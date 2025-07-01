“Did He Get Plastic Surgery For His Abs?”: Drake Brutally Mocked Over ‘Fake’ Six-Pack In Shirtless Pic
Drake’s recent attempt to flaunt his physique on Instagram has backfired spectacularly—with the internet responding not with admiration, but open mockery.
The 38-year-old rapper shared a shirtless mirror selfie over the weekend, posing behind a stocked bar and revealing a gleaming, hyper-defined six-pack that raised eyebrows among viewers.
“He ordered abs from Temu and forgot to add shoulders and triceps,” one user joked.
Even fellow rappers joined in on the action, accusing Drake of doctoring his photo in a vain attempt at fishing for online praise.
Drake was relentlessly mocked online after posting shirtless picture that showed his “fake” abs
Image credits: Prince Williams/Getty Images
“I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it till they get it right from the type who just …type,” the rapper wrote, preemptively preparing himself for comments from detractors.
He followed the photo with a shirtless video of himself jogging through a park, reinforcing the idea that his abs are the result of dedicated training. But social media users weren’t buying it.
Image credits: champagnepapi
“Arms and chest sold separately,” a viewer wrote. “Second, the abs don’t look real!”
“It’s like he went and got work done. What grown man does body contouring?” another asked.
Image credits: champagnepapi
According to viewers, the difference between the rapper’s defined abs and the rest of his body was a dead giveaway that something was off.
Some went as far as to suggest Drake had gone to a plastic surgeon and that his chiseled midsection was the result of implants and liposuction.
Image credits: BoundlovGoddess
Image credits: Plutosaplanet22
Dana Omari, an influencer that runs a plastic surgery-themed social media account, suggested the rapper got work done by Dr. Calvin Jung, a licensed surgeon and close associate of Drake.
Even fellow rapper Rick Ross got in on the action, tagging Drake in a post that read, “Found yo abs,” alongside a photo of a t-shirt with bread stacked underneath to look like muscles.
Many rappers have called out Drake for allegedly undergoing cosmetic surgery
Image credits: champagnepapi
This is far from the first time Drake has faced accusations of doctoring his abs or getting plastic surgery.
As far back as 2016, rapper Joe Budden accused Drake of having “his stomach sculpted” in a song called Afraid. Then again, in 2018, artist Pusha T added fuel to the accusations with a diss track directed at Drake in which he used the phrase “surgical summer.”
Image credits: champagnepapi
In 2019, DJ Carnage publicly accused Drake of getting “fake ab surgery in Colombia” after the rapper posted another shirtless photo.
“Is this because you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?” Drake fired back cryptically.
Image credits: AvalancheJared
Image credits: DoubleOBoog
The rumors cooled off for a bit before coming back last year, when Rick Ross dubbed him “BBL Drizzy,” and suggested that he had a nose job on the track Champagne Moments.
“That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father’s nose,” Ross wrote.
The rapper’s detractors consider him to be vain, and have called into question his connection to controversial figures in the business
Image credits: champagnepapi
Drake’s latest shirtless post may have opened him up to ridicule—but that isn’t the only controversy currently staining his public image.
As disturbing details surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal indictment surfaced, fans unearthed years’ worth of photos tying the Toronto rapper to the embattled music mogul.
Image credits: champagnepapi
Despite no formal collaboration between the two, Drake was accused of being a regular fixture at Diddy’s infamous parties throughout the 2010s and early 2020s—something he vigorously denied.
Image credits: champagnepapi
After Diddy’s 14-page indictment was shared in September of last year, Drake posted a screenshot from The Big Short showing Ryan Gosling’s character declaring, “I never hung out with these idiots after work, ever.”
“He’s oiled up and ready for that Diddy party,” a viewer wrote.
Image credits: champagnepapi
Earlier this year, ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Drake made headlines for his controversial wardrobe while dining in Australia—sporting a T-shirt reading: “Wait till u see my,” with an arrow pointing toward his crotch.
“Cringe.” Viewers didn’t hold back when mocking Drake’s allegedly fake abs
Image credits: depressvampire
Image credits: FireFromHeaven7
Image credits: Szuzuk1
Image credits: inspirebyliving
Image credits: NobodyNowhere86
Image credits: DreAllDay
Image credits: KayleighKann777
Image credits: arifimile
Image credits: planktoncash
Image credits: laugh_track_nat
Image credits: bcmo__
Image credits: NotAbbyy
Image credits: PokeK7NG
Image credits: michaeldonut123
Image credits: aceyflamez
Image credits: RsHarmful
Image credits: IamEliRacks
Image credits: outsidethenest_
Image credits: FAFOseason
Image credits: spectre0799
23
0