When it comes to plastic surgery, it’s best to do your homework ahead of time. That’s the message that adult content creator Kayla Jade wants the public to know after a less-than-perfect experience getting a procedure in Turkey.

Kayla Jade, who has more than 2.2 million followers on TikTok, recently talked about her experience traveling to the country for a Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL.

Speaking on the June 3rd episode of her podcast, Storytime with Kayla Jade, the influencer explained what happened several years ago and how other people can avoid the same mistakes she made.

“Probably a red flag”: Kayla Jade discussed a botched BBL on her podcast

Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some

Jade said flying to Turkey for a BBL was not out of the ordinary as it’s a very popular place for medical tourism.

“From the time I was young, I always wanted to get a BBL to fill in my hip dips, which makes me so sad now. But anyway, so I had heard of people going to Turkey, because it was like so much cheaper and I didn’t have any money. So I was like, okay, we’re going to try out Turkey,” she said.

She looked around online and said she settled on a place because it seemed to have great reviews from previous clients.

“Like, every review was amazing, which now looking back was probably a red flag that everything was perfect. But they had so many like really good before and after pictures,” she said.

She had a consultation with the doctors ahead of time, and thought everything had been straightened out.

But when she arrived in the country, things went south fast, becoming “everyone’s worst nightmare,” she said on the podcast.

“You don’t have enough fat”: Jade was told she might not like the results

When she finally saw the doctors for an in-person consultation before the surgery, she was told not to expect the results she wanted. Why? Because she wasn’t fat enough.

“The first thing he says to me was like, oh, you don’t have enough fat. You don’t have enough fat. So you’re not going to get the result that you want.”

BBL are typically performed by removing fat from one part of the body and, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a BBL is “neither Brazilian, nor is it a butt lift,” the president of the ASPS says.

“The procedure starts with liposuction of a different area, often the abdomen, the flanks, the thighs or back,” the ASPS says, “and the fat removed from these areas is then injected into the hips and buttocks to improve shape and projection.”

But Jade said that shouldn’t have been an issue: “And like, I knew for sure, like I had enough fat. Like I made sure I was, like, drinking milk.”

“I was laying on my back”: Recovery from the BBL only made things worse

She decided to go ahead with the procedure anyway, she said. Immediately after waking up from the surgery, however, she knew something wasn’t right.

For one thing, she was lying on her back, which the ASPS says is a post-op no-no: “The key to a successful BBL recovery is to avoid sitting for too long.”

“When I woke up, I was lying on my back, which when you get a BBL, like I knew this from my own research, like you’re not supposed to sit on your butt for six weeks,” Jade told listeners.

And, she claims, some of the male staff touched and kissed her inappropriately during her recovery.

“And then one of the nurses left. And so the male nurse was getting me dressed. Literally, as soon as she shut the door, he was just like, started touching me, kissing me, like so f**ked up,” she explained on the podcast.

She recalled how the male nurse “was pretending to dress me. So like, he was like thinking like, oh, she’s going to be like so out of it. So she’s not even going to like remember this.”

Jade continued that the same thing happened again: “like in the elevator, as soon as the elevator door shut, turned around, started like kissing me, like literally the grossest s**t.”

“Like just the way he did it, I was like, you’ve done this before. Like how many patients have you done this to?” she asked rhetorically.

But perhaps the craziest thing about the incident, the influencer said, “is like the fact that like I didn’t even remember that this happened until probably like two months after the surgery. I was literally in my kitchen and I was just like doing my thing and then I remembered I just started bursting out with crying.”

Jade describes how she was awake through the surgery and could remember being on the operating table feeling ‘paralyzed’ while internally “screaming” due to the pain.

Kayla began “vomiting blood” while “fading in and out of consciousness” during the nightmarish ordeal, she said on her podcast.

Eventually, she left Turkey and decided to get another surgery with a doctor in Australia to mend the mess that was made abroad.

She says she feels lucky to have survived the ordeal when previous cases have ended much worse—even in a loss of life.

To her listeners, Jade issued a warning, “Please be careful because, you know, if you get stuck in that like surgery cycle, you’ll be thinking of the next thing and constantly want something new.”

Commenters online mainly touched on how a BBL looks

“Why would anyone want to look like this?” one person asked.

Another jokingly observed: “Surgery that makes you look like a turkey? Weird.”

Still others noted that Turkey was indeed known for its medical tourism: “I had a layover in Turkey back in April and the airport was filled with people who had just had some kind of plastic surgery.”

“Lift your a** any higher and you’ll look like Quasimodo,” said one person.

“That just broke my heart”: Jade opens up about motherhood

Earlier this year, Kayla made headlines after she spoke openly about being a mother of two.

During her April 22nd episode of Storytime with Kayla Jade, and then later to Kidspot, a lifestyle and parenting magazine within the News Corp Australia media company, Jade explained why she decided to take ownership of the narrative surrounding her motherhood.

Jade said she was disheartened to experience the level of intrusion made by people online and complete strangers.

“They were asking, people were asking for photos of my children, asking what they looked like, their ages. Like, I just, it really saddened me to see that,” she said during the show.

Jade said the worst part, though, was the judgment she was receiving from other women.

“I had Facebook like mums groups and gossip groups, literally sharing private information about my kids and myself. Pretty much doxing me,” Jade said.

She continued: “On my platform, I’m all about women supporting women. And to see that women were putting their fucking tea in front of children’s safety. Like that just broke my heart.”

Netizens react to tales of a nightmarish plastic surgery procedure in Turkey

