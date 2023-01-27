“Stop Using Women As Emotional Scratching Posts”: Radio DJ Claims Middle-Aged Men Who Date Women In Their 20s Need Therapy

Recently, a comedian and radio DJ named Gary Thompson, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, shared a video on his TikTok channel that became an instant hit on social media.

The video captioned “Middle-Aged Men Dating Twenty-Something Women” shows Thompson explaining to his viewers the reasons why 45-year-old men like himself date women in their 20s in a brutally honest way.

While Thompson’s arguments are probably not something these men would want to hear, people on the internet found them very illuminating. The video has since amassed 527.4k views and received tons of comments from people who saw the topic as not just relevant but hitting close to home.

Radio DJ Gary Thompson from Oklahoma is going viral for debunking age-gap romances in this brutally honest video

Thompson says he figured out why men his age date 20-something women

“You know, I’m not gonna make friends with a lot of guys who are 45-50 years old right now with this TikTok who are dating women in their 20s, okay, because I think I figured out why we do it. At age 45, a guy my age dating a woman who’s 25 might be because I’m stuck as a man at the emotional maturity level of that 25-year-old woman. There’s nothing wrong with her being emotionally 25 if she is 25. There’s a real problem with me being emotionally 25.”

He argues that women expect that a man’s age matches his maturity level

“If I’m 45, walking around with silver in my beard and in my hair, with my nice car, with my established job, I look like a safe place for that 25-year-old woman. She wants a guy who’s going to treat her maturely and fairly. And so she gets into the relationship with a guy who’s 45 thinking he’s going to treat her differently than that guy who’s 23 years old. No, it’s a bait and switch and it hurts worse than being hurt by a 23-year-old. Because you’re 43, 44, 45 and you still haven’t healed that wound as a man that you got when you were 23 when you came out of your first relationship.”

Thompson encourages men to heal themselves first

“Here’s to stopping using women who are in their 20s as emotional scratching posts, guys. Instead of dating those women, get into therapy and actually become that emotionally secure, emotionally available man. And then if you still want to date somebody who’s 25, you can do that and actually give emotionally what you’re advertising with the silver in your beard. Or just date somebody your own age.”

Image credits: garythompson063

