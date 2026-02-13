51 Times Premature Celebrators Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)
Nothing is over until it is truly over. Ask any sports fan and chances are, they will instantly recall a time their favorite team turned things around when it seemed impossible.
However, they probably also remember moments of painful regret after the same athletes lost what was supposed to be a sure win.
The subreddit r/PrematureCelebration is full of examples that prove one simple rule: keep going until the final whistle. It applies to other areas of life as well!
Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The “Success” Of Their Windows Phone
