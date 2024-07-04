Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Bullies His Kid For Being Afraid Of A Slide, Goes Flying Down When An Employee Pushes Him Out Of Spite
Parenting

Dad Bullies His Kid For Being Afraid Of A Slide, Goes Flying Down When An Employee Pushes Him Out Of Spite

Not all parents are emotionally mature and ready to raise children. 36% of the current generation of adults say they experienced emotional abuse during childhood. Parents today are better educated about how certain behaviors can damage a child’s mental health in the long run. Yet, some parents still put their children through stressful situations.

Like the father in this story, who pressured his kid to go down a chute slide. One netizen recently shared a story where a dad pushed his son down a slide against his will. Unable to watch and do nothing, the author, who was an employee there, decided to give the dad a taste of his own medicine.

Going down a high slide can be scary when you’re six years old, and a parent pressuring you to do it only makes it worse

Image credits: ellinnur (not the actual image)

This employee decided to send a bully dad flying down the slide for forcing his kid to act brave

Image credits: Vika Glitter (not the actual image)

Image credits: CoolingRiver

People were appalled at the dad’s behavior and cheered for the way the employee got revenge

Many folks shared similar stories from their childhoods

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

the_true_opifex avatar
Beak Hookage
Beak Hookage
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anonymous dad, the nasty brute, has just gone down the garbage chute. And he will meet as he descends, a rather different set of friends...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was happily the stuff holder (bags, stuffed toys etc) at amusement parks as an adult. I am terrified of heights...thanks big bro for telling me that the floor would fall out the ride when I was like 5 and since then, nah I'm good and haven't been on another ride that involved heights again.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
