends with a girl, she's bit dramatic, emotional, severe enough that I wouldn't want to date her, but not that bad that I wouldn't be friends with her.



She introduces me to new boyfriend. Chill dude, into gaming like I am, becomes part of our group of gamers and we have frequent lan parties together.



She's always b******g at him about everything, emotional manipulations, yelling at him in front of the group of friends, but he sticks around, I have no idea why.



Tells me in confindence the one day that he sees her as the 'right now girl', not the 'right girl' and will be moving along shortly.



Then out of the blue they announce their engagement. w*f? but, i thought... whatever



Married and divorced a year later.



He's now married to an awesome woman, been together around 10 years now, 1 cute daughter. Their first date was my wedding :).

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#15 My brothers wedding. I was up front with my parental units and I saw the bride walking down. She didn't have a smile on her face. I turned to my mother and said this marriage isn't lasting a year. She smacked me in the shoulder and gave me a scowl..Marriage didnt last a year.

These stories prove that sometimes the warning signs are so glaring that even complete strangers at Table 7 can tell something is seriously off. Whether it was nonstop arguing, painfully awkward vows, or family drama exploding before the appetizers even arrived, these couples managed to turn what should’ve been a joyful occasion into an unforgettable disaster. Of course, not every rocky wedding leads to heartbreak, and not every perfect-looking ceremony guarantees happily ever after. Still, there’s something fascinating about those moments where an entire room collectively realizes the marriage is probably headed for the rocks. Have you ever attended a wedding and witnessed certain things that made you raise eyebrows at the union? ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 My sister-in-law's first wedding. Never really liked the groom from the first time I met him. After a year or so, he proposed. They started planning their wedding that was to take place in a year. But then, on whim, they get married in a civil ceremony with plans to still have the big ceremony later in the year. A few months after the civil ceremony, the groom goes in for heart surgery (bad valve he's had since he was born). The big ceremony finally comes except every major aspect of it has been stripped away. Less than a year into the marriage, my sister-in-law brings me a credit card bill and asks me if she knows what this $600 charge her husband has on it. A little internet research and I find that he's tipping cam girls. They're officially divorced about a year after that.



In retrospect, it became obvious what had happened. My sister-in-law was grifted for a new heart valve. He didn't have the insurance at his job to cover the surgery, so he convinced her to marry him - earlier that expected - to get on her insurance, get the heart surgery, and then split.

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#17 I wasn't at the wedding but they're friends (wouldn't say close friends ...). I don't really like them in fact, but we hang out with mutual friends. They're not that bad that I would avoid them completely.



They have a facebook marriage. On social media everything is perfect, they love each other and everything is for the best. In real life ... they're having one, long, never-ending fight. The wife is kind of controlling too.

#18 Well, it wasn't so much only the wedding (though I was best man at it), it was obvious the whole relationship was doomed when I learned this:



(Important to note, the groom was a hardcore stoner)



1. She demanded before they got married that he quit smoking w**d -- she was strenuously anti-d**g.

2. He had no intention of doing so, but was convinced he could hide it from her (so starting out with a lie, and one that was bound to be found out)

3. He was horrible at hiding it when he was s****d.



They were divorced 9 months later after she caught him smoking in his car in the driveway. So stupid, the whole thing. Why people get into these relationships I have no idea.

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#19 My wife and I had thought this one couple wouldn't last. The groom gave off a creepy vibe. We gave them 2 years max.



Two years came and they were expecting a baby, so we gave them another few years. Few more years came and another child was on the way. Then about a year later the s**t hit the fan.



Our initial thoughts were correct - dude was creepy and hiding some sketchy s**t from his past. Lied about a lot of things, like his education. This explains why he always worked the lowest position in their line of work (they both work in the medical field). He claimed he had a degree, which would put him at a much better paying position, but he kept working the bottom tier (practically volunteer) job. Money was a huge issue for them, and she made the bulk of their combined income.

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#20 Four day camping trip.



Wedding was the last day.



One of the brides (it was a same s*x marriage) gave her daughter only two weeks of notice to travel to the site.



There was no flower basket, so the daughter *made one* out of tree branches and moss.



The daughter basically supplied anything missing from the wedding, despite the short notice.



The other bride spent the whole day leading up to the wedding trying and failing to be patient with the first bride while she *insisted* she would be ready in time.



The first bride spent the whole day going off into the forest to smoke and just wandering around, as far as anyone could tell.



The first bride's daughter spent the whole day doing and helping with preparations that should have been done *at least* the day before but ideally months before.



Her son spent the whole day reminiscing with her daughter about how she had always been flaky like this.



Ceremony delayed to wait for an important guest.



First bride was then late to the wedding. *After* the delay.



Site is a bit of a hike from the camp. Several members of the wedding party are disabled.



Second bride just barely held her composure through the ceremony. Spent the rest of the day in her tent.



Immediately after the ceremony someone in the wedding party started telling the first bride about how *someone* was "talking s**t" about her to her kids. (Nope. Your kids were talking about you. Good to know your friends know what your kids look like.)



And most of the guests seemed to at least dislike the daughter, if not outright hate her. The only guests who didn't were her brother, the second bride, and the two who didn't even know who she was.



TL;DR Poorly planned, flaky bride, almost no prep, inconsiderate of guests, bride was late.

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#21 Yeah, former friend got married to his partner of over 6 years, but he was always chatting up other girls online both before and after the wedding. He eventually got fired from a job for s****l harassment. He didn't tell her for a while and she dumped him soon after. He was living at her parents place.

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#22 I was the best man at my then best friends wedding. I knew he would blow even though he swore he was done with other women. Marriage lasted for nearly three years. His ex is doing realy fine. He is still the old whiny lying and failing dude. Doesn't care much about his son too.

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#23 Went to a wedding where the groom accidently spilled champagne on the brides dress. Now she's probably not the only bridezilla out there who would go crazy. But this turned nasty in a matter of seconds. It started with her being irrate over the dress, to blaming him for everything wrong with the wedding (which no one noticed), issues with his family followed and to top it all off she questioned his mental health (he'd had problems in the past). All this while screaming at the top of her lungs in front off about 150 people. Poor guy never stood a chance.

#24 My brother's wedding. Prior, I hadn't seen my brother in years and he was getting married. Sent me a week notice to appear at his wedding. His soon-to-be wife was a bit odd. Really shy, quiet, and had ultra-conservative parents who you could tell didn't agree with the wedding because she should've of married a Christian white man and not an Atheist asian man. They always had a snarky comment to me or my mom that we looked like savages. My brother is on the weird side as well. Super frugal, but also super wealthy. I gave it 2 years. They were married for 5 years, and she filed for divorce and ran off with another woman. Cut contact with her family and everything to be a lesbian. Fast forward to this year, and my brother finally opens up about the marriage saying that they never fought about anything, no arguments, no disagreements about money, children, future, etc. He assumed she was a closeted lesbian and wanted to be free from her family.

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#25 The groom’s family hated the bride so much that they refused to allow her and her family at the reception. So there was a wedding, then two separate receptions. Amazingly, the marriage lasted a decade.

#26 Wedding was at some white trash event hall. When the reception was wrapping up, the bride's family began to pick up the chairs around each table (I later learned that they refused to pay the $50 pickup fee so they were picking up themselves). No one from the groom's family were helping pick up the chairs and the bride's family did not like that at all. The chaos started with smartass comments from the bride's family and quickly escalated into a full-out brawl ending with the bride and groom being rushed into their getaway car like they were Bonnie and Clyde. They were divorced a year later.

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#27 Went to a couple friends' wedding a few years ago and while they were a nice enough couple, the wedding was so excruciating that it seemed like a series of signs from the universe that their relationship was doomed.



It was over 90° and incredibly muggy. The ceremony was outside and it started raining in the middle. The air conditioning in the reception hall didn't work - or at least, it wasn't enough for the huge number of guests. The food came out over two hours late and by then everyone was starving and a lot were messily drunk. The bride's girlfriend was clearly *not* okay with the marriage and was staring daggers at everyone the whole time.



I think about a year later they split up and moved to different states.

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#28 My best mate and his girlfriend. They were from polar opposite sides of the world with the bride some 10,000 miles from home. They were both located in a country that was not where they were born, they did not speak the language and they both were under immense strain. The Bride had other issues too that I won't share but that exacerbated the situation



The wedding was a small and simple affair - a registry office and a pub lunch, followed by a few beers by just very close family and a couple of friends. I was taking photographs.



The bride's mood was annoyed at best describe it - her new husband would put his arm around her and she would push him away. She stated to me she just did not want to be there. More than once she just stared at me in total despair. As a result he looked despondent at times and almost heartbroken.I didn't think they would see the year out.



15 years later they are still very much together, very much a team and happy. They worked it all out, they learned from each other and they stuck to it. And for me, I couldn't be happier for them.

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#29 At my cousin's wedding, she came to hang out in my brother's and my hotel room to hangout because apparently her new husband just sat down in the honeymoon suite, put his face in his hands and said something along the lines of, "I made a mistake". They stayed together for five years, had two kids, and a very angry divorce.

#30 Yes. A coworker. She was constantly telling us stories that made it clear that the guy she was marrying was emotionally and verbally a*****e. She would dread him coming to pick her up. I’m not the only one who told her not to go through with it.



Sadly, it sounded like her father was also really emotionally a*****e and critical so she’d grown up with that kind of behaviour being normalised.



They are thankfully divorced now. It was pretty ugly but she seems a lot happier.

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#31 Yes. And unfortunately she was my best friend from high school/college, and I was the maid of honor. Everybody in a 50-mile radius could see that, while they were both nice people, they weren’t right for each other. But he loved her, and I got the impression she just kinda wanted a wedding.



She filed for divorce 10 months later.



She and I eventually drifted apart when my husband and I moved out of state.

#32 My BFF's wedding, sad to say. She and her husband never smiled throughout the entire ceremony. The officiator kept saying how they looked like such serious a couple; not how cute or charming, but serious. Two months later, she calls to tell me her husband was cheating on her, spent their wedding money on other women, and were being evicted from their home because he was spending his paycheck on himself and his extra-marital affairs. She is now happily divorced and moving on from her s*****g of an ex husband.

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#33 Yes, he proposed drunk and she took it seriously. He clearly wished he could take it back.

Big wedding they couldn’t afford, he was nervous AF everyone there was dressed like it was a bbq, and were all there to get drunk. As soon as they were married they both had a smoke and a VB in each hand. Classy. Gave it 2 years. Boom to the day they were divorced, she found another dude and wore the same dress to her next wedding.

Bogan AF.

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#34 At my first wedding, I couldn't stop sobbing. It was weird. I thought it was because I was emotional, but I realize now that it was my body screaming at me saying, "DUDE STOP." We were stuck together for 10 years.

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#35 Yeah, it seemed obvious to me when we were all gathered in the church for the rehearsal the day before and the groom (my friend) was 30 minutes late. The whole wedding party was there and the priest, bride and her parents, but no groom. When he finally arrived at the church the bride burst into tears. She should have called it off right then, but they married the next day. Divorced in six months.



Edit: Yeah, I get that being late, without more context, might not warrant the bride’s reaction. This guy just lived in his own world and did what he wanted when he wanted. He was not nearly responsible enough to get married. The reaction of most of us at the rehearsal was “of course he’s late.”.

#36 My Father-In-Law was getting remarried in his late 60's. His wife d**d 20 years earlier to cancer, she was married 3 times prior, twice divorce, once to d***h. When we met the new girlfriend at the time, 2/3 of the children told him point blank that she wasn't a good match for dad. Of course, he couldn't (didn't want to) see it. (and took out a loan of $20,000 to repair her house) The thing is, he's super stubborn, as in he is clearly in the wrong with evidence supported, and he will still argue it 20 mins. And he's a yeller (If I raise my voice, then I'm more right!). She is also stubborn and extremely religious. (He is also religious, but she took it to an 11). Any time they would get together while my wife and I were there, there was always a screaming match going on. They would find the littlest thing and start going off at each other. Well it never did get better. Weeks leading up to the wedding just added more fuel as they had more things to shout about. The day of the wedding it felt really tense. Very smiling through their teeth. They hardly came back from their honeymoon when he approached my wife and I asking for advice. She served the divorce papers 2 months later, and he's still doing payments on her roof!

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#37 All of my interesting stories came from my time as an event server. Honestly, I felt like a lot of the weddings I saw at that event hall represented the culmination of two people’s most expensive mistake of their lives. Coworkers and I routinely placed bets on which ones would last the year. Our manager even told us about one time when they called a couple to clear up some minor details regarding the wedding a few months prior, only to find that couple was no longer married.



I have to say, though, that the best (worst? take your pick) MOH speech I have ever heard was the one where the MOH had formerly dated the groom.



And she said this. In the speech.



And she also mentioned that it hadn’t worked out between them for a laundry list of reasons, which unfortunately for my nightly entertainment she did not delve into.



AND then she threw in a few wink-wink nudge-nudge comments about the groom’s s****l performance.



The bride looked furious the whole time this speech was happening, and made a beeline for the bar as soon as it was socially acceptable (can ya blame her?)



The groom, meanwhile, is super awkwardly (suspiciously?) avoiding eye contact with the MOH/his former lover, and the last thing I witnessed between the happy couple was a tense exchange interspersed with both of them chugging their drinks.



Yeah, I wouldn’t place any bets on that one.

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#38 I was the guest of the bride who was a coworker and we also were running partners. I was at the hotel bar the night before the wedding and the groom drunkenly touched my leg to feel my “running muscles.”





They didn’t even last two years.

#39 The guy was in the military and was being deployed overseas the day after the wedding, so they made an effort to make the wedding extra big and exciting.



He was gone for like 7 months or something and they got divorced the week he came back.

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#40 Oh yeah, my cousin got married to some d****e nobody in the family liked. I’m not sure I ever said one word to this guy. But fancy wedding with a lot of people, they divorced one month later. She did eventually marry a very nice guy the entire family likes so it does have a happy ending.

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#41 My uncle got married and they had an on and off relationship ( they couldn't afford divorce) until my uncle got the s**t beat out of him by her family.

#42 Backyard wedding between two missionaries. I got to the house for the rehearsal dinner the night before to hear screaming and crying as the pastor tried to calm each of them down long enough to get them to agree to move forward with the wedding the next day. Day of the wedding, the wedding party (including me) were told we were the ones responsible for setting to the tables, making centerpieces, and doing signage 4 hours before the wedding while bride is still distraught.



Oh, also, self service bar plus lots of kids meant lots of drunk kids whose parents weren’t watching as they drank Long Island ice teas straight out of the dispensers. This culminated in the drunk two year old flower girl faceplanting off a trampoline conveniently placed on a concrete driveway and having to be rushed to the emergency room covered in blood during the speeches.



They moved out of state just after their wedding and I’ve only spoken to them a couple times, she has become something of a hermit and he’s gotten very into his job so I’m guessing they don’t talk much either.

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