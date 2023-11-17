ADVERTISEMENT

This educator has had it.

An annoyed primary school teacher slammed privileged mothers who expect pedagogues to change their kids’ diapers after failing to potty train them at home.

The unnamed woman reportedly recalled how one of her pupils’ mother forgot to include a spare set of clothes and nappies for her six-year-old son.

As the busy mom promptly left the school, affirming she would be back within an hour, the frustrated teacher ended up waiting 90 minutes for her return.

In the course of that lengthy wait, the little boy in question informed the educator he had wet himself.

A primary school teacher expressed her frustration after she was forced to look after a six-year-old boy who had not learnt how to go to the loo

The teacher revealed: “When I called to ask where they were (by this time, the poor boy had whispered to me that he’d wet himself), her response was depressingly, yet predictably, negative: ‘I don’t have time! He’s at school so it’s your problem now.’”

As a result of the poor boy being six years old and not a baby, the disappointed school teacher explained that she strongly disagreed with the so-called “busy” mom, and pointed to the fact that changing a child’s diaper wasn’t part of her job responsibilities.

According to the supervisor, parents sending their children to school without ever potty training them is an issue that appears to be more prevalent within wealthier families.

She said: “Indeed, it’s so common that in my school in a well-to-do middle-class town in the south of England where I teach children aged four to six, we have a bank of spare clothes and underwear, along with nappies, wipes, and lotions, on the fully equipped changing station (all of which comes out of the school budget).”

The woman has been a teacher for over a decade and has admitted that taking care of children from four to seven years old who haven’t been taught to go to the loo has become an everyday occurrence.

The six-year-old’s “busy mom” had forgotten to leave her son with a spare change of clothes and diapers

When the mom dropped off her six-year-old son at school and he ended up soiling himself, the teacher recalled that the teaching assistant was forced to go to the local supermarket to buy diapers made for the size of a child of his age.

The distressed boy was reportedly left embarrassed.

The unfortunate event follows mom-of-four Shona Sibary’s recent accounts of sending her four-year-old daughter to school without being potty trained, a revelation that left the teacher reportedly infuriated.

Shona had expressed her frustration over British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) Miriam Cates, who had previously insinuated that the potty training process could be completed in just a matter of “weeks” with sufficient commitment.

The teacher said parents sending their children to school without ever potty training them was an issue that was more frequent within wealthier families

Talking at the Alliance For Responsible Citizenship conference, the MP said: “Consider the rising number of young children who start schooling in the UK still wearing nappies… potty training can take weeks of dedication to the task.

“This is increasingly impossible when our GDP-obsessed economic system demands that even mothers of small children leave their infants in daycare to return to the workplace.”



Mom-of-four Shona Sibary sent her four-year-old daughter to school without being potty trained

Image credits: Shona Sibary

In response to the politician’s comments, Shona wrote on behalf of other mothers in the Daily Mail: “By the time I’d had my fourth child, Dolly, I was so over this particular parenting challenge that I (look away now, Miriam) almost raced back to work to avoid it.

“Happily, much of the task then fell to our useless au pair, whose modus operandi seemed to be to allow Dolly to run around the garden all day wearing nothing from the waist down, letting her pee all over the rhododendrons.”

Shona explained that as a result of her youngest daughter being “a late August baby”, her daughter started school just one week after turning four and would therefore “still wear nappies at the time”.

“Was this my fault for focusing on work and not spending my days encouraging her to sit on a potty?” the fuming mom wrote. “Guilty as charged, I’m afraid. But that was my choice.”

“Was this my fault for focusing on work and not spending my days encouraging her to sit on a potty?” Shona wrote

Image credits: Shona Sibary

UC Davis Health states that most children complete the developmental milestone by 36 months.

According to the academic health center, the average length it takes toddlers to learn the process is about six months.

Moreover, it informs that girls learn faster, usually completing toilet training two to three months before boys do.

Meanwhile, firstborn children also tend to take longer to learn than their younger siblings, who pick up cues from the older kids.

