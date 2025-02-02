ADVERTISEMENT

Acting is a notoriously tough profession—not just because it requires the skill to convincingly become someone else, but also because breaking into the industry and making it big is nearly impossible.

It’s especially disappointing when a rising star seems poised for success, only to fade into obscurity just as quickly. Recently, Redditors shared their thoughts on actors who had all the potential to become household names but never quite made it. Scroll down to see their picks, and let us know if you have any to add!

#1

Brunette woman with soft lighting, related to celebrities with fading fame. When Ferris Bueller came out everybody was saying how Mia Sara (Who played his girlfriend) was destined for stardom. I even remember Siskel and Ebert saying how she was going to be the next big thing. She had a few small roles, but never blew up like many predicted.

MacReady82 , imdb Report

    #2

    Smiling celebrity waving at a crowd, exemplifying fading fame. Gemma Arterton. She was the leading lady of Clash of the titans and Prince of Persia and was even a Bond girl but her career just faded.

    piping_hot_teaa , GabboT / Wikipedia Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She starred in "Funny Woman" in 2023. A British drama, aired in USA on Public Television in 2024. A third season is supposed to be in the works. I don't think she has faded away. She also has done some work behind the scenes.

    #3

    Celebrity in a light suit smiling outdoors, showcasing a setting related to fame. I thought Clive Owen was skyrocketing to superstardom and then just plateaued. He just disappeared into a series of lesser known projects. And then out of the blue saw him promoting like one mini series a year it seems. I think he did like 4 back to back.

    unprogrammable_soda , Mario Antonio Pena Zapatería / Wikipedia Report

    #4

    A celebrity at an event, wearing a blue blazer, with hair styled back, representing those who slowly lost fame. Timothy olyphant should be a household name.

    troutsniffher , Mingle Media TV / Wikipedia Report

    abrova avatar
    Bremusa4u
    Bremusa4u
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Justified" series and it followed; Fargo; the Santa Clarita Diet; a whole bunch of voice over works, among many others

    #5

    "Man in plaid shirt and glasses, representing celebrities who gradually lost fame." Guy Pearce - with LA Confidential and Memento between 1997-2000 (and I loved Ravenous, but that is pretty unknown). I thought he would be massive. He continuously works but didn't get the A-list, leading man roles I thought he would.

    lemons714 , Georges Biard / Wikipedia Report

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s just been nominated for an Oscar. He seems to prefer being under the radar & not attracting the attention other actors do.

    #6

    Person in denim jacket outside, representing celebrities who slowly lost fame. Dacre Montgomery. He’s still young but I figured he’d be getting big roles by now.

    hunterc1310 , Netflix Report

    #7

    A person in a suit against a red background, highlighting a celebrity who lost fame. Every time I hear about an actress “disappearing” I always assume they refused Weinstein’s advances.

    dcbluestar , David Shankbone / Wikipedia Report

    #8

    Actor in a forest setting, wearing a blue shirt, representing celebrities who gradually lost fame. Josh Holloway from Lost.

    Zoomryder Report

    #9

    Man in a leather jacket, posing thoughtfully, illustrating a decline in celebrity fame. Aaron Paul.

    Dude was remarkable in Breaking Bad and then did a couple of s****y movies because studios knew they’d make bank off his name and now he’s just kinda disappeared.

    localstreetcat , imdb Report

    wendymalespinbendana avatar
    Shary Bobbings
    Shary Bobbings
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? He voiced Todd Chaves in Bojack Horseman, and also was one of the producers

    #10

    Celebrity in glamorous outfit at an event, symbolizing the fading fame they experienced over time. Emmy Rossum.

    metsjets86 , Photobra Adam Bielawski / Wikipedia Report

    #11

    Celebrities smiling in a white shirt, highlighting subtle fame decline. Leelee Sobieski.

    KingCobra1998 , David Shankbone / Wikipedia Report

    kraven2337 avatar
    Schwantz
    Schwantz
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How they never cast her and Helen Hunt as mother and daughter is a crime.

    #12

    Woman in formal attire with diamond necklace, representing celebrities who lost fame. Claire Forlani.

    Otherwise-Monk1582 , Ibsan73 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    A person smiling in a denim shirt, representing celebrities with fading fame. Summer Glau. I thought she was amazing in the Sarah Connor Chronicles, but since then she’s only had smaller roles.

    MiamiSlice , Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia Report

    #14

    Man in black shirt at an event, representing celebrities losing fame in the public eye. Anson Mount.

    FruitPristine1605 , Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia Report

    #15

    Man smiling at a press event, symbolizing celebrities who slowly lost fame. I went to high school with both Lee Pace and Matt Bomer. They have both had very successful careers. I thought Matt Bomer was going to be a super star.

    EDIT: To be clear, they've both had very good careers. I just thought Bomer would be an A lister some day, like Brad Pitt level star. Now he's doing voice work and maybe going back to TV.

    Supermac34 , Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia Report

    guessundheit avatar
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doing a crappy movie that used horrible stereotypes of Trans women didn't do him any favours.

    #16

    Smiling man in a suit at a formal event, representing celebrities who lost fame. Patrick Fugit. He was so good in Almost Famous and then just disappeared.

    knitbitch007 , Aubrey Gemignani / Wikipedia Report

    #17

    "Celebrity at a film event, wearing an off-shoulder dress and earrings, exemplifying the gradual shift in fame." Alicia Vikander.

    willk95 , John Sears / Wikipedia Report

    #18

    Celebrity wearing cap and black shirt, with beard, in a close-up at an event. Skeet Ulrick.

    deficientterrestrial , John Manard / Wikipedia Report

    michaelpadilla338 avatar
    Michael P.
    Michael P.
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was one of the main protagonists in the short lived TV show called "Jericho". A small town in Kansas forced to fend for itself after 23 US cities are destroyed in a nuclear attack.

    #19

    A celebrity, once famous, wearing a suit at a public event with a patterned blue background. I always said Walton Goggins, but he's finally starting to blow up, so I always though micheal pitt was gonna be huge.

    This_Fkn_Guy_ , imdb Report

    #20

    Smiling celebrity in a gray shirt at a public event, illustrating fame changes. Michael Biehn really should've had more important roles than he did after his appearances in terminator and aliens, but that old bottle held him back I guess.

    NewRec8947 , Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia Report

    guessundheit avatar
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny you mention the bottle, because addiction is why he got the role in Aliens. James Remar was supposed to play Hicks, but his cocacolaine addiction got him fired.

    #21

    Smiling man in a suit at an event, representing celebrities with fading fame. Aaron eckhart was the second best actor in the dark knigth after heath ledger imo , but after that he has mostly done s****y action movies , I’ve read that he was apparently very difficult to work with so I guess that migth have something to do with it.

    Zestyclose-Check , Dick Thomas Johnson / Wikipedia Report

    #22

    A person with earrings smiling at an event, representing celebrities who lost fame. Rooting for Paula Patton to resume her career.

    Superb-Possibility-9 , Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia Report

    #23

    Man in a sleeveless black shirt with a rooster design on a bridge, holding a can. Celebrities and fame theme. Sean William Scott could have been the first Ryan Reynolds, not sure what happened, but pretty sure it was his MTV Cribs that soured him on everyone.

    smoothVroom21 Report

    #24

    A person with brown hair smiling, representing celebrities who lost fame. Olga Kurylenko.

    Reasonable-Aide7762 , Moritz Barcelona / Wikipedia Report

    #25

    A woman at an event with a microphone clipped to her lace dress, exemplifying celebrities who lost fame. Lizzie Caplan.

    Unusual-Ad4890 , iDominick / Wikipedia Report

    #26

    Celebrity smiling in a sparkly black top and gold necklaces, representing those who slowly lost fame. Leighton Meester was not only drop dead gorgeous but the best actor on Gossip Girl.

    sammymvpknight , Daniel Batalles / Wikipedia Report

    #27

    A celebrity in a white shirt stands outdoors; reflecting on fame's gradual decline. Matthew Fox from LOST. I loved his acting and saw he had so much potential for lead roles but never got to see him in much after that.

    SadisticSnake007 Report

    #28

    Smiling woman in front of a red backdrop, representing celebrities slowly losing fame. Shannyn Sossamon.

    "A Knight's Tale"

    "40 Days and 40 Nights"

    "Rules of Attraction"

    Out of the gate, 3 decent films, and then, "Oh, I remember her" appearances in middling TV shows and movies.

    Jonathan_Waddstein , Filippo mezetti / Wikipedia Report

    #29

    Man in a yellow shirt with text, looking serious in a dimly lit room; related to celebrities losing fame. Joel Kinnaman.

    taylorpilot Report

    #30

    Actor signing autographs at an event booth, highlighting celebrities who lost fame. I'm still holding out for Haley Joel Osment. He absolutely stole the show in everything he was in as a kid. I can see he does a lot of voice acting, but I wish he could somehow get a really solid role in something sneaky good in film festivals or something to give him a chance at a resurgence.

    Also, anybody that watched Once Upon A Time knows that Robert Carlyle was criminally under appreciated for his role as Rumpelstiltskin. I believe he should be a household name and getting regular roles like Willem Dafoe or David Tennant get.

    CMengel90 Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Robert Carlyle has always been awesome. If you haven't seen it, watch "The Full Monty," absolutely hysterical + very thought-provoking.

    #31

    Celebrity in casual wear with glasses, sitting on a couch, embodying the theme of fading fame. Charlie Hunnam.

    MacGruber204 Report

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was supposed to be in 50 shades of grey but he had schedule conflicts

    #32

    "Celebrity in a leopard print shirt, smiling at an event." Shailene Woodley is very talented, but her career seems to have stalled as of late. I wonder if being in a relationship with Aaron Rodgers had something to do with that.

    Dry_Okra_4839 , LuchoCR / Wikipedia Report

    michaelpadilla338 avatar
    Michael P.
    Michael P.
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I only heard of her from the 2014 film "The Fault in our Stars", based from the novel written by John Green. A song called "Boom Clap" by Chari XCX, showed clips of the film in her music video.

    #33

    A man in a dark coat, standing in a dimly lit garage, representing celebrities who lost fame. I thought Karl Urban was going to be the next big thing in action movies and it just didn’t happen. He found success in TV, but I thought Cole Hauser was going to be a much bigger movie star.

    Imnotthatduder Report

    kraven2337 avatar
    Schwantz
    Schwantz
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Star Trek, Thor, Dredd, The Boys, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, 3 Bourne movies, Pacific Rim.

    #34

    Celebrity posing in a black outfit at an event, wearing gold earrings and necklace. Natasha Henstridge.

    bernardobrito , Canadian Film Centre / Wikipedia Report

    #35

    Celebrity speaking into a microphone, wearing large sunglasses, with long hair, representing fading fame. I thought Tia Carrera would be successful.

    Justrob1978 , Tabercil / Wikipedia Report

    #36

    Unknown person with short dark hair and a beard, wearing a black shirt, gazing toward the camera. Taylor Kitsch. After John Carter, then Lone Survivor I thought he was going to be in everything.

    Notmypasswordle , Moody College of Communication / Wikipedia Report

    #37

    Young man in a white shirt and tie holding a recorder, representing faded celebrity status. After American Beauty i thought Wes Bentley would be a huge star. Also Nick Stahl. But d***s derailed both of their careers. Wes did bounce back, but still.

    ArtTheClown2022 Report

    #38

    "Person in casual attire smiling, representing celebrities who lost fame." Sam Witwer needs more live action roles.

    J--NEZ , Super Festivals / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #39

    Bearded man in a jacket at a dark event, representing celebrities losing fame. Emile Hirsch. To say he’s gone no where might be a little harsh, but early on with movies like The Girl Next Door, Alpha Dog, and Into the Wild I thought he was gonna end up being pretty big.

    CharlieWax85 , Tabercil - Emile Hirsch / Wikipedia Report

    #40

    "Actor in an intense scene wearing armor, representing celebrities who lost fame." I’m shocked Michael Shannon hasn’t blown up in a big way. I feel like he was on his way, and then chose Zod in the Snyderverse, which didn’t pan out. I think hes an amazing actor, though, and will keep getting work into his golden years.

    ritpdx Report

    #41

    "Man in a leather jacket smiling in a crowd, representing celebrities slowly losing fame." Eric Bana, 20 years ago he was skyrocketing with Black Hawk Down and Troy. But unfortunately he never became that A list actor he should have been.

    Bronson1968 , David Shankbone / Wikipedia Report

    #42

    Man in a dark jacket with curly hair sits, representing celebrities who lost their fame. James Badge Dale was in Rubicon and The Departed and I just thought a role would come along that would break through but it never has.

    Panther90 Report

    #43

    Smiling woman in a dark sweater against a light blue background, representing slowly lost fame among celebrities. Joey Lauren Adams.

    dbex98 , Super Festivals / Wikipedia Report

    #44

    A celebrity in a sci-fi costume with white face paint, embodying a powerful character. Tessa Thompson. She seemed to be on the verge a few years ago and now? Nothing.

    CdnGamerGal Report

    #45

    Individual smiling in a dark sweater and blue scarf, representing a celebrity who lost fame. Fairuza Balk from The Craft.

    TheSeptuagintYT , Greg2600 / Wikipedia Report

    #46

    Actor in a white tank top observing a small bottle, representing fading fame in a dimly lit setting. Edward Norton did have many great roles. However, I expected him to turn out much bigger. He is an exceptional actor.

    prickinthewall Report

    #47

    Celebrity stands outdoors on a red field, wearing a brown jacket, looking to the side. Always thought Moon Bloodgood was headed for stardom. Her name alone seemed destined for greatness.

    Oldgraytomahawk Report

    #48

    Tia Carrere should have gone further.

    Houseofbluelight Report

    #49

    Blonde woman in a striped blue top, representing celebrities who lost fame. Two extremely beautiful women who should have become A Listers

    1) Elisha Cuthbert
    2) camilla Belle.

    Bad_boy_18 , RedCarpetReport / Wikipedia Report

