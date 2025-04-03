Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I Feel Dirty": Steve Irwin's Son Stuns People With Shirtless Photoshoot
News, World

"I Feel Dirty": Steve Irwin's Son Stuns People With Shirtless Photoshoot

Robert Irwin is all grown up — and people are absolutely freaking out over the nature lover’s newest photoshoot.

The son of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin flaunted the powerhouse body that’s responsible for all the animal wrangling he does on the daily in an advertisement for Bonds, the Australian underwear brand that’s set to launch in the States.

Highlights
  • Robert Irwin’s new racy photoshoot with a “Down Under” campaign has fans stunned over how much he’s grown up.
  • The 21-year-old saw the opportunity to pose with snakes, lizards, and spiders as an exciting opportunity, meant to represent Australia.
  • Irwin’s family is always trying to spread animal awareness to everyone, as a way to further Steven Irwin’s legacy.

The 21-year-old looked practically at home as he posed alongside snakes, lizards, and spiders — most of which were actually venomous! — in nothing but the brand’s boxer briefs.

    Robert Irwin’s newest shirtless photoshoot has people’s jaws on the floor

    Shirtless man with a snake draped over his shoulder in a natural outdoor setting.

    Image credits: BONDS

    It was a moment meant to showcase the “Made for Down Under” campaign, but many viewers, especially those who practically watched the young Irwin grow up, were left with their jaws hanging on the floor, feeling almost “dirty” that they were admiring the photoshoot.

    “It feels so wrong to have these naughty thoughts…” one person exclaimed. “I’m old enough to be his mom! 🤦‍♀️😂”

    “I remember him and his sister’s birth,” another recalled. “I’m only a few years older than him. I can’t. I feel like I’ve watched him grow up and this just feels wrong. 🤣🤣”

    Steve Irwin holding a small crocodile and smiling, wearing a khaki shirt, in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty

    They added, “I’m 28 he’s 21. completely legal, but feels completely wrong.”

    “Bro. I can’t be seeing this,” a third stated. “Watched you in the public eye since you were in diapers. 😮‍💨😅”

    “Ugh, I feel like a creep looking at him like this,” someone else echoed. “I remember when he was born 🙈Nice abs tho… 😏” 

    One Facebook user wrote, “He is collectively our child 😳You’re grounded, son 🫢😆. Good for him!”

    Many viewers who have seen Robert grew up were pleasantly shocked by how much the 21-year-old has grown up

    Father and son outdoors holding a frill-necked lizard, showing interest in wildlife exploration.

    Image credits: Handout / Getty

    Shirtless Steve Irwin's son holding a large lizard outdoors, showcasing nature photography.

    Image credits: BONDS

    “He looks so much like his dad 😭🥹” another reminisced. “I view these as like a proud big sister though lol little bro is not serving face like he should! Give us a cheeky grin at least, Robby! 🤨😂”

    Completely oblivious to how the racy photoshoot would appeal to those who’ve been following his journey for years, Irwin opened up to PEOPLE, merely focused on what the modeling moment meant to him.

    “It was a pretty immediate yes,” he said with a laugh, when asked about whether he had any hesitation about doing the shoot. “I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon.”

    The conservationist was part of an ad for the BONDS campaign, an underwear brand in Australia

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus)

    Irwin shared, “Also, I’m at this point in my life where I’m trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it’s something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I’ve never done before and it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush? That’s what I want to be doing.”

    Spending his entire life around creatures that would frighten most people, the conservationist only saw it as another “little slice” of “excitement” — but this time, “I’m in my undies.”

    Shirtless man with a snake on his shoulders, sitting outdoors and drinking water.

    Image credits: BONDS

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus)

    Regarding his preparation for the project, Irwin is thankful that his career already incorporates a fine amount of health and wellness in his diet.

    “I’ve got to stay pretty fit with all the crazy stuff I’m doing,” he admitted. “I’m saving crocodiles, I’m in and out of the Aussie bush every day and it’s hard work, so you’ve got to keep pretty good upper body strength, good stamina.” 

    Not to mention, he wanted to look and feel his best, representing his country.

    Robert has always been open to anything that will help spread more awareness of nature’s animals

    Man smiling in casual attire, holding a newborn swaddled in a cloth.

    Image credits: steve_irwin2020

    “At Australia Zoo, our beautiful wildlife sanctuary, it’s great, I’ve got about 700 acres to just run,” Irwin added. “So I’ve been doing a lot of sprints, a lot of hill sprints.”

    And while the 21-year-old has settled comfortably into his position as a zookeeper and wildlife photographer, at the end of the day, it’s a stark reminder that he’s done a wondrous job of keeping his father’s legacy alive.

    As long as the projects he does bring awareness to animal conservation, Irwin is happy to do whatever comes his way.

    Father with two children outdoors, both smiling and embracing him, in a casual family moment.

    Image credits: steve_irwin2020

    “We are all trying to continue an important legacy that my dad started. I’ve gotten to find my own individual ways of doing that, and sometimes that comes in the form of modeling Bonds!” he said. 

    “It seems so out of the ordinary for what I would do, but I get to be with Aussie Wildlife, I get to approach a new audience, a new platform, and get my wildlife conservation message out there to more people. And that is what means so much to me and my family.”

    Commenters hilariously joked about how inappropriate it felt to see Robert in this different light

    Comment on Steve Irwin's son's shirtless photoshoot, expressing surprise with a laughing emoji.

    Comment by Carrie Dewing about feeling "dirty" and surprised, featuring a laughing emoji.

    Comment on Steve Irwin's son's shirtless photoshoot: 'Australia approves' with OK hand emoji.

    Comment questioning authenticity, related to Steve Irwin's son's shirtless photoshoot.

    Comment by Amanda reacting to Steve Irwin's son's shirtless photoshoot surprise.

    Comment from Sarah Tav saying, "Jee whiz, move over Honey Badger," in response to Steve Irwin's son photoshoot.

    Confused commenter reacts to Steve Irwin's son's shirtless photoshoot with laughing emojis.

    Comment surprised by Steve Irwin's son's shirtless photoshoot.

    Social media comment discussing Robert Irwin and family resemblance.

    Comment by Deana Marie joking about a photoshoot involving Steve Irwin's son.

    Comment mentioning Steve Irwin's son, expressing surprise with a humorous tone about his shirtless photoshoot.

    A message saying "This just feels wrong" with a surprised monkey emoji, reacting to Steve Irwin's son's photoshoot.

    Comment from top fan Cathy Ryan expressing surprise, related to Steve Irwin's son's shirtless photoshoot.

    Comment by Ashley Eddy discussing a hidden spider in a photo.

    • How did Steve Irwin lose his life? “The Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin passed on September 4, 2006 after a stingray’s barb pierced his chest, penetrating his thoracic wall and heart, causing massive trauma. The zookeeper was in the midst of filming in the Great Barrier Reef.
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

