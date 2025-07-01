ADVERTISEMENT

Drake’s recent attempt to flaunt his physique on Instagram has backfired spectacularly—with the internet responding not with admiration, but open mockery.

The 38-year-old rapper shared a shirtless mirror selfie over the weekend, posing behind a stocked bar and revealing a gleaming, hyper-defined six-pack that raised eyebrows among viewers.

“He ordered abs from Temu and forgot to add shoulders and triceps,” one user joked.

Even fellow rappers joined in on the action, accusing Drake of doctoring his photo in a vain attempt at fishing for online praise.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Drake was relentlessly mocked online after posting shirtless picture that showed his “fake” abs

    Drake on stage holding a microphone, with visible tattoos and casual black outfit sparking plastic surgery for his abs rumors.

    Image credits: Prince Williams/Getty Images

    “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it till they get it right from the type who just …type,” the rapper wrote, preemptively preparing himself for comments from detractors.

    He followed the photo with a shirtless video of himself jogging through a park, reinforcing the idea that his abs are the result of dedicated training. But social media users weren’t buying it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in red shirt and loose pants taking a mirror selfie, related to plastic surgery and fake six-pack abs debate.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    “Arms and chest sold separately,” a viewer wrote. “Second, the abs don’t look real!” 

    “It’s like he went and got work done. What grown man does body contouring?” another asked.

    Shirtless man with visible abs taking a mirror selfie behind a bar filled with assorted liquor bottles indoors.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    According to viewers, the difference between the rapper’s defined abs and the rest of his body was a dead giveaway that something was off.

    Some went as far as to suggest Drake had gone to a plastic surgeon and that his chiseled midsection was the result of implants and liposuction.

    Tweet criticizing lack of workout for abs, mentioning money and laziness in response to a podcast discussion.

    Image credits: BoundlovGoddess

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply criticizing a shirtless photo, suggesting the six-pack abs look drawn on and not natural.

    Image credits: Plutosaplanet22

    Dana Omari, an influencer that runs a plastic surgery-themed social media account, suggested the rapper got work done by Dr. Calvin Jung, a licensed surgeon and close associate of Drake.

    Even fellow rapper Rick Ross got in on the action, tagging Drake in a post that read, “Found yo abs,” alongside a photo of a t-shirt with bread stacked underneath to look like muscles.

    Many rappers have called out Drake for allegedly undergoing cosmetic surgery

    Shirtless man jogging on a curved path in the park, showing back muscles and tattoos, raising questions about plastic surgery abs.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    This is far from the first time Drake has faced accusations of doctoring his abs or getting plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As far back as 2016, rapper Joe Budden accused Drake of having “his stomach sculpted” in a song called Afraid. Then again, in 2018, artist Pusha T added fuel to the accusations with a diss track directed at Drake in which he used the phrase “surgical summer.”

    Drake shirtless selfie in gym with red punching bag, showing abs questioned for possible plastic surgery.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2019, DJ Carnage publicly accused Drake of getting “fake ab surgery in Colombia” after the rapper posted another shirtless photo.

    “Is this because you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?” Drake fired back cryptically.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Drake's abs, questioning if his six-pack is fake or digitally altered.

    Image credits: AvalancheJared

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text about abs and body comparisons, discussing whether plastic surgery was done for six-pack appearance.

    Image credits: DoubleOBoog

    The rumors cooled off for a bit before coming back last year, when Rick Ross dubbed him “BBL Drizzy,” and suggested that he had a nose job on the track Champagne Moments.

    “That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father’s nose,” Ross wrote.

    The rapper’s detractors consider him to be vain, and have called into question his connection to controversial figures in the business

    Man with shirtless abs lounging by pool at luxury villa, raising questions about plastic surgery for six-pack appearance.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    Drake’s latest shirtless post may have opened him up to ridicule—but that isn’t the only controversy currently staining his public image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As disturbing details surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal indictment surfaced, fans unearthed years’ worth of photos tying the Toronto rapper to the embattled music mogul.

    Drake shirtless showing his abs and tattoos while relaxing in the sun, sparking plastic surgery and fake six-pack rumors.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    Despite no formal collaboration between the two, Drake was accused of being a regular fixture at Diddy’s infamous parties throughout the 2010s and early 2020s—something he vigorously denied.

    Drake taking a close-up selfie indoors wearing a Houston basketball jersey amid plastic surgery abs rumors.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    After Diddy’s 14-page indictment was shared in September of last year, Drake posted a screenshot from The Big Short showing Ryan Gosling’s character declaring, “I never hung out with these idiots after work, ever.”

    “He’s oiled up and ready for that Diddy party,” a viewer wrote.

    Drake standing indoors wearing a long beige coat and holding a drink, linked to plastic surgery and fake six-pack abs discussions.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    Earlier this year, ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Drake made headlines for his controversial wardrobe while dining in Australia—sporting a T-shirt reading: Wait till u see my, with an arrow pointing toward his crotch.

    “Cringe.” Viewers didn’t hold back when mocking Drake’s allegedly fake abs

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning if plastic surgery was done for his abs in a shirtless photo discussion.

    Image credits: depressvampire

    Tweet screenshot questioning the authenticity of fake six-pack abs and plastic surgery rumors on a shirtless man.

    Image credits: FireFromHeaven7

    Tweet questioning if Drake had plastic surgery for his abs amid rumors of a fake six-pack in a shirtless photo.

    Image credits: Szuzuk1

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Drake's abs, questioning if his six-pack is fake or the result of plastic surgery.

    Image credits: inspirebyliving

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Drake's abs, joking about ab implants and plastic surgery for his six-pack appearance.

    Image credits: NobodyNowhere86

    Social media post mocking fake six-pack abs with comments questioning if plastic surgery was involved.

    Image credits: DreAllDay

    Twitter post questioning if Drake's abs look photoshopped, sparking debate about plastic surgery and fake six-pack rumors.

    Image credits: KayleighKann777

    Social media post mocking Drake's abs, questioning if he got plastic surgery for his six-pack in a shirtless photo.

    Image credits: arifimile

    Drake shirtless showing abs, sparking debate over plastic surgery and fake six-pack in casual outdoor photo.

    Image credits: planktoncash

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Drake’s plastic surgery for abs, calling his six-pack fake in a shirtless photo.

    Image credits: laugh_track_nat

    Tweet from user B sarcastically commenting on plastic surgery for abs and arms in a shirtless pic, mocking a fake six-pack.

    Image credits: bcmo__

    Tweet criticizing a shirtless man’s abs, questioning if he got plastic surgery for his abs in a controversial comment.

    Image credits: NotAbbyy

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a fake six-pack and questioning plastic surgery for abs in a shirtless photo.

    Image credits: PokeK7NG

    Tweet criticizing the authenticity of a shirtless man’s six-pack, claiming it looks like plastic surgery or liposuction.

    Image credits: michaeldonut123

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking the authenticity of fake six-pack abs and questioning plastic surgery for abs.

    Image credits: aceyflamez

    Tweet criticizing someone’s age and suggesting to stop and start golfing, related to plastic surgery for abs debate.

    Image credits: RsHarmful

    Tweet mocking Drake’s ‘fake’ six-pack, joking he skipped arm, chest, and leg day focusing only on abs.

    Image credits: IamEliRacks

    Tweet criticizing Drake’s shirtless photo, questioning if his abs are fake and referencing plastic surgery claims.

    Image credits: outsidethenest_

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a shirtless man’s abs, questioning if his six-pack is fake or surgically enhanced.

    Image credits: FAFOseason

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Drake’s abs as fake in response to questions about plastic surgery for his six-pack.

    Image credits: spectre0799

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!