Who Is Robert Irwin? Robert Clarence Irwin is an Australian conservationist, television personality, and skilled wildlife photographer. He passionately advocates for animal welfare and carries on his family’s enduring legacy. He first gained widespread public recognition for co-hosting the Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins, capturing global audiences with his adventurous spirit. He is known for his signature khaki uniform.

Full Name Robert Clarence Irwin Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Australian, American Ethnicity White Education Home-schooled at Australia Zoo Father Steve Irwin Mother Terri Irwin Siblings Bindi Irwin

Early Life and Education Born in Buderim, Queensland, Robert Irwin grew up immersed in wildlife at Australia Zoo, alongside his conservationist parents Steve and Terri Irwin. His early years were shaped by a deep connection to animals. He and his older sister Bindi were homeschooled at the zoo, allowing flexibility for their media commitments and fostering a hands-on education in conservation. Robert completed his high school education early at 15.

Notable Relationships Over the past few years, Robert Irwin’s romantic life has drawn media attention, with his most notable public relationship being with Rorie Buckey. They were first linked in November 2022. The couple publicly announced their split in February 2024. As of late 2025, Robert Irwin is single and has expressed a desire for a relationship mirroring his parents’ enduring bond.

Career Highlights Robert Irwin has carved out a multifaceted career across television and wildlife advocacy. He co-hosted the Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins, showcasing his work at Australia Zoo. More recently, he captivated US audiences by winning season 34 of Dancing with the Stars in 2025, demonstrating unexpected ballroom skills. His wildlife photography has also earned him recognition. His photography won the People’s Choice Award in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Robert serves as a global ambassador for The Earthshot Prize, cementing his role in modern conservation.