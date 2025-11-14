Who Is Olga Kurylenko? Olga Kurylenko is a Ukrainian and French actress, recognized for her intense performances and striking on-screen presence. She first cultivated a successful modeling career before transitioning to film. She gained widespread international recognition as a talented action star, notably by playing the formidable Bond girl, Camille Montes, in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace. This pivotal role launched her into global stardom.

Full Name Olga Kostyantynivna Kurylenko Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $18 million Nationality French, Ukrainian Ethnicity Mixed-race Education Cours Florent Father Konstantin Kurylenko Mother Marina Alyabusheva Kids Alexander Max Horatio

Early Life and Education Born in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Olga Kurylenko experienced a modest upbringing, raised by her mother and grandmother after her parents divorced when she was three years old. She studied piano and ballet in her youth. Her life took a significant turn at age thirteen when a model scout discovered her in Moscow; she later moved to Paris at sixteen, where she signed a modeling contract and began taking acting lessons at Cours Florent.

Notable Relationships Olga Kurylenko has been married twice; first to French fashion photographer Cedric van Mol from 2000 to 2004, followed by American entrepreneur Damian Gabrielle from 2006 to 2007. Both marriages ended in divorce. She has a son, Alexander Max Horatio, born in 2015, with her former partner, English actor and writer Max Benitz. Kurylenko was also in a relationship with actor Ben Cura from 2017 to 2020.

Career Highlights Olga Kurylenko’s acting career took off with her breakthrough role as the Bond girl Camille Montes in the 2008 film Quantum of Solace, following her impactful performance in the 2007 action thriller Hitman. These roles showcased her ability to excel in high-octane films and solidified her international appeal. She further demonstrated her versatility in diverse projects, starring opposite Tom Cruise in the 2013 science fiction film Oblivion and portraying Taskmaster in Marvel’s 2021 superhero film Black Widow. Kurylenko continues to secure prominent roles across various genres.