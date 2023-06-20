Below, we've compiled a list of rare phobias you've probably never heard of! Even if you have, it will likely be the first time you’ve seen their scientific names. After seeing all the entries, upvote the phobias that surprised you the most. Do you know any more odd phobias that most people are unfamiliar with? If so, share those in the comments!

Unusual phobias might be even more challenging to live with and find treatment for because very few people share the same or similar experiences. However, both well-researched, and the most obscure phobias share similar characteristics. What's different is the object (or situation) that triggers fear and the extent of its prevalence. It's also difficult to explain why the same trigger, such as a balloon popping, can be traumatic to one child and have no effect on another. Hence, many facets of phobias remain a conundrum to scientists. Either way, you are not here for a PubMed article, are you? So let's go ahead and learn what the scientists do know about some of the rarest phobias in the world.

Many people fear different things; some fears are more common than others. For instance, millions fear driving, heights, flying, or confined spaces. Those are common phobias . However, there are also weird phobias that are extremely hard to come by. Rare phobias such as fear of money, balloons, or fear of fear itself sound ridiculous, yet are no laughing matter for those who suffer from them.

#1 Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia (Fear of long words)



Paradoxically, it is also the longest word in the dictionary. It’s believed that the embarrassment caused by mispronouncing long words leads to the development of this irrational fear. This phobia is also more common in individuals struggling with dyslexia.

Whether the fear is classified as a normal reaction to a potential threat or a sign of a medical condition depends on the rationality of that fear and how much it impacts one's day-to-day life. According to the definition provided by the American Psychological Association (APA), a phobia is an irrational fear that the individual is actively trying to avoid or endures with high distress.

#2 Trypophobia (Fear of closely packed holes)



People with trypophobia may undergo extreme fear when exposed to seemingly ordinary things like sponges, bubble wraps, fruits with seeds, honeycombs, sunflowers, and even skin pores. According to research, it's less about a fear of holes and more about an unconscious link between harmless objects and dangerous creatures because they have similar physical characteristics, like repeating high-contrast bumps, circular patterns on their skin, or pits.

#3 Arachibutyrophobia (Fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth)



Many have experienced the unpleasant sensation of peanut butter sticking to the roof of their mouth. Yet, it never hindered one’s love for a crunchy spread. However, those with arachibutyrophobia are terrified of even the thought of it. This rare phobia can develop due to intense fear of sticky objects, choking, or a traumatic experience, such as a severe allergic reaction.

#4 Decidophobia (Fear of making decisions)



Decidophobia is the fear of making decisions because the person does not trust their judgment. Decidophobia can cause a person to depend too much on others for guidance when making decisions, no matter how small or big. It could also be a symptom of dependent personality disorder.

#5 Podophobia (Fear of feet)



People with podophobia may become extremely uncomfortable or even have panic attacks when they touch, see, or are close to any foot. Individuals with an irrational fear of feet will likely avoid places like beaches, saunas, or swimming pools where people walk barefoot.

#6 Phobophobia (Fear of phobias)



This is called free-floating anxiety, when a person spirals into a loop of anxiety because they fear the fear itself. Some people may be frightened by the physical signs of anxiety, including shallow breathing or lightheadedness. Others worry that they will develop more phobias.

#7 Emetophobia (Fear of vomiting)



A severe fear of vomiting, seeing, hearing vomit, or even feeling sick is described as emetophobia. People with this phobia will try to minimize their dread by skipping work or school, avoiding social gatherings with friends, and eating out.

#8 Nomophobia (Fear of being without your phone)



People with nomophobia are overly anxious about not having their phone around, it not working properly, or having a low or empty battery. This weird phobia usually stems from addiction to mobile phones. And although addiction to smartphones is relatively common, nomophobia is typically categorized as rare.

#9 Arithmophobia (Fear of numbers)



Many grow up hating math class, but people who suffer from arithmophobia (also known as numerophobia) have a genuine fear of dealing with numbers. Some individuals with arithmophobia may fear only specific numbers. If that's the case, the rare phobia is typically based on superstition or religious fears.

#10 Plutophobia (Fear of money)



Oh no, money! Although many people wish they had more money, those with plutophobia fear being wealthy, dealing with money, and being around rich people. Individuals with this rare phobia may even sabotage their careers to avoid getting promotions.

#11 Ablutophobia (Fear of bathing, cleaning, or washing)



This phobia most commonly affects children and goes away when they grow older. Yet, it can still persist into adulthood or occur in adults. Because of irrational fear of showering, people with ablutophobia often face social isolation due to unpleasant body odor. A traumatic experience involving water or a fear of getting wet can both contribute to ablutophobia.

#12 Octophobia (Fear of the number eight)



Those with octophobia fear the number 8, seeing it or even thinking about it. They can also be afraid of eight-piece sets of items. Its likeness to the infinity symbol may be the cause. The uncommon phobia may also result from a traumatic incident involving the number, like an accident on the eighth day of the month.



Interestingly, more phobias are also explicitly connected to particular numbers. Hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia, for instance, is a fear of the number 666, whereas triskaidekaphobia is a fear of the number 13.

#13 Omphalophobia (Fear of belly buttons)



Omphalophobia is the fear of seeing or touching belly buttons, including one’s own. To hide their belly button, they could even cover it with a bandage. People with this irrational fear will likely avoid places like the beach where their and others’ belly buttons might be exposed.

#14 Vestiphobia (Fear of clothing)



The majority of those with vestiphobia experience fear of a particular garment. Others can fear wearing tight clothes because it makes them feel confined. This fear may result from an allergy to a certain fabric type or a traumatic occurrence connected to a particular piece of clothing. Those with a history of working in the military, such as soldiers, have been known to develop this fear. For example, associating military boots or bulletproof vests with traumatic war experiences might cause the phobia to manifest itself.

#15 Ergophobia (Fear of work)



People with ergophobia commonly experience intense fear related to their workplace or working environment. Some people fear physical labor, while others may fear applying for jobs and attending interviews. Ergophobia would be the diagnosis in each of these situations. This rare phobia may result from job burnout. It can also be linked to a poor working environment, such as an abusive or hostile boss or the absence of work-life balance.

#16 Gerascophobia (Fear of getting older)



A person suffering from this irrational fear may experience severe emotional anguish and engage in potentially risky behaviors like limiting their food intake.



In one case study, a 14-year-old boy with gerascophobia reduced his food intake to avoid the nutrients necessary for growth, walked with a slumped posture to hide his height, and talked in a softer, higher-pitched voice to sound and appear younger.

#17 Lachanophobia (Fear of vegetables)



People with this phobia may experience severe anxiety while merely thinking or looking at veggies. People with lachanophobia will avoid vegetable aisles in grocery stores and picking up or touching vegetables at all costs. Although it's one of the oddest phobias, it is no laughing matter for those with it. On top of the adverse effects that fear has on their daily lives, people with a fear of vegetables frequently lack the necessary nutrients and experience health issues.

#18 Alliumphobia (Fear of garlic)



Those with alliumphobia may experience shaking, difficulty breathing, or full-blown panic attacks around garlic or other strong-smelling vegetables like onions and chives. It’s much more than just a dislike of the pungent flavor. Alliumphobia causes people to avoid going to establishments that may contain garlic, such as restaurants and grocery stores. Unfortunately, concentrating on garlic’s health advantages isn’t likely to help.

#19 Dextrophobia (Fear of having objects to your right)



People who suffer from this condition can’t handle having anything near their right side. To ensure there are no items to the right of their body, a person with dextrophobia may engage in strange compulsions. This would imply that if someone with dextrophobia sat on a sofa, they would need to ensure that all the cushions, the remote, and other little things were on their left side.

#20 Optophobia (Fear of opening one’s eyes)



Given how difficult it is to go about everyday tasks without opening one’s eyes, this phobia can be incredibly crippling. Those with optophobia may prefer to remain at home or in settings with low lighting. Like many other rare phobias, this phobia is typically triggered by a horrific event, such as witnessing someone pass away.

#21 Ephebiphobia (Fear of teenagers)



Teenagers may seem dangerous, disrespectful, unpredictable, and disobedient to those with ephebiphobia. The negative representation of youth in the media is believed to relate to this phobia. Individuals with ephebiphobia avoid being near teens out of fear of them. If they have adolescents, they could avoid visiting a friend’s house or bypass locations where teenagers would congregate.

#22 Chaetophobia (Fear of hair)



This phobia may manifest as a fear of one’s own hair or the hair of others, including animals. Chaetophobia can cause people to fear combing their own hair. They often find haircuts frightening and generally avoid circumstances involving other people touching their hair. This fear might result from a painful hair-related experience, such as getting a bad haircut, turning bald, or losing a lot of hair.

#23 Eisoptrophobia (Fear of mirrors)



Individuals with this phobia fear looking in mirrors and would probably find infinity mirror rooms their biggest nightmare. In more severe cases, any reflecting surface could arouse this fear. The fear of mirrors can have superstitious roots (for example, breaking a mirror brings bad luck). Others might worry that they’ll see something supernatural in the mirror, like a ghost. This phobia may also develop from poor self-image.

#24 Deipnophobia (Fear of dining with others)



Fear of social gatherings is a common sign of deipnophobia. It could be caused by a fear of talking while eating and be connected to an obscured social phobia. The phobia may also result from unpleasant childhood experiences, such as being teased about how one eats or being scolded for not following dining etiquette.

#25 Pedophobia (Fear of children)



Even though they know their fear is irrational, people with this rare phobia experience heightened anxiety when they are near or even thinking about children. They may experience full-blown hysteria at the mere thought of coming into close proximity with a child. They could opt not to have children or avoid television, activities, and places where children may be present.

#26 Bananaphobia (Fear of bananas)



Not everyone likes the flavor, smell, or texture of bananas. According to some, the feel of overripe bananas is often compared to eating “slugs.” However, for a small batch of people, the dislike is so strong that they can’t be in the same room with the fruit. The most well-known case of bananaphobia was reported by The Daily Mail. Like the woman in the report, most instances start in childhood after coercing the kid into eating bananas by their parents or other adults to the point of experiencing nausea or vomiting.

#27 Geliophobia (Fear of laughter)



In contrast to gelotophobia, the fear of being laughed at, those with the fear of laughter may detest the sound of others laughing or giggling. While some people may feel mildly uneasy, others may begin to hyperventilate and have full-blown panic attacks.

#28 Xanthophobia (Fear of yellow)



People with this uncommon phobia typically fear almost everything yellow, including flowers, school buses, or cheese. Xanthophobia heavily interferes with day-to-day living because of the prevalence of yellow objects. For instance, individuals with this condition could rid their homes of yellow objects.

#29 Linonophobia (Fear of string)



The mere thought of string can make a person with linonophobia shiver. Linonophobia causes people to avoid using string or any activities or actions related to it, such as sewing or tying shoes. A person can develop linonophobia after going through a traumatic event, such as being kidnapped or tied up.

#30 Pogonophobia (Fear of beards)



People with this irrational fear will avoid anyone with a beard. They may even feel anxious seeing a photograph of a bearded person. Those with a fear of birds typically won’t be friends with people who have beards and will feel extreme dread when speaking to them. This frequently occurs from a scary encounter with a bearded person.

#31 Chiclephobia (Fear of chewing gum)



People with chiclephobia may experience stress and fear when they think about chewing gum, see someone else chewing it, or see an old piece of gum stuck on concrete. One reason for this phobia may be a traumatic event that occurred when the person was younger. They may remember touching gum stuck underneath the desk or having their loved one choke on it.

#32 Somniphobia (Fear of sleep)



You’ve probably heard of insomnia, but people with a fear of sleep experience anxiety that goes beyond that and may even cause panic attacks before going to bed or staying up to the point of exhaustion. Individuals with somniphobia often worry that something horrible will happen to them when they go to sleep. Fear of nightmares or experiencing sleep paralysis is a common cause.

#33 Aibohphobia (Fear of palindromes)



Words that read the same front and back are known as palindromes. The made-up term “aibohp” is created by flipping the word “phobia,” making the name of the fear itself a whimsical palindrome. Since palindromes aren’t really dangerous, unlike spiders, it is perhaps one of the most irrational phobias.

#34 Gamophobia (Fear of commitment)



If we look at modern dating, it would appear that this phobia is relatively common. But it doesn’t apply to people who are "not ready for commitment.” At least not all of them. Because it hasn’t been examined closely enough, it's hard to determine how many cases there might be. Some instances are so severe that some individuals with gamophobia will avoid relationships altogether.

#35 Siderophobia (Fear of stars)



On a clear night, many people enjoy stargazing. Well, except for those with siderophobia. One possible source of the fear of stars is the concern that the stars would bring demise or some other unfortunate event. Some believe that the stars are a bad omen. It could also be connected to past events from childhood, for instance, if a child sees a shooting star when they are very young and believes it will harm them or a loved one.

#36 Symmetrophobia (Fear of symmetry)



A perfect circle is not your friend if you’re afraid of symmetry. Individuals with symmetrophobia could perceive symmetry as absolute perfection or a form of beauty they are unworthy to be around. Asymmetriphobia, on the other side, is the fear of asymmetrical objects.

#37 Kathisophobia (Fear of sitting down)



After a hard day, you might be looking forward to sinking into a comfortable chair, but for other people, sitting down is something they will avoid at all costs. One person with kathisophobia was described as a man for whom sitting had come to symbolize his occupation as a goldworker. He hated his job so much that just sitting caused a neurotic reaction that made him quiver. Yet, for kids and teenagers, kathisophobia is mainly brought on by sitting in a classroom.

#38 Globophobia (Fear of balloons)



In some globophobia cases, the phobia is so severe that even seeing a balloon on TV causes extreme stress. Due to the prevalence of balloons during kids’ birthday parties, this uncommon fear can be incredibly challenging for children. A balloon-related traumatic childhood experience often triggers it, for example, popping a balloon near the face and being startled by the loudness.

#39 Alektrophobia (Fear of chickens or hens)



In one patient report, researchers described a case of an 18-year-old female with an intense fear of chickens and hens. This extremely rare phobia can be linked to the more prevalent ornithophobia, a fear of birds. Like other more common phobias, this instance was also linked to a traumatic encounter with a chicken as a child, which left the young woman with a permanent fear that caused anticipatory anxiety and complete avoidance of any setting where she may encounter a chicken.

#40 Ambulophobia (Fear of walking and falling)



While it can occur at a relatively young age, this phobia frequently manifests itself when the person is well into adulthood. Some people with this condition fear walking on highly polished or uneven surfaces, while others feel unsteady and uneasy practically anywhere, especially when they are away from home, where they feel more vulnerable.

#41 Logophobia (Fear of words)



People with logophobia may experience breathlessness, trembling, or panic when presented with written words. This fear generally develops in childhood when the pace of learning new words turns into a source of distress. Frequent spelling errors, like those that happen in a spelling bee, are another factor that might be upsetting. The majority of logophobic individuals have trouble speaking or reading.