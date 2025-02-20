Woman Flaunts New Figure After Getting BBL Removed, Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Over Botched Surgeries

ADVERTISEMENT

English TV star Chloe Ferry showed off her new figure after undergoing surgery to have her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) removed. Posting her new look in her Instagram stories, Ferry stated she “feels like herself again.”

The TV star had previously shared how she felt depressed and regretted the overly done, botched cosmetic surgeries she had undergone over the years.

In a new Instagram story posted on Thursday in which she said she feels “’like herself again,” the star looks bubbly as she tries on a pair of low-rise jeans. She cheekily explains that she’s “trying jeans on for the first time without [her] BBL!”

“I’m really, really happy, I am so happy. It just looks so much better, I look more proportioned, I look more like me,” the star expressed.

Last month, the Geordie Shore star, 29, told her Instagram followers that she was set to reverse her botched cosmetic procedures, revealing that she suffered from “depression” after being body shamed.

After becoming a TV star at the young age of 19, Ferry’s looks quickly became a hot topic among online users. Being body shamed by trolls, which took a toll on her “mental health and confidence,” Ferry says she has spent more than £50,000 on multiple plastic surgeries over the years to overcome her depression.

The TV star “hit rock bottom” over her botched surgery regrets

Breaking into tears, Chloe Ferry said that she even thought about taking her own life over her surgery regrets. In a new interview with Paul Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast, Ferry stated, “I’ve been rock bottom where I’ve felt I didn’t want to be here, that’s how bottom I was. I get scared of going back to that mindset…it was dark. I can’t go back to feeling like that.”



She continued, “I’ve been seeing a therapist. I always doubt myself and look in the mirror and say I don’t look nice today. I’m very mean to myself, and I need to give myself a break.”

Ferry added, “What is perfection? It doesn’t exist”

Ferry expressed, “Surgery is a dark hole. You always want more—but what is perfection? It doesn’t exist. I was trying so hard to make people like me and stop the nasty comments, but I lost myself along the way.”

“I’ve wasted my 20s chasing some girl I wasn’t born to be. I’m broken and I’m going to fix myself.” As she is now nearing her 30s, Ferry is dedicated to making things right for herself. She added, “I don’t want to be known for having a big arse. I want to go back to being the funny Chloe who doesn’t worry about what she looks like. That’s where my happiness is.”

Ferry’s candid Instagram post reads, “I was naive and vulnerable”

On her Instagram, Ferry told her fans that she wanted to inform them of the surgeries so they wouldn’t go and make the same mistakes that she had.

In an Instagram post, she candidly shared, “I’m writing this post as I’d like to share with you all something personal to me that I have never publicly addressed. Something I don’t speak about as it was a sensitive topic which I found hard to openly discuss. Being put in the public eye at 19 years old was very daunting, I was naive and vulnerable.”

She added, “I was ridiculed for my looks and my weight amongst other numerous insults through social media and the press, which affected my mental health and confidence massively. The young woman I once loved being became self-conscious, looking for perfection.

“With this attention came offers of cosmetic surgery which I thought would solve all my problems, give me back my spark and self love. This wasn’t the case. I suffered more depression, anxiety as well as physical discomfort. A decision made without understanding the pros and cons. A decision made on me hoping it would make me feel whole again,” she concluded.

Chloe Ferry says social media and the press affected her mental health and confidence

Seeing her candid explanations about her looks and the plastic surgery, fans praised Ferry’s moving, inspirational posts on social media.

One user agreed with the star, adding, “The world is cruel and people are cruel. Social media especially drives people to pursue a life of perfection when in reality there’s no such thing. People are beautiful just the way they are, flaws and all, and I wish more people could appreciate this. You’re brave for being honest about your insecurity and mental health caused by the pressure of other PEOPLE.”



Ferry’s fellow Celebs Go Dating co-star, Anna Williamson, also commented on the star’s post, expressing her pride in her growth, saying, “I am extremely proud of you. I know from our discussions during your time on CGD how emotive this topic is for you.”

Online users were quick to comment on Ferry’s posts

