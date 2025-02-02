It’s especially disappointing when a rising star seems poised for success, only to fade into obscurity just as quickly. Recently, Redditors shared their thoughts on actors who had all the potential to become household names but never quite made it. Scroll down to see their picks, and let us know if you have any to add!

Acting is a notoriously tough profession—not just because it requires the skill to convincingly become someone else, but also because breaking into the industry and making it big is nearly impossible.

#1 When Ferris Bueller came out everybody was saying how Mia Sara (Who played his girlfriend) was destined for stardom. I even remember Siskel and Ebert saying how she was going to be the next big thing. She had a few small roles, but never blew up like many predicted.

#2 Gemma Arterton. She was the leading lady of Clash of the titans and Prince of Persia and was even a Bond girl but her career just faded.

#3 I thought Clive Owen was skyrocketing to superstardom and then just plateaued. He just disappeared into a series of lesser known projects. And then out of the blue saw him promoting like one mini series a year it seems. I think he did like 4 back to back.

#4 Timothy olyphant should be a household name.

#5 Guy Pearce - with LA Confidential and Memento between 1997-2000 (and I loved Ravenous, but that is pretty unknown). I thought he would be massive. He continuously works but didn't get the A-list, leading man roles I thought he would.

#6 Dacre Montgomery. He’s still young but I figured he’d be getting big roles by now.

#7 Every time I hear about an actress “disappearing” I always assume they refused Weinstein’s advances.

#8 Josh Holloway from Lost.

#9 Aaron Paul.



Dude was remarkable in Breaking Bad and then did a couple of s****y movies because studios knew they’d make bank off his name and now he’s just kinda disappeared.

#10 Emmy Rossum.

#11 Leelee Sobieski.

#12 Claire Forlani.

#13 Summer Glau. I thought she was amazing in the Sarah Connor Chronicles, but since then she’s only had smaller roles.

#14 Anson Mount.

#15 I went to high school with both Lee Pace and Matt Bomer. They have both had very successful careers. I thought Matt Bomer was going to be a super star.



EDIT: To be clear, they've both had very good careers. I just thought Bomer would be an A lister some day, like Brad Pitt level star. Now he's doing voice work and maybe going back to TV.

#16 Patrick Fugit. He was so good in Almost Famous and then just disappeared.

#17 Alicia Vikander.

#18 Skeet Ulrick.

#19 I always said Walton Goggins, but he's finally starting to blow up, so I always though micheal pitt was gonna be huge.

#20 Michael Biehn really should've had more important roles than he did after his appearances in terminator and aliens, but that old bottle held him back I guess.

#21 Aaron eckhart was the second best actor in the dark knigth after heath ledger imo , but after that he has mostly done s****y action movies , I’ve read that he was apparently very difficult to work with so I guess that migth have something to do with it.

#22 Rooting for Paula Patton to resume her career.

#23 Sean William Scott could have been the first Ryan Reynolds, not sure what happened, but pretty sure it was his MTV Cribs that soured him on everyone.

#24 Olga Kurylenko.

#25 Lizzie Caplan.

#26 Leighton Meester was not only drop dead gorgeous but the best actor on Gossip Girl.

#27 Matthew Fox from LOST. I loved his acting and saw he had so much potential for lead roles but never got to see him in much after that.

#28 Shannyn Sossamon.



"A Knight's Tale"



"40 Days and 40 Nights"



"Rules of Attraction"



Out of the gate, 3 decent films, and then, "Oh, I remember her" appearances in middling TV shows and movies.

#29 Joel Kinnaman.

#30 I'm still holding out for Haley Joel Osment. He absolutely stole the show in everything he was in as a kid. I can see he does a lot of voice acting, but I wish he could somehow get a really solid role in something sneaky good in film festivals or something to give him a chance at a resurgence.



Also, anybody that watched Once Upon A Time knows that Robert Carlyle was criminally under appreciated for his role as Rumpelstiltskin. I believe he should be a household name and getting regular roles like Willem Dafoe or David Tennant get.

#31 Charlie Hunnam.

#32 Shailene Woodley is very talented, but her career seems to have stalled as of late. I wonder if being in a relationship with Aaron Rodgers had something to do with that.

#33 I thought Karl Urban was going to be the next big thing in action movies and it just didn’t happen. He found success in TV, but I thought Cole Hauser was going to be a much bigger movie star.

#34 Natasha Henstridge.

#35 I thought Tia Carrera would be successful.

#36 Taylor Kitsch. After John Carter, then Lone Survivor I thought he was going to be in everything.

#37 After American Beauty i thought Wes Bentley would be a huge star. Also Nick Stahl. But d***s derailed both of their careers. Wes did bounce back, but still.

#38 Sam Witwer needs more live action roles.

#39 Emile Hirsch. To say he’s gone no where might be a little harsh, but early on with movies like The Girl Next Door, Alpha Dog, and Into the Wild I thought he was gonna end up being pretty big.

#40 I’m shocked Michael Shannon hasn’t blown up in a big way. I feel like he was on his way, and then chose Zod in the Snyderverse, which didn’t pan out. I think hes an amazing actor, though, and will keep getting work into his golden years.

#41 Eric Bana, 20 years ago he was skyrocketing with Black Hawk Down and Troy. But unfortunately he never became that A list actor he should have been.

#42 James Badge Dale was in Rubicon and The Departed and I just thought a role would come along that would break through but it never has.

#43 Joey Lauren Adams.

#44 Tessa Thompson. She seemed to be on the verge a few years ago and now? Nothing.

#45 Fairuza Balk from The Craft.

#46 Edward Norton did have many great roles. However, I expected him to turn out much bigger. He is an exceptional actor.

#47 Always thought Moon Bloodgood was headed for stardom. Her name alone seemed destined for greatness.

#48 Tia Carrere should have gone further.