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“This Is Why She Can’t Keep A Man”: Jennifer Lopez, 56, Brutally Slammed Over Her Daring Stage Outfit
Jennifer Lopez on stage wearing a daring black lace outfit, smiling with arms outstretched during performance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“This Is Why She Can’t Keep A Man”: Jennifer Lopez, 56, Brutally Slammed Over Her Daring Stage Outfit

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Jennifer Lopez has once again found herself at the center of online backlash for a daring stage outfit that quickly went viral.

The 56-year-old performer sparked strong reactions online after a clip from her Las Vegas residency showed her confidently performing in a fully sheer bodysuit.

“What a shame that a 56-year-old woman feels she needs to act like this,” wrote one user.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Jennifer Lopez faced a wave of insults after a viral clip from her Las Vegas residency showed her performing in a sheer, black lace bodysuit.
    • Critics on social media used the daring outfit to take jabs at her personal life.
    • Despite the online noise, Lopez’s Up All Night residency continues to draw massive crowds as she prepares for her upcoming Netflix lead role.

    Jennifer Lopez’s latest stage video reignited criticism over her bold fashion choices

    Jennifer Lopez close-up portrait wearing elegant makeup and dangling earrings against a blurred background.

    Image credits: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

    The viral clip showed Lopez performing under red lighting in a black lace, fully sheer bodysuit, moving across the stage with her signature high-energy choreography.

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    While the performance wasn’t unusual for her, the outfit quickly became the focal point online.

    Social media reactions quickly tore apart her fashion choices.

    “What is new here? Just another desperate woman using her old, used-up flesh to impress,” one person wrote.

    Jennifer Lopez in a daring stage outfit with cutouts and black bows, posing on the red carpet at TIFF event.

    Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez, 56, for her daring stage outfit and behavior.

    Image credits: kildzr

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Jennifer Lopez, 56, slammed over her daring stage outfit and why she can't keep a man.

    Image credits: RockyD41765

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    Another added, “She’s just showing way too much for an elderly woman,” while a harsher comment read, “When grandma won’t accept that she’s just embarrassing.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

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    The criticism didn’t stop at her outfit. Several users dragged her personal life into the conversation, with one remarking, “And she can’t keep a man,” while another claimed, “Trying her best to stay relevant, but it’s just absurd at this point.”

    Others framed her performance as attention-seeking, writing, “When you have no talent singing, you have to do this for people to show up to your concerts!”

    However, supporters pushed back against the negativity, arguing that Lopez has every right to embrace her image

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a daring lace outfit, highlighting her bold fashion choice during a live show.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

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    “You only have one life, so does it matter how old anyone is?” one user questioned, while another defended her boldly, adding, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

    The latest wave of criticism is far from isolated. Lopez has faced repeated scrutiny in recent months, particularly around her appearance and public interactions.

    As reported by Bored Panda, a clip of her brief exchange with GlamBOT director Cole Walliser at the 2026 Golden Globes went viral, with many labelling her “rude” and “unfriendly.”

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a daring silver outfit with a blue satin jacket and holding a microphone.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Jennifer Lopez, 56, wearing a daring stage outfit, facing brutal criticism during a live performance.

    Image credits: nicetryxoxo

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    In the footage, Lopez offered minimal eye contact and short responses during the interaction, leading viewers to speculate about her attitude.

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    One comment read, “This doesn’t help her reputation of being rude,” while others pointed to long-standing rumors about her allegedly being dismissive toward staff.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    Social media comment praising Jennifer Lopez, 56, as proof age is just a number with a trophy emoji.

    Image credits: dimkovska88

    Tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez for her attitude despite her looks, referencing why she can't keep a man.

    Image credits: InvictumLupus

    At the same event, Lopez’s fashion choice, where she wore a vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown with a sheer illusion base, also sparked backlash.

    While fans praised it as elegant and artistic, critics once again focused on her age. “Go home, Granny,” said one.

    Despite the severe criticism, Lopez has already addressed the age backlash more than once

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage wearing a daring lace outfit, capturing attention with her bold fashion choice.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

    Rather than ignoring the backlash, Lopez has repeatedly confronted it head-on during her performances.

    During her Las Vegas residency, she directly referenced the comments she constantly sees online.

    Tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez's daring stage outfit, sparking comments about age and keeping a man online.

    Image credits: Mj85123772

    “Why does she always dress that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always n*ked?” she said, before delivering a now-viral response, “If you had this b**ty, you’d be n*ked too.”

    The moment drew loud cheers from her fans and quickly spread across social media.

    Lopez’s recent criticism also came after another viral moment where she took a dig at Ben Affleck

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage wearing a daring lace outfit while singing passionately during a live show.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

    Tweet screenshot showing a user praising Jennifer Lopez, 56, amid criticism over her daring stage outfit.

    Image credits: PaulaMatiz2

    Social media reaction criticizing Jennifer Lopez, 56, for her daring stage outfit during a recent performance.

    Image credits: mad_ife

    During a recent show, Lopez jokingly reacted with “ugh!” when a fan revealed his name was “Ben”, a nod to her divorce from Ben Affleck.

    She has openly joked about her romantic history on stage, telling the audience, “In that time, I’ve only been married twice… That’s not true. It was only once. It felt like twice,” acknowledging her past with humor rather than avoidance.

    Jennifer Lopez on stage wearing a daring lace outfit, smiling with arms outstretched during a live performance.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

    In discussions around her outfits, some users linked her style choices to her dating history, suggesting she was “trying to snag another husband”.

    Beyond the criticism, Lopez’s professional momentum remains largely unaffected.

    Her Up All Night Las Vegas residency marks a major return following her previous record-breaking run. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance. 

    “Is she that desperate for money?” wrote one netizen

    Twitter reply from user Orion criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s daring stage outfit, calling her a loon.

    Image credits: JohnLigjo

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Jennifer Lopez amid criticism over her daring stage outfit.

    Image credits: Jkyme8487

    Tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez, 56, for trying to stay relevant with a daring stage outfit, sparking brutal backlash online.

    Image credits: Paradigm0623

    Jennifer Lopez, 56, wearing a daring stage outfit, facing criticism during a live performance event.

    Image credits: Davelikefastcar

    Jennifer Lopez, 56, in a daring stage outfit facing harsh criticism on social media about her appearance.

    Image credits: nadja33

    Jennifer Lopez, 56, wearing a daring stage outfit, faces criticism and backlash over her bold fashion choice.

    Image credits: CrisCurbbbbbb

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez, 56, about her daring stage outfit and public embarrassment.

    Image credits: tjussing

    Jennifer Lopez, 56, wearing a daring stage outfit, faces backlash online for her bold fashion choice.

    Image credits: shetaz332000

    Jennifer Lopez, 56, wearing a daring stage outfit while facing harsh criticism on social media.

    Image credits: Here2Spect8

    Tweet by Destiny Rezendes defending Jennifer Lopez, commenting on her appearance amid criticism of her daring stage outfit.

    Image credits: dezzie_rezzie

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those who can, do: those who can't just criticise on the internet.

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    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those who can, do: those who can't just criticise on the internet.

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