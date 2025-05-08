“We Can’t Unsee”: Robert Irving Reveals How His Family Reacted To Racy Underwear Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising media personality Robert Irwin—son of former TV personality and conservationist Steve Irwin—made headlines last month after trading khakis for briefs in a bold new campaign with Australian underwear brandBonds.

The 21-year-old has now revealed what his family thought of the ad, in which he posed shirtless, clad only in underwear, with snakes, spiders, and lizards as part of the campaign’s nature-meets-lifestyle aesthetic.

While the campaign was received positively by fans for a variety of reasons, Irwin’s family weren’t so thrilled about it, a fact that Robert made clear during a candid interview with US Today.

Robert Irwin revealed the less-than-excited reaction of his family after they saw him modeling in his underwear

“They were like, ‘Wow, there’s some things we can’t unsee,’” he said. While Robert made the comment laughing, he nevertheless acknowledged that his modeling work was seen as a departure from his usual wildlife documentary work by his family.

Robert then explained how the partnership with the underwear brand came to be, describing it as a “wonderful” opportunity due to Bonds’ status as “our massive iconic underwear company in Australia,” he said.

The campaign, ingeniously named with a double entendre “Made for Down Under,” is part of Bonds push into the US market, and coincides with the 21-year-old’s upcoming appearance on the the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars in the country.

The images captured him surrounded by native wildlife—snakes wrapped around his shoulders, a spider crawling across his arm, and a lizard nestled in his hands—all while modeling the brand’s signature briefs.

Robert is trying to balance creating a new identity with honoring the legacy of his father

While the concept may have caught his family off guard, Irwin embraced the project as a way to cement his own brand, combining his passion for conservation with a contemporary twist.

“I’ve dedicated my life to conservation, to carrying on an important legacy, protecting our animals,” he said, explaining how he and the brand worked on the idea together.

“They said, ‘We want to showcase that, but you’re gonna be in your undies.’ So I said, ‘You know what? Let’s do it.’ Life’s about just embracing it.”

Robert said he was satisfied with the experience, describing it as “fun” and an opportunity his father would’ve also been likely to take.

“He showcased what it was to live 110 per cent and he was larger than life, so enthusiastic,” he said, committing himself to honoring his legacy.

“At his core it was all about conservation and it was all about family,” Robert added. “That really is what he was about. He was the best dad in the entire world and I feel like his legacy has never been more important.”

The campaign was positively received, but some fans felt uncomfortable after seeing the 21-year-old’s pictures

With a growing media presence, a prominent new fashion campaign, and a slot on Dancing With The Stars, Robert Irwin seems to be striking a balance between honoring his father’s conservation legacy and forging his own distinctive path.

“I mean, he was talking about our changing world, our changing climate before a lot of people were before it was mainstream,” he added. “And so, it is a real honour, it is an honour of a lifetime to make sure everything that he lived for, that passion can continue.”

Though some fans may have been surprised by Robert’s pivot into underwear modeling, the campaign has largely been met with enthusiasm—even if some fans feel a little uncomfortable after seeing Steve Irwin’s son all grown up.

“Robert Irwin thirst trap was not on my 2025 bingo sheet but here we are,” one user said.

“It feels wrong liking these pictures!” another wrote. “Who left this toddler in his underpants?!”

“I am 26 yet this somehow feels illegal. Maybe because we’ve known him since he was little?”

“Broke the internet.” Netizens left no shortage of ‘thirsty’ comments after seeing Robert’s photos

