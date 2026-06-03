Jennifer Lopez Ignites Plastic Surgery Rumors Amid Awkward Wardrobe Slip At ‘Office Romance’ Premiere

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Jennifer Lopez set tongues wagging with her appearance at the New York premiere of her rom-com movie, Office Romance.

The superstar suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction, sparking fresh speculation that she may have gone under the knife.

For the Tuesday (June 2) event, J.Lo dazzled in a pale pink corset gown by Miss Sohee Couture, featuring a plunging neckline and mermaid silhouette.

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Highlights Jennifer Lopez commanded attention at the New York premiere of her upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Office Romance.’

The star suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction at the event and sparked plastic surgery speculation.

While promoting the film, she addressed claims that she was dating her “charming” co-star, Brett Goldstein.

Jennifer Lopez sparked a frenzy at the Office Romance premiere as a wardrobe mishap, dating rumors, and surgery speculation all unfolded in one night



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The actress and singer styled her long hair in a messy braid and wore shimmering eyeshadow.

After being in the spotlight for so many years, it comes as no surprise that Lopez has experienced the occasional wardrobe malfunction.

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Fortunately for her, this one wasn’t as revealing as those suffered by many of her colleagues.

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After comfortably posing for photographers on the red carpet and showing off her chemistry with co-star Brett Goldstein, Lopez encountered a wardrobe issue while exiting the event.

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Photos taken outside the venue show her struggling to free the train of her gown after it became caught on the pavement.

J.Lo bent down to fix the issue before an assistant helped with the long fabric, ensuring the star avoided tripping or having her corset move out of place.

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Another point of conversation was the 56-year-old’s appearance, with several observers drawing attention to alleged changes in her chest and claiming that Lopez had undergone a cosmetic makeover.

“She’s showing off her implants obviously,” one user said, while another asked, “Genuine question: when do these people have the time to recover from all this plastic surgery? It seems they are always working or being photographed.”

“The new girls need to be showed off. She really loves them lol,” one fan commented.

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“I don’t know why she got bigger implants. What she had before were perfectly suited to her frame,” an additional comment read.

Another group of observers said Lopez was all natural, writing, “THIS is the definition of good genes.”

Despite the constant speculation surrounding her appearance, the On the Floor singer has denied ever going under the knife.

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In 2021, when an Instagram user claimed on one of her photos that she had “definitely” received Botox injections, Lopez replied, “LOL that’s just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!!”

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She clarified that she “[doesn’t] have anything against” people who undergo cosmetic procedures but prefers a natural approach to beauty based on skincare.

Lopez insisted she has never had Botox, injectables, or plastic surgery

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“I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point,” Lopez said.

“I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

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The star, who frequently receives hateful comments for allegedly “not acting her age,” has said that she embraces aging and feels more confident now than she did in her youth.

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way — I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age,” Lopez told W Magazine.

“And it’s not about perfection,” she added. “I like the scars that I have.”

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Another talking point of the premiere was the chemistry between Lopez and Office Romance co-star, Goldstein.

The two have sparked romance rumors over the past few months, with Lopez recently telling People magazine that she was “surprised” by the “charming” actor.

In the film, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 5, Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, the CEO of an airline company who begins a secret love affair with her newly hired employee, Daniel Blanchflower.



The actress and her co-star, Brett Goldstein, brushed off dating rumors during a recent interview

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The co-stars were asked about the romance speculation during a Today Show interview on Tuesday.

“You know what everyone’s saying…,” Savannah Guthrie told the actors. “That it might be real, that you might actually be dating in real life?”

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” Lopez responded.

“I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens. That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time,” Goldstein joked.

JLo: Brett:

“i heard people “i know.

are shipping us?” i started it” pic.twitter.com/Z6Ak03GAvD — JLover Jin (@JLoverJin) June 2, 2026

“Okay, but I’ll just say, because I’m me and you know me. That was not an answer,” Guthrie insisted, to which Lopez countered, “That was not an answer? It was an answer!

“Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true.”

The Today anchor then directly asked, “Okay, so you’re not dating in real life?”

“Not dating,” Lopez said, with Goldstein adding, “Correct.”

“She looks so good,” one fan said, while others commented on J.Lo’s alleged cosmetic surgery



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