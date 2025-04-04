“Looks Too Small”: Robert Irwin’s Bulge In Racy Photoshoot Sparks Wild “Bread” Theory

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Irwin, son of ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, stripped it all down in a modeling shoot for the Australia underwear brand Bonds and it’s got people talking — specifically Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, who weighed in on the photos.

The series of pictures showcased the 21-year-old wearing nothing but boxer briefs as he posed with various animals, such as snakes, lizards, and spiders, most of which were actually venomous.

Highlights Robert Irwin modeled for Bonds with a revealing photoshoot, sparking a wild 'bread' bulge theory.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson claimed the bulge may be "padded" with bread.

Irwin said the modeling opportunity was exciting, loving the ability to spread awareness on Australia's animals.

The radio duo then went online to share their wild theory about his “bulge” that was on full display.

RELATED:

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson shared their wild theory regarding Robert Irwin’s “bulge” in his newest photoshoot

Share icon

Image credits: Bonds

Jackie explained that there was a possibility he had put something down under to “pad it out.”

“They put moisturized bread down there. They soften and mold it, like Play-Doh,” she shared.

Shocked, Kyle asked, “Why would they bother doing that?” to which the former responded that it was to help make the area look more well-proportioned.

Share icon

Image credits: Bondsaus

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kyle and Jackie O

She said, “[Without this] It always looks too small, doesn’t look padded out.”

While there’s no confirmation that’s what happened with Irwin’s photoshoot, Daily Mail reported that this theory aligns with the underwear industry’s “most notorious trade secret,” exposed by Rebecca Judd in 2020.

Jackie shared there was a possibility that they had put “moisturized bread down there”

Share icon

Image credits: Kyle and Jackie O

She told KIIS FM’s 3pm Pick-Up that male models tend to stuff their undergarments with white bread in photoshoots — not to enhance anything but to round out the shape so it looks a little less rough around the edges.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Irwin shared that his “Made for Down Under” campaign was an exciting moment, both in terms of modeling and showcasing his love for Australia’s animals.

“It was a pretty immediate yes,” he told the outlet, revealing there was no hesitation when he was asked to do the shoot. “I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bonds

He also shared that he’s hit a point in his life where he hopes to participate in “as many different and random exciting things” as possible.

“And if it’s something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I’ve never done before and it’s a bit of an adrenaline rush? That’s what I want to be doing,” Irwin added.

Irwin mentioned the opportunity to model for Bonds was something “exciting” he agreed to immediately

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus)

Although the conservationist looked rather nonchalant as he lay with a giant spider on his thigh or a long snake wrapped around his neck, it was definitely still a “little slice” of “excitement,” similar to what his everyday work offers him.

When asked if he did anything special to prepare for the photoshot, he revealed that having to wrangle crocodiles “in and out of the Aussie bush every day” already helped him prepare plenty.

“I’ve got to stay pretty fit with all the crazy stuff I’m doing,” he said, adding, “It’s hard work, so you’ve got to keep pretty good upper body strength, good stamina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bonds

“At Australia Zoo, our beautiful wildlife sanctuary, it’s great, I’ve got about 700 acres to just run. So I’ve been doing a lot of sprints, a lot of hill sprints.”

At the end of the day, however, it’s all about keeping his father’s legacy alive by raising awareness on animal conservation.

“We are all trying to continue an important legacy that my dad started. I’ve gotten to find my own individual ways of doing that, and sometimes that comes in the form of modeling Bonds,” Irwin concluded.

For many viewers who watched the 21-year-old grow up, it felt almost “inappropriate” to see him in such a different and confident light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONDS (@bondsaus)

“I remember him and his sister’s birth,” one person said. “I’m only a few years older than him. I can’t. I feel like I’ve watched him grow up and this just feels wrong. I’m 28 he’s 21. Completely legal, but feels completely wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another joked, “Bro. I can’t be seeing this. Watched you in the public eye since you were in diapers.”

“You know your dad would be proud” praised one user

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

People Also Ask What's the brief history of Bonds' underwear brand? Established in 1915 by George Allan Bond, an American who immigrated to Australia, Bonds began importing women's hosiery and gloves. By 1917, they started producing hosiery in Sydney and transitioned to making underwear by 1918.