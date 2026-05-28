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Jennifer Lopez Caught In A Case Of Instagram Versus Reality As Fans Find Unedited Pics From Her New Premiere
Jennifer Lopez smiling brightly while having makeup touched up, showing Instagram versus reality at premiere event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Caught In A Case Of Instagram Versus Reality As Fans Find Unedited Pics From Her New Premiere

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Jennifer Lopez sparked conversation about aging in show business after seemingly going too heavy on the filters.

The actress and singer, 56, attended the premiere of her rom-com film Office Romance on Tuesday (May 26).

She turned heads in a black Versace dress featuring a strapless design, bronze bodice, and cutout details around the chest.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Jennifer Lopez was accused of heavily editing her social media photos and videos after they were compared to professional photographs.
    • The superstar recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film ‘Office Romance.’
    • In her Instagram post, her face appeared smooth and wrinkle-free, in apparent contrast to the photos taken by photographers.

    Jennifer Lopez sparked debate after fans compared her seemingly filtered Instagram posts to unedited red carpet photosJennifer Lopez posing with two men at a premiere event wearing an elegant dress

    Image credits: jlo/Instagram

    The Let’s Get Loud hitmaker styled her long hair straight and opted for a smoky, bronze-toned makeup look.  

    J.Lo later took to her Instagram page to post different photos and videos from the event—which several observers said looked drastically different from the unedited pictures shared by professional photographers.

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    In the images and clips posted by the superstar on social media, her skin appeared glowy and air-brushed, and her cheeks looked flushed.

    Jennifer Lopez and co-star smiling at Office Romance Netflix premiere

    Image credits: hollywoodreporter/TikTok

    Social media criticism about Jennifer Lopez's appearance and age

    Image credits: sootiekay

    Supportive social media comment about Jennifer Lopez doing her job

    Image credits: XJ__FQ

    “When filters cannot help,” one person wrote on X, contrasting Lopez’s Instagram pictures with a seemingly unedited image of her taken by a photographer at the event.

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    The picture showed what the skin of a 56-year-old who has not undergone a facelift or any invasive procedure is expected to look like: some wrinkles around the eyes, corners of the mouth, and forehead.

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    Fans asked the 56-year-old to “embrace aging” and complimented her natural appearance
    Jennifer Lopez striking a pose in a dramatic black gown with a long train at premiere

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    “It would be the right time for J.Lo to embrace aging,” one user commented, while another remarked, “It must be exhausting to be in your late 50s and constantly try to be a 20 something.”

    “Somebody tell Hollywood that it’s okay to age!!” another fan echoed.

    “Jlo looks amazing for her age. Real skin has texture,” one observer stated.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

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    A separate fan wrote, “Without filters, she looks AMAZING! Almost 60-year-old me is jealous!”

    Other fans commented that Lopez’s makeup was too cakey and looked unflattering even in the unedited pictures.

    “Her red carpet make up is always so harsh. She has an all timer face card that is always hidden under too much of it,” shared one fan.

    “The eyebrows look so bad. Needs to fire her makeup artist,” one observer exclaimed.

    The actress and singer has repeatedly denied ever getting Botox or cosmetic surgery
    Jennifer Lopez smiling with makeup touch-up at new premiere event

    Image credits: jlo/Instagram

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    Tweet criticizing Photoshop use on Jennifer Lopez's face and neck

    Image credits: Leisha_17

    J.Lo’s Instagram post includes pictures and clips of herself posing with castmates and getting a makeup touch-up before hitting the Los Angeles red carpet.

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    Amid the public scrutiny surrounding her appearance, Lopez has denied getting Botox injections or undergoing any cosmetic surgery.

    In 2021, when someone commented on one of her Instagram photos and claimed that the star had “definitely” undergone Botox, Lopez replied, “LOL thats just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin’ 😊.”

    Jennifer Lopez posing in black embellished dress at premiere

    Image credits: jlo/Instagram

    She clarified that she “don’t have anything against” people who choose to go under the knife, but that it’s “just not my thing.”

    The Selena actress explained that she prefers a natural approach to beauty based on skincare, and that she doesn’t rule out getting injections in the future.

    “I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.” 

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    Lopez feels that for many women, self-confidence comes with age

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    Tweet commenting on Jennifer Lopez looking rough in unedited image

    Image credits: MeredithIsCool1

    Tweet defending Jennifer Lopez's natural skin texture and appearance

    Image credits: gilbeyis14

    In a 2017 interview with W Magazine, Lopez said women’s insecurities disappear with age and revealed she felt more confident then than she ever did in her 20s.

    “Men in their 20s are very confident and cocky, and women are super-insecure. And then it flips: Men get super-insecure, and women get comfortable in their own skin, in a way that makes them more beautiful.”

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    She added, “I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s. Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way — I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age.

    “And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

    In Office Romance, Lopez stars opposite Ted Lasso actor Brett GoldsteinClose-up portrait of Jennifer Lopez at a film premiere event

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

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    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez's appearance despite being over 50

    Image credits: JoCoCo20

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    In Office Romance, Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, the CEO of a major airline who begins a secret love affair with her recently hired employee, Daniel Blanchflower, played by Brett Goldstein.

    Speaking with People magazine, the actress said she had “great chemistry” with the Ted Lasso star.

    “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think,” she admitted.

    J.Lo thought Goldstein would be similar to his foul-mouthed Ted Lasso character Roy Kent, but was pleasantly surprised to discover the actor was “so soft-spoken, sweet, and totally different.”

    Jennifer Lopez posing in a strapless dress at a red carpet event

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Lopez further revealed that her character was written specifically for her. Goldstein and co-writer Joe Kelly even told her the raunchy rom-com would not be made if she wasn’t on board.

    “It’s like a little bit edgier than a normal J.Lo rom-com in a way, but it has all the DNA of a classic romantic comedy that you love,” the actress said.

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    Their film, set to premiere on Netflix on June 5, also stars  Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Edward James Olmos, and Bradley Whitford.

    Fans reacted to the “Instagram versus reality” pictures from J.Lo’s premiere
    Tweet discussing Jennifer Lopez's use of photo filters versus unfiltered images

    Image credits: gaye_munoz2

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    Tweet questioning the reasons for dislike towards Jennifer Lopez

    Image credits: JodieM2s

    Tweet defending Jennifer Lopez's appearance at 56 as fine for her age

    Image credits: AmyL_NZ

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez's long performance career and cuteness

    Image credits: SinghZarubin

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    Tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez's drawn-on eyebrows

    Image credits: fawltybeach

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    Tweet stating Jennifer Lopez looks good for her age

    Image credits: pawsma22

    Tweet saying Jennifer Lopez looks her age and that is okay

    Image credits: MikiAtTheBeach

    Twitter comment questioning if Jennifer Lopez's eyebrows are real or drawn on

    Image credits: PaulyRubino

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    Tweet suggesting Jennifer Lopez should embrace aging instead of avoiding it

    Image credits: FemmeSkeptique

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    Twitter user asking commenters to reveal their appearance, not a JLo fan

    Image credits: KarenCr62575555

    Comment defending Jennifer Lopez's appearance at age 60 as looking fine

    Image credits: Nyc1Simone

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    diggs2337 avatar
    Auggie
    Auggie
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s pushing 60, she looks great.

    2
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    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I looked that good. Every time I look in a mirror I see my grandmothers.

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    diggs2337 avatar
    Auggie
    Auggie
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s pushing 60, she looks great.

    2
    2points
    reply
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I looked that good. Every time I look in a mirror I see my grandmothers.

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    0points
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