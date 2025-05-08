Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"We Can't Unsee": Robert Irving Reveals How His Family Reacted To Racy Underwear Photoshoot
Robert Irving smiling during interview, sharing family reactions to his underwear shoot that gained massive attention online
Celebrities, News

"We Can't Unsee": Robert Irving Reveals How His Family Reacted To Racy Underwear Photoshoot

Rising media personality Robert Irwin—son of former TV personality and conservationist Steve Irwin—made headlines last month after trading khakis for briefs in a bold new campaign with Australian underwear brandBonds.

The 21-year-old has now revealed what his family thought of the ad, in which he posed shirtless, clad only in underwear, with snakes, spiders, and lizards as part of the campaign’s nature-meets-lifestyle aesthetic.

Highlights
  • Robert Irwin posed shirtless in underwear surrounded by native wildlife for Australian brand Bonds' new nature-themed campaign.
  • Robert’s family reacted with mixed feelings, saying the underwear shoot was something they 'can’t unsee.'
  • The campaign 'Made for Down Under' marks Bonds' push into the US market and coincides with Robert's Dancing With The Stars debut.

While the campaign was received positively by fans for a variety of reasons, Irwin’s family weren’t so thrilled about it, a fact that Robert made clear during a candid interview with US Today.

    Robert Irwin revealed the less-than-excited reaction of his family after they saw him modeling in his underwear

    Robert Irving smiling during an interview discussing his family reaction to underwear shoot that nearly broke the internet.

    Image credits: TODAY

    “They were like, ‘Wow, there’s some things we can’t unsee,’” he said. While Robert made the comment laughing, he nevertheless acknowledged that his modeling work was seen as a departure from his usual wildlife documentary work by his family.

    Robert Irving with family members at a formal event, smiling and posing together on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Robert then explained how the partnership with the underwear brand came to be, describing it as a “wonderful” opportunity due to Bonds’ status as “our massive iconic underwear company in Australia,” he said.

    Robert Irving shirtless outdoors with a large snake draped over his shoulders wearing white Bonds underwear.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography

    The campaign, ingeniously named with a double entendre “Made for Down Under,” is part of Bonds push into the US market, and coincides with the 21-year-old’s upcoming appearance on the the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars in the country.

    Robert Irving posing outdoors in underwear, holding a large lizard, highlighting his family reaction to the shoot.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography

    The images captured him surrounded by native wildlife—snakes wrapped around his shoulders, a spider crawling across his arm, and a lizard nestled in his hands—all while modeling the brand’s signature briefs.

    Robert is trying to balance creating a new identity with honoring the legacy of his father

    Robert Irving in an underwear shoot lying on grass showing his toned physique in a relaxed outdoor setting.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography

    While the concept may have caught his family off guard, Irwin embraced the project as a way to cement his own brand, combining his passion for conservation with a contemporary twist. 

    Robert Irving posing shirtless in underwear with a snake draped over his shoulders in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: robertirwinphotography

    “I’ve dedicated my life to conservation, to carrying on an important legacy, protecting our animals,” he said, explaining how he and the brand worked on the idea together.

    “They said, ‘We want to showcase that, but you’re gonna be in your undies.’ So I said, ‘You know what? Let’s do it.’ Life’s about just embracing it.”

    Robert Irving with his family outdoors, sharing a moment holding a frilled lizard in a natural setting.

    Image credits: Australia Zoo/Getty Images

    Robert said he was satisfied with the experience, describing it as “fun” and an opportunity his father would’ve also been likely to take.

    “He showcased what it was to live 110 per cent and he was larger than life, so enthusiastic,” he said, committing himself to honoring his legacy.

    Robert Irving smiling with family outdoors, sharing their reaction to his underwear shoot that gained internet buzz.

    Image credits: terriirwincrikey

    “At his core it was all about conservation and it was all about family,” Robert added. “That really is what he was about. He was the best dad in the entire world and I feel like his legacy has never been more important.”

    The campaign was positively received, but some fans felt uncomfortable after seeing the 21-year-old’s pictures

    Three people outdoors smiling at the camera, illustrating Robert Irving's family reaction to underwear shoot news.

    Image credits: terriirwincrikey

    With a growing media presence, a prominent new fashion campaign, and a slot on Dancing With The Stars, Robert Irwin seems to be striking a balance between honoring his father’s conservation legacy and forging his own distinctive path.

    “I mean, he was talking about our changing world, our changing climate before a lot of people were before it was mainstream,” he added. “And so, it is a real honour, it is an honour of a lifetime to make sure everything that he lived for, that passion can continue.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

    Though some fans may have been surprised by Robert’s pivot into underwear modeling, the campaign has largely been met with enthusiasm—even if some fans feel a little uncomfortable after seeing Steve Irwin’s son all grown up.

    “Robert Irwin thirst trap was not on my 2025 bingo sheet but here we are,” one user said.

    “It feels wrong liking these pictures!” another wrote. “Who left this toddler in his underpants?!”

    “I am 26 yet this somehow feels illegal. Maybe because we’ve known him since he was little?”

    "Broke the internet." Netizens left no shortage of 'thirsty' comments after seeing Robert's photos

    Comment mentioning how Robert Irving broke the internet and the reaction to his underwear shoot online.

    Comment from user staceyrd99 reflecting on a humorous conversation about Robert Irving's family reaction to underwear shoot.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by user nerdy_gurl.reads reacting to Robert Irving's underwear shoot that nearly broke the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Robert Irving's positive attitude during the underwear shoot that gained massive attention.

    Comment on social media expressing being at a loss for words about Robert Irving underwear shoot reaction.

    Comment on social media post about proposals, with text wondering how many proposals he will get now and a shrugging emoji.

    Comment praising Robert Irving's kindness and intention in using his underwear shoot to raise wildlife conservation awareness.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Robert Irving's underwear shoot that nearly broke the internet.

    Comment on social media revealing reactions to Robert Irving's underwear shoot that stirred the internet debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with emojis reacting humorously to a playful statement about thirst traps.

    Robert Irving sharing family reactions to his underwear shoot that gained massive online attention.

    Robert Irving sharing family reaction during a revealing underwear shoot that almost broke the internet.

    Comment on a social media post reacting to Robert Irving's underwear shoot that nearly broke the internet, with laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Robert Irving’s maturity with heart and fire emojis.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment discussing Robert Irving’s family reaction to his underwear shoot that nearly broke the internet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Robert Irving’s family response to his underwear shoot.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment by user young_jemz praising a collaboration involving wildlife and underwear.

    Comment on social media praising an advertisement as the best ad ever with a like count of eight.

    Social media comment praising Robert Irving's appearance in underwear shoot and mentioning his confident attitude.

    Comment on Instagram by user chelsparky72 with a red heart emoji stating beautiful human in so many ways.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    It would be nice if you could spell his name correctly in the title of this post, Abel. "Robert Irving Reveals How His Family Reacted To Underwear Shoot That "Nearly Broke The Internet".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Where there is a Bulge, BP are soon distributing those pictures! 😅

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
