49 Celebrities Who Nearly Nobody Noticed Slowly Lost Their Fame
Acting is a notoriously tough profession—not just because it requires the skill to convincingly become someone else, but also because breaking into the industry and making it big is nearly impossible.
It’s especially disappointing when a rising star seems poised for success, only to fade into obscurity just as quickly. Recently, Redditors shared their thoughts on actors who had all the potential to become household names but never quite made it. Scroll down to see their picks, and let us know if you have any to add!
When Ferris Bueller came out everybody was saying how Mia Sara (Who played his girlfriend) was destined for stardom. I even remember Siskel and Ebert saying how she was going to be the next big thing. She had a few small roles, but never blew up like many predicted.
Gemma Arterton. She was the leading lady of Clash of the titans and Prince of Persia and was even a Bond girl but her career just faded.
She starred in "Funny Woman" in 2023. A British drama, aired in USA on Public Television in 2024. A third season is supposed to be in the works. I don't think she has faded away. She also has done some work behind the scenes.
I thought Clive Owen was skyrocketing to superstardom and then just plateaued. He just disappeared into a series of lesser known projects. And then out of the blue saw him promoting like one mini series a year it seems. I think he did like 4 back to back.
Timothy olyphant should be a household name.
Guy Pearce - with LA Confidential and Memento between 1997-2000 (and I loved Ravenous, but that is pretty unknown). I thought he would be massive. He continuously works but didn't get the A-list, leading man roles I thought he would.
He’s just been nominated for an Oscar. He seems to prefer being under the radar & not attracting the attention other actors do.
Dacre Montgomery. He’s still young but I figured he’d be getting big roles by now.
Every time I hear about an actress “disappearing” I always assume they refused Weinstein’s advances.
Josh Holloway from Lost.
Aaron Paul.
Dude was remarkable in Breaking Bad and then did a couple of s****y movies because studios knew they’d make bank off his name and now he’s just kinda disappeared.
What? He voiced Todd Chaves in Bojack Horseman, and also was one of the producers
Emmy Rossum.
Leelee Sobieski.
Claire Forlani.
Summer Glau. I thought she was amazing in the Sarah Connor Chronicles, but since then she’s only had smaller roles.
Anson Mount.
I went to high school with both Lee Pace and Matt Bomer. They have both had very successful careers. I thought Matt Bomer was going to be a super star.
EDIT: To be clear, they've both had very good careers. I just thought Bomer would be an A lister some day, like Brad Pitt level star. Now he's doing voice work and maybe going back to TV.
Doing a crappy movie that used horrible stereotypes of Trans women didn't do him any favours.
Patrick Fugit. He was so good in Almost Famous and then just disappeared.
Alicia Vikander.
Skeet Ulrick.
He was one of the main protagonists in the short lived TV show called "Jericho". A small town in Kansas forced to fend for itself after 23 US cities are destroyed in a nuclear attack.
I always said Walton Goggins, but he's finally starting to blow up, so I always though micheal pitt was gonna be huge.
Michael Biehn really should've had more important roles than he did after his appearances in terminator and aliens, but that old bottle held him back I guess.
Funny you mention the bottle, because addiction is why he got the role in Aliens. James Remar was supposed to play Hicks, but his cocacolaine addiction got him fired.
Aaron eckhart was the second best actor in the dark knigth after heath ledger imo , but after that he has mostly done s****y action movies , I’ve read that he was apparently very difficult to work with so I guess that migth have something to do with it.
Rooting for Paula Patton to resume her career.
Sean William Scott could have been the first Ryan Reynolds, not sure what happened, but pretty sure it was his MTV Cribs that soured him on everyone.
Olga Kurylenko.
Lizzie Caplan.
Leighton Meester was not only drop dead gorgeous but the best actor on Gossip Girl.
Matthew Fox from LOST. I loved his acting and saw he had so much potential for lead roles but never got to see him in much after that.
Shannyn Sossamon.
"A Knight's Tale"
"40 Days and 40 Nights"
"Rules of Attraction"
Out of the gate, 3 decent films, and then, "Oh, I remember her" appearances in middling TV shows and movies.
Joel Kinnaman.
I'm still holding out for Haley Joel Osment. He absolutely stole the show in everything he was in as a kid. I can see he does a lot of voice acting, but I wish he could somehow get a really solid role in something sneaky good in film festivals or something to give him a chance at a resurgence.
Also, anybody that watched Once Upon A Time knows that Robert Carlyle was criminally under appreciated for his role as Rumpelstiltskin. I believe he should be a household name and getting regular roles like Willem Dafoe or David Tennant get.
Robert Carlyle has always been awesome. If you haven't seen it, watch "The Full Monty," absolutely hysterical + very thought-provoking.
Charlie Hunnam.
He was supposed to be in 50 shades of grey but he had schedule conflicts
Shailene Woodley is very talented, but her career seems to have stalled as of late. I wonder if being in a relationship with Aaron Rodgers had something to do with that.
I only heard of her from the 2014 film "The Fault in our Stars", based from the novel written by John Green. A song called "Boom Clap" by Chari XCX, showed clips of the film in her music video.
I thought Karl Urban was going to be the next big thing in action movies and it just didn’t happen. He found success in TV, but I thought Cole Hauser was going to be a much bigger movie star.
Natasha Henstridge.
I thought Tia Carrera would be successful.
Taylor Kitsch. After John Carter, then Lone Survivor I thought he was going to be in everything.
After American Beauty i thought Wes Bentley would be a huge star. Also Nick Stahl. But d***s derailed both of their careers. Wes did bounce back, but still.
Sam Witwer needs more live action roles.
Emile Hirsch. To say he’s gone no where might be a little harsh, but early on with movies like The Girl Next Door, Alpha Dog, and Into the Wild I thought he was gonna end up being pretty big.
I’m shocked Michael Shannon hasn’t blown up in a big way. I feel like he was on his way, and then chose Zod in the Snyderverse, which didn’t pan out. I think hes an amazing actor, though, and will keep getting work into his golden years.
Eric Bana, 20 years ago he was skyrocketing with Black Hawk Down and Troy. But unfortunately he never became that A list actor he should have been.
James Badge Dale was in Rubicon and The Departed and I just thought a role would come along that would break through but it never has.
Joey Lauren Adams.
Tessa Thompson. She seemed to be on the verge a few years ago and now? Nothing.
Fairuza Balk from The Craft.
Edward Norton did have many great roles. However, I expected him to turn out much bigger. He is an exceptional actor.
Always thought Moon Bloodgood was headed for stardom. Her name alone seemed destined for greatness.
Tia Carrere should have gone further.
Two extremely beautiful women who should have become A Listers
1) Elisha Cuthbert
2) camilla Belle.
Many of these people are actually very successful and/or changed their professions. Just because someone is not in the limelight, it doesn‘t mean they are not doing their thing. Sometimes choices in roles, management or overall behaviour can halt someones career. It‘s not just about talent or looks.
Came here to say this. Hollywood blockbusters notwithstanding, some of these actors have done consistent quality work.workLoad More Replies...
Think I have heard of 2 or 3 of these folks. IMO not "has beens" but "never weres".
A lot of actors find success as character actors. There's only so many leading actor roles out there, and there is always a need for good character actors. Clancy Brown springs to mind. Guy has always played a supporting role and has had a long and fruitful career doing it. He also seems happy with his career and doesn't have to live in the spotlight either. He seems like one of the good ones, and his "character actor" career may be one of the reasons why.
