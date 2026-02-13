ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing is over until it is truly over. Ask any sports fan and chances are, they will instantly recall a time their favorite team turned things around when it seemed impossible.

However, they probably also remember moments of painful regret after the same athletes lost what was supposed to be a sure win.

The subreddit r/PrematureCelebration is full of examples that prove one simple rule: keep going until the final whistle. It applies to other areas of life as well!

#1

Newspaper clipping highlighting Mississippi's literacy program shows improvement with a focus on education progress and results.

    #2

    Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The “Success” Of Their Windows Phone

    Group of people prematurely celebrating with a large cake near a hearse, illustrating embarrassing premature celebrators moment.

    #3

    Social media post from 2019 predicting a great 2020 with holiday dates, showing premature celebrations and potential embarrassment.

    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah 2020 sucked. Had to say goodbye to our 17 year old kittehs, isolate and then spend December with Covid before there was a vaccine because in spite of all the precautions my husband was an essential worker that works with a lot of hospital workers. 2021 was even worse but we survived and didn't divorce so that's good. 🤷🏻‍♀️😂

    #4

    Statements Don't Change Facts - Debate Or Not

    Screenshot showing premature celebration in a Kid Rock halftime stream with Super Bowl attention share comparison chart.

    andreasschoenberger avatar
    Gul Dukat
    Gul Dukat
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the bars don't really reflect how huge the difference is...

    #5

    Cyclist prematurely celebrating victory raises hands before crossing finish line during a race, capturing embarrassing moment.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Make sur you cross the line before waving your arms around

    #6

    Tweet exchange showing premature celebration about business credit and stimulus, followed by IRS warning of legal consequences.

    #7

    Tattoo on a person's thigh reading England World Cup winnersn't 2018, an example of premature celebrator embarrassment.

    #8

    Burnt lasagna in the oven and spilled lasagna on the floor showcasing premature celebration fails.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be heartbroken if I ever lost a homemade lasagne

    #9

    Social media post showing premature celebration with "Happy 2020" followed by a quick correction saying "I was wrong."

    #10

    Prematurely Celebrating A Legend’s Anniversary Of Passing

    Tweet exchange where someone mistakenly celebrates a birthday of a living person, showcasing premature celebration embarrassment.

    #11

    Ye

    Headline about Adidas dropping Kanye West after antisemitic comments, illustrating premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #12

    Not Today

    Truck driver spilling beer crates on street, a humorous example of premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #13

    Baking fail showing premature celebration with misshapen cookies that did not turn out as expected.

    #14

    Reporter embarrasses herself by mistakenly claiming lottery jackpot and quits job on air in a premature celebration moment.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    HaHaHa!

    #15

    Car flipped on its side near a sign thanking drivers for driving carefully, illustrating premature celebration mishap.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too busy trying to read the sign or more likely texting

    #16

    Red delivery truck stuck on snowy roadside barrier, illustrating a premature celebration fail moment.

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfair on the driver. He or she wasn’t at fault- look at conditions. They didn’t choose to be on the roads. Likely Managment from their warm offices ornWFH didn’t order drivers to stand down for safety

    #17

    Premature By Many Years

    Screenshot of a news alert about measles cases hitting a record high in the U.S., illustrating a premature celebration fail.

    #18

    So Much For Sweden’s First Female Prime Minister

    Premature celebrators embarrass themselves as Sweden’s first female prime minister resigns hours after election announcement.

    #19

    Farewell With Covid19 In Czech Republic On July 30th. One Of The Country With The Most Cases Per 1m Nowadays

    Crowd gathered around a long table outdoors with musicians playing instruments, capturing moments of premature celebration.

    #20

    Premature celebrators sneaking into a movie theater and getting kicked out, embarrassing moments captured in new pics.

    #21

    Old desktop computer tower with outdated specs and stickers, a classic example of premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #22

    Close-up of a man’s serious face in a news article about premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #23

    Well

    Screenshot of a Twitter poll on Welsh language learning showing an overwhelming vote to maintain Welsh, illustrating premature celebration.

    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a lack of culture

    #24

    British Humour, Even In France Mid-Ww1

    Vintage embroidered postcard from 1917 showing flags and dates, a classic example of premature celebration gone wrong.

    #25

    Commitment

    England fan showing premature tattoo celebrating Euro 2020 win, a classic example of premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #26

    The Newspapers Were Hoping

    Old newspaper article doubting the internet, showcasing premature celebrators embarrassing themselves online.

    #27

    Oh

    Cyclist prematurely celebrating crossing the finish line ahead in a race, leading to an embarrassing moment.

    #28

    Greatest Tweet Of All Time

    WHO tweet on coronavirus transmission claims from Wuhan China with premature celebrators embarrassing themselves on misinformation.

    #29

    So Close

    Text message conversation showing a typo "Thabk god for autocorrect," illustrating premature celebration mistakes.

    #30

    Celebrating A Premature Celebration Is An Other Premature Celebration

    Book cover featuring a woman in a blue blazer, representing premature celebrators who ended up embarrassing themselves.

    andreasschoenberger avatar
    Gul Dukat
    Gul Dukat
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    needs more lettuce for scale

    #31

    Woman wearing a crown celebrating early beside a failed gingerbread house, illustrating premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #32

    Premature celebrator plans to pick up Joe Exotic in a 38ft monster Ram truck limo, ending up embarrassing themselves.

    #33

    Couple forced to cancel wedding after prematurely celebrating with matching date tattoos causing embarrassment.

    #34

    People Magazine Prematurely Celebrates Betty White's 100th Birthday

    People magazine cover featuring Betty White smiling, celebrating her 100th birthday with a joyful expression.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    News of her death a few weeks earlier had not yet been released to the press. Best was that her 'official' twitter account copied this as well.

    #35

    9 Years Ago Today

    Young girl smiling in a black and white photo, shared on social media as a premature celebrator embarrassing herself.

    #36

    Ray Chung Spent The Most In The Wellington Mayoral Campaign And Was So Confident Initially He Pre-Ordered A $90,000 Rolex Watch

    Excerpt from an article describing premature celebration by a politician confident about winning a mayoral campaign.

    #37

    Tattoo Soon

    Man showing radio station tattoo on arm wearing matching hat, a clear example of premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #38

    Close But No Cigar

    Young man reacting with surprise and disappointment in a series of premature celebrator moments causing embarrassment.

    #39

    Saw This One Coming

    Twitter posts showing a crypto trading outage update and a premature celebration tweet with a rocket emoji.

    #40

    Hallelujah

    Elon Musk tweeting Hallelujah about Twitter removing tweet device visibility, a classic premature celebrator moment.

    #41

    He Deleted The Tweet

    Social media post showing premature celebration with text Madam President, highlighting embarrassing premature celebrators moment.

    #42

    We Are Going To Win …. Never Mind, Youngsters

    Two tweets showing premature celebration and embarrassment about election results, illustrating premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

    #43

    Perhaps Declaring Victory With Only 30% Of The Votes Counted Isn't Such A Great Idea

    Tweet by George Simion stating I am the new president of Romania, example of premature celebrators embarrassing themselves online.

    #44

    No More Delays! Ok Maybe One More

    Tweet exchange showing a premature celebration about no more delays, later deleted causing embarrassment.

    #45

    Cue Reggie Miller Choke

    Reddit thread showing premature celebration in a basketball game with comments questioning timing and shot validity.

    #46

    This Whole Operation Is Noting But Premature Celebration

    Tweet screenshot describing military hubris, featuring a man speaking at National Press Club of Australia podium, related to premature celebrators.

    #47

    A Premature Celebration

    Tweet by Lauren Boebert wrongly celebrating victory with premature celebration after close election loss.

    #48

    You Don’t Let Tom Brady Have The Ball Back With Time On The Clock

    Man wearing Cowboys jersey smiling at a football game in a crowded stadium, a premature celebrator moment.

    #49

    Rudy Giuliani’s Tweet Bragging About Evading Service Of His Arizona Indictment. He Was Served 30 Minutes Later

    Group selfie of premature celebrators smiling at a party, illustrating moments of embarrassing early celebrations.

    #50

    Friends Instagram Story As A Ravens Fan

    Crowd of Buffalo Bills fans leaving stadium early, illustrating premature celebrators embarrassing themselves at a sports event.

    #51

    Don't Let This Be For Nothing! Celtics In 7 Baybee

    Tattoo of Boston Celtics 2022 World Champions on upper arm, a classic example of premature celebrators embarrassing themselves.

