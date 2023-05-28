Dubai, also spelled Dubayy, is the capital of the emirate of Dubai, one of the wealthiest of the seven emirates that constitute the federation of the United Arab Emirates, which was created in 1971 following independence from Great Britain. Over nine-tenths of the emirate's population lives in the capital and nearby built-up sections.

There are several theories about the origin of the name. Some associate it with the daba, a type of locust that infests the area, while others hold that it refers to a market that existed near the city.

In recent years it has been compared to Singapore and Hong Kong and has been often regarded as the Middle East's premier entrepôt. What's more, in 2022, the Dubai tourism sector saw 14.36 million international overnight visitors. So we at Bored Panda decided to compile a collection of pictures that illustrate the many faces of this corner of the world. Enjoy!

#1

A Miracle Garden Just Wouldn't Be Complete Without The Installation Of An Actual A380 Covered With 5m Flowers. Welcome To The World's Largest Botanical Garden In Dubai

A Miracle Garden Just Wouldn't Be Complete Without The Installation Of An Actual A380 Covered With 5m Flowers. Welcome To The World's Largest Botanical Garden In Dubai

the_bossing_charlie

#2

An Amazing Umbrellas Reflection In Dubai. Miracle Garden

An Amazing Umbrellas Reflection In Dubai. Miracle Garden

criss1016

#3

The World's First Police Robot At Dubai Mall

The World's First Police Robot At Dubai Mall

dxbmediaoffice

#4

Abandoned Luxurious Car In Dubai

Abandoned Luxurious Car In Dubai

andeffect

#5

I Went To The Wetlands Of Dubai And Waited For 8 Hours To Get A Shot. I Knew No One Else Would. Happy New Year

I Went To The Wetlands Of Dubai And Waited For 8 Hours To Get A Shot. I Knew No One Else Would. Happy New Year

land_of_ice

#6

A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store

A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store

Bnmakr1

#7

A Construction Site In Dubai Uses Homer Simpson To Teach About Safety

A Construction Site In Dubai Uses Homer Simpson To Teach About Safety

Tipsy_McStaggar

#8

This Road, After A Sandstorm

This Road, After A Sandstorm

cee_explorer

#9

A Nurse In UAE Ordered Food From A Hospital And Got This Letter

A Nurse In UAE Ordered Food From A Hospital And Got This Letter

House_Troll

#10

A Street Sign In The Desert, At An Intersection Of Two Sand Lanes

A Street Sign In The Desert, At An Intersection Of Two Sand Lanes

cheekypuns

#11

Probably One Of The Weirdest Buildings I've Ever Seen

Probably One Of The Weirdest Buildings I've Ever Seen

bemorephotos

#12

Dawn Breaking. Seeing This From The Floor 121 Of The Burj Khalifa

Dawn Breaking. Seeing This From The Floor 121 Of The Burj Khalifa

RoseGoldRubberBand

#13

Skiing In The Desert. It Was Impossible To Ski In A City In The Desert, But There Was A Place That Made It A Reality. A Ski Resort Built Inside The Shopping Mall

Skiing In The Desert. It Was Impossible To Ski In A City In The Desert, But There Was A Place That Made It A Reality. A Ski Resort Built Inside The Shopping Mall

aeri.k.01

#14

A Stroll Through The Old Dubai

A Stroll Through The Old Dubai

girlgoneabroad

#15

Dubai Just Added A Bentley To Its Police Fleet

Dubai Just Added A Bentley To Its Police Fleet

TariqAlmoqati

LexilovesLucky
LexilovesLucky
Community Member
Society of the spectcal, when appearance is everything, it's honestly sad.

Society of the spectcal, when appearance is everything, it's honestly sad.

#16

I Like Taking Pictures Of F1 Cars, But I Never Thought I'd Spot One On The Wall Of A Dubai Apartment While On My Work Trip

I Like Taking Pictures Of F1 Cars, But I Never Thought I'd Spot One On The Wall Of A Dubai Apartment While On My Work Trip

Ok-Pop-5705

LexilovesLucky
LexilovesLucky
Community Member
Sad consumerism, an example of putting material above everything

Sad consumerism, an example of putting material above everything

#17

My Cousin The Kayaker Took The Best Picture Of Dubai That I Have Ever Seen

My Cousin The Kayaker Took The Best Picture Of Dubai That I Have Ever Seen

catloveroftheweek

#18

In Dubai, You Can Buy A 24K Gold PS4. This Picture Was Taken By My Friend Who Lives There

In Dubai, You Can Buy A 24K Gold PS4. This Picture Was Taken By My Friend Who Lives There

CRAZYxGOLD

LexilovesLucky
LexilovesLucky
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Decadence, there are people who can't feed their kids, but the spectacle and affluence of wealth is all that matters.

#19

This Taken Just After The Sunrise In The Empty Quarter, UAE

This Taken Just After The Sunrise In The Empty Quarter, UAE

joshuacrippsphotography

#20

Just An Average Day In Dubai

Just An Average Day In Dubai

blacklist_member

LexilovesLucky
LexilovesLucky
Community Member
This is animal abuse and wrong on so many levels.

This is animal abuse and wrong on so many levels.

#21

This Starbucks In Dubai

This Starbucks In Dubai

nickastig

#22

The World's Biggest Golden Ring In Dubai

The World's Biggest Golden Ring In Dubai

yas004

#23

A Friend Sent Me This Photo From His Trip To Dubai. An Uber McLaren Picking Up Someone From Hotel

A Friend Sent Me This Photo From His Trip To Dubai. An Uber McLaren Picking Up Someone From Hotel

reddit.com

#24

A Golden Car

A Golden Car

AnasAbdin

#25

Residential District In Dubai

Residential District In Dubai

cee_explorer

Sandra Gleeson
Sandra Gleeson
Community Member
Just need some palms, some greenery, something alive

Just need some palms, some greenery, something alive

#26

The Dubai Mall Is So Big That There Are Taxis Driving People Around Within The Mall

The Dubai Mall Is So Big That There Are Taxis Driving People Around Within The Mall

product50

#27

I Saw This Epic Starbucks In My Recent Trip To Dubai

I Saw This Epic Starbucks In My Recent Trip To Dubai

usaf_jeff

#28

This Sign I Spotted In Dubai

This Sign I Spotted In Dubai

abdamlcjmssnllds

#29

This Champagne Vending Machine At Dubai Opera

This Champagne Vending Machine At Dubai Opera

Cordy_cat

#30

The Worlds Biggest Ferris Wheel

The Worlds Biggest Ferris Wheel

iam_irina.k

#31

Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah

iamdocgelo

#32

I Was Waiting For My Turn To Drive That Famous Jetcar Over The Waters In Dubai

I Was Waiting For My Turn To Drive That Famous Jetcar Over The Waters In Dubai

iamdocgelo

#33

Luxury Scrapyard. These Cars Were Owned By People Who Found Themselves In Debt And Had To Leave The Country

Luxury Scrapyard. These Cars Were Owned By People Who Found Themselves In Debt And Had To Leave The Country

KittPeeblez

#34

Trashcans In Dubai Are Like This To Avoid Incorrect Disposal

Trashcans In Dubai Are Like This To Avoid Incorrect Disposal

heard10cker

#35

The Dubai Fountains

The Dubai Fountains

dubai.uae.dxb

#36

Meanwhile In Dubai

Meanwhile In Dubai

Report

#37

Only In Dubai

Only In Dubai

smellyexpat

#38

Crazy View Above The Clouds

Crazy View Above The Clouds

dubai.uae.dxb

#39

Bikes That Tow. You See The Coolest Things In Dubai

Bikes That Tow. You See The Coolest Things In Dubai

asiaafrica

#40

The Art Behind This Parking Machine

The Art Behind This Parking Machine

20boiledcabbage

#41

You Can Get Camel Hotdogs In Dubai

You Can Get Camel Hotdogs In Dubai

DubaiCM

#42

This Sign In Dubai That Restores The Faith In Humanity

This Sign In Dubai That Restores The Faith In Humanity

Stalins_Moustachio

#43

Helping Each Other Starts With Small Things

Helping Each Other Starts With Small Things

HSajwanization

#44

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden

NoCovido

#45

Beautiful Dubai At Night

Beautiful Dubai At Night

dubaiieye

#46

Gold ATM Machine

Gold ATM Machine

edward stojakovic

#47

Wild Animals As Pets Instead Of Cats And Dogs

Wild Animals As Pets Instead Of Cats And Dogs

ininubi

#48

Business In Dubai Giving Free Food For The Poor

Business In Dubai Giving Free Food For The Poor

soupdogg8

#49

These Garbage Cans In The City Are Decorated In Loui Vuitton

These Garbage Cans In The City Are Decorated In Loui Vuitton

OrbisTertius3

#50

A "Peacocks Crossing" Road Sign

A "Peacocks Crossing" Road Sign

aDp20

#51

A Hotel Lobby In Dubai

A Hotel Lobby In Dubai

Palana

#52

The Gates Of Paradise In The Fog

The Gates Of Paradise In The Fog

cee_explorer

#53

A Floating Grocery Store In Dubai For The Boats On New Year's Eve

A Floating Grocery Store In Dubai For The Boats On New Year's Eve

JamesETHD

#54

There Are Random Freezers On Some Streets Of Dubai That Have Food And Drinks For Whoever Needs It

There Are Random Freezers On Some Streets Of Dubai That Have Food And Drinks For Whoever Needs It

AliGhost47

#55

A Spice Market In Dubai

A Spice Market In Dubai

dayman3456

#56

Waiting For The Lights To Turn Green At A Traffic Stop. Look At All Those Fancy Cars

Waiting For The Lights To Turn Green At A Traffic Stop. Look At All Those Fancy Cars

asiaafrica

#57

Set-Up Of The Star Wars At Dubai Mall, UAE

Set-Up Of The Star Wars At Dubai Mall, UAE

rrroooyyy

#58

Avengers Endgame Advertisement On Burj Khalifa

Avengers Endgame Advertisement On Burj Khalifa

Yatess19

#59

Little Tiger As A Pet

Little Tiger As A Pet

Donelop

#60

This Free Sim Card I Got In Dubai Immigration

This Free Sim Card I Got In Dubai Immigration

Jeroen207

#61

In Dubai People Keep Bottles Of Water Outside For The Delivery Guys

In Dubai People Keep Bottles Of Water Outside For The Delivery Guys

Usef89

#62

Once Again, My Apartment Is Above The Clouds. I Live On The 32nd-Floor

Once Again, My Apartment Is Above The Clouds. I Live On The 32nd-Floor

gabrielbeblo

#63

Dubai Sells Square-Shaped Donuts

Dubai Sells Square-Shaped Donuts

NateDogXII

#64

Outside My Window Right Now In Dubai

Outside My Window Right Now In Dubai

HowTheCinnamonRolls Report

#65

Verified Deep Dive Dubai. The Warm, Clear Waters And Great Atmosphere Both Under And Over The Water

Verified Deep Dive Dubai. The Warm, Clear Waters And Great Atmosphere Both Under And Over The Water

alex_dawson_photography , alex_dawson_photography Report

#66

My 3rd Time Watching An Aqua-Aerial Acrobatic Show "La Perle"

My 3rd Time Watching An Aqua-Aerial Acrobatic Show "La Perle"

iamdocgelo Report

#67

Historical And Contemporary Architecture

Historical And Contemporary Architecture

brandon110ong Report

#68

Behind The Skyscrapers In Dubai

Behind The Skyscrapers In Dubai

sarahdeath Report

#69

South African Flag Displayed On The Burj Khalifa, For South African Freedom Day

South African Flag Displayed On The Burj Khalifa, For South African Freedom Day

DIRCO_ZA Report

#70

My Hotel Room In Dubai Lets You Know Which Direction Is Mecca

My Hotel Room In Dubai Lets You Know Which Direction Is Mecca

theod4re Report

#71

Abandoned Seat Car Dealership, Dubai, UAE

Abandoned Seat Car Dealership, Dubai, UAE

NeverColdEnoughDXB , NeverColdEnoughDXB Report

#72

Jumeirah Islands, Inspiring Scenery With An Amazing Background Skyline

Jumeirah Islands, Inspiring Scenery With An Amazing Background Skyline

khaled_a_hassan_1 Report

#73

Gold Shop In Dubai

Gold Shop In Dubai

duncan_D_sorderly Report

#74

Some Public Bathrooms In Dubai Have A Place To Wash Your Feet Before Praying

Some Public Bathrooms In Dubai Have A Place To Wash Your Feet Before Praying

Punkybrewster1 Report

#75

In Dubai, It Is Illegal To Chew Gum On The Metro System

In Dubai, It Is Illegal To Chew Gum On The Metro System

an_onanist Report

#76

This Mall In Dubai Has A Room Specifically For Fathers To Change Their Baby's Diapers

This Mall In Dubai Has A Room Specifically For Fathers To Change Their Baby's Diapers

leaderxtreme Report

#77

Friday Prayer In All Of Its Glory

Friday Prayer In All Of Its Glory

Fillthegap2 Report

#78

Dubai "Museum Of The Future" With Really Cool Lifts. Thought That Was A Work Of Art

Dubai "Museum Of The Future" With Really Cool Lifts. Thought That Was A Work Of Art

seveninch23 Report

#79

In Dubai, You Can See All Kind Of Interesting Architecture. This One Looks Like PS5

In Dubai, You Can See All Kind Of Interesting Architecture. This One Looks Like PS5

Weary_Drama1803 Report

#80

One Of This City's Mighty Creations Is This Tower That Needs No Introduction

One Of This City's Mighty Creations Is This Tower That Needs No Introduction

gyzmak08 Report

