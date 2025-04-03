“I Feel Dirty”: Steve Irwin’s Son Stuns People With Shirtless Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Irwin is all grown up — and people are absolutely freaking out over the nature lover’s newest photoshoot.

The son of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin flaunted the powerhouse body that’s responsible for all the animal wrangling he does on the daily in an advertisement for Bonds, the Australian underwear brand that’s set to launch in the States.

Highlights Robert Irwin’s new racy photoshoot with a “Down Under” campaign has fans stunned over how much he’s grown up.

The 21-year-old saw the opportunity to pose with snakes, lizards, and spiders as an exciting opportunity, meant to represent Australia.

Irwin’s family is always trying to spread animal awareness to everyone, as a way to further Steven Irwin’s legacy.

The 21-year-old looked practically at home as he posed alongside snakes, lizards, and spiders — most of which were actually venomous! — in nothing but the brand’s boxer briefs.

RELATED:

Robert Irwin’s newest shirtless photoshoot has people’s jaws on the floor

Share icon

Image credits: BONDS

It was a moment meant to showcase the “Made for Down Under” campaign, but many viewers, especially those who practically watched the young Irwin grow up, were left with their jaws hanging on the floor, feeling almost “dirty” that they were admiring the photoshoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels so wrong to have these naughty thoughts…” one person exclaimed. “I’m old enough to be his mom! 🤦‍♀️😂”

“I remember him and his sister’s birth,” another recalled. “I’m only a few years older than him. I can’t. I feel like I’ve watched him grow up and this just feels wrong. 🤣🤣”

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty

They added, “I’m 28 he’s 21. completely legal, but feels completely wrong.”

“Bro. I can’t be seeing this,” a third stated. “Watched you in the public eye since you were in diapers. 😮‍💨😅”

“Ugh, I feel like a creep looking at him like this,” someone else echoed. “I remember when he was born 🙈Nice abs tho… 😏”

One Facebook user wrote, “He is collectively our child 😳You’re grounded, son 🫢😆. Good for him!”

Many viewers who have seen Robert grew up were pleasantly shocked by how much the 21-year-old has grown up

Share icon

Image credits: Handout / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BONDS

ADVERTISEMENT

“He looks so much like his dad 😭🥹” another reminisced. “I view these as like a proud big sister though lol little bro is not serving face like he should! Give us a cheeky grin at least, Robby! 🤨😂”

Completely oblivious to how the racy photoshoot would appeal to those who’ve been following his journey for years, Irwin opened up to PEOPLE, merely focused on what the modeling moment meant to him.

“It was a pretty immediate yes,” he said with a laugh, when asked about whether he had any hesitation about doing the shoot. “I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon.”

The conservationist was part of an ad for the BONDS campaign, an underwear brand in Australia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus)

Irwin shared, “Also, I’m at this point in my life where I’m trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it’s something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I’ve never done before and it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush? That’s what I want to be doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Spending his entire life around creatures that would frighten most people, the conservationist only saw it as another “little slice” of “excitement” — but this time, “I’m in my undies.”

Share icon

Image credits: BONDS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus)

Regarding his preparation for the project, Irwin is thankful that his career already incorporates a fine amount of health and wellness in his diet.

“I’ve got to stay pretty fit with all the crazy stuff I’m doing,” he admitted. “I’m saving crocodiles, I’m in and out of the Aussie bush every day and it’s hard work, so you’ve got to keep pretty good upper body strength, good stamina.”

Not to mention, he wanted to look and feel his best, representing his country.

Robert has always been open to anything that will help spread more awareness of nature’s animals

Share icon

Image credits: steve_irwin2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“At Australia Zoo, our beautiful wildlife sanctuary, it’s great, I’ve got about 700 acres to just run,” Irwin added. “So I’ve been doing a lot of sprints, a lot of hill sprints.”

And while the 21-year-old has settled comfortably into his position as a zookeeper and wildlife photographer, at the end of the day, it’s a stark reminder that he’s done a wondrous job of keeping his father’s legacy alive.

As long as the projects he does bring awareness to animal conservation, Irwin is happy to do whatever comes his way.

Share icon

Image credits: steve_irwin2020

“We are all trying to continue an important legacy that my dad started. I’ve gotten to find my own individual ways of doing that, and sometimes that comes in the form of modeling Bonds!” he said.

“It seems so out of the ordinary for what I would do, but I get to be with Aussie Wildlife, I get to approach a new audience, a new platform, and get my wildlife conservation message out there to more people. And that is what means so much to me and my family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters hilariously joked about how inappropriate it felt to see Robert in this different light

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

People Also Ask How did Steve Irwin lose his life? “The Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin passed on September 4, 2006 after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest, penetrating his thoracic wall and heart, causing massive trauma. The zookeeper was in the midst of filming in the Great Barrier Reef.