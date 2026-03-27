“This Is Why She Can’t Keep A Man”: Jennifer Lopez, 56, Brutally Slammed Over Her Daring Stage Outfit

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Jennifer Lopez has once again found herself at the center of online backlash for a daring stage outfit that quickly went viral.

The 56-year-old performer sparked strong reactions online after a clip from her Las Vegas residency showed her confidently performing in a fully sheer bodysuit.

“What a shame that a 56-year-old woman feels she needs to act like this,” wrote one user.

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Highlights Jennifer Lopez faced a wave of insults after a viral clip from her Las Vegas residency showed her performing in a sheer, black lace bodysuit.

Critics on social media used the daring outfit to take jabs at her personal life.

Despite the online noise, Lopez’s Up All Night residency continues to draw massive crowds as she prepares for her upcoming Netflix lead role.

Jennifer Lopez’s latest stage video reignited criticism over her bold fashion choices

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The viral clip showed Lopez performing under red lighting in a black lace, fully sheer bodysuit, moving across the stage with her signature high-energy choreography.

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While the performance wasn’t unusual for her, the outfit quickly became the focal point online.

Social media reactions quickly tore apart her fashion choices.

“What is new here? Just another desperate woman using her old, used-up flesh to impress,” one person wrote.

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Another added, “She’s just showing way too much for an elderly woman,” while a harsher comment read, “When grandma won’t accept that she’s just embarrassing.”

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The criticism didn’t stop at her outfit. Several users dragged her personal life into the conversation, with one remarking, “And she can’t keep a man,” while another claimed, “Trying her best to stay relevant, but it’s just absurd at this point.”

Others framed her performance as attention-seeking, writing, “When you have no talent singing, you have to do this for people to show up to your concerts!”

However, supporters pushed back against the negativity, arguing that Lopez has every right to embrace her image

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“You only have one life, so does it matter how old anyone is?” one user questioned, while another defended her boldly, adding, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

The latest wave of criticism is far from isolated. Lopez has faced repeated scrutiny in recent months, particularly around her appearance and public interactions.

As reported by Bored Panda, a clip of her brief exchange with GlamBOT director Cole Walliser at the 2026 Golden Globes went viral, with many labelling her “rude” and “unfriendly.”

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In the footage, Lopez offered minimal eye contact and short responses during the interaction, leading viewers to speculate about her attitude.

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One comment read, “This doesn’t help her reputation of being rude,” while others pointed to long-standing rumors about her allegedly being dismissive toward staff.

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At the same event, Lopez’s fashion choice, where she wore a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown with a sheer illusion base, also sparked backlash.

While fans praised it as elegant and artistic, critics once again focused on her age. “Go home, Granny,” said one.

Despite the severe criticism, Lopez has already addressed the age backlash more than once

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Rather than ignoring the backlash, Lopez has repeatedly confronted it head-on during her performances.

During her Las Vegas residency, she directly referenced the comments she constantly sees online.

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“Why does she always dress that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always n*ked?” she said, before delivering a now-viral response, “If you had this b**ty, you’d be n*ked too.”

The moment drew loud cheers from her fans and quickly spread across social media.

Lopez’s recent criticism also came after another viral moment where she took a dig at Ben Affleck

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During a recent show, Lopez jokingly reacted with “ugh!” when a fan revealed his name was “Ben”, a nod to her divorce from Ben Affleck.

She has openly joked about her romantic history on stage, telling the audience, “In that time, I’ve only been married twice… That’s not true. It was only once. It felt like twice,” acknowledging her past with humor rather than avoidance.

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Jennifer Lopez, 56, shows off her assests on tour pic.twitter.com/aFzxTzB11M — Kindness and knowledge (@Ezekle1) March 27, 2026

In discussions around her outfits, some users linked her style choices to her dating history, suggesting she was “trying to snag another husband”.

Beyond the criticism, Lopez’s professional momentum remains largely unaffected.

Her Up All Night Las Vegas residency marks a major return following her previous record-breaking run. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance.

“Is she that desperate for money?” wrote one netizen

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