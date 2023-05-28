118 Of The Most Interesting And Cool Pics From Dubai
Dubai, also spelled Dubayy, is the capital of the emirate of Dubai, one of the wealthiest of the seven emirates that constitute the federation of the United Arab Emirates, which was created in 1971 following independence from Great Britain. Over nine-tenths of the emirate's population lives in the capital and nearby built-up sections.
There are several theories about the origin of the name. Some associate it with the daba, a type of locust that infests the area, while others hold that it refers to a market that existed near the city.
In recent years it has been compared to Singapore and Hong Kong and has been often regarded as the Middle East's premier entrepôt. What's more, in 2022, the Dubai tourism sector saw 14.36 million international overnight visitors. So we at Bored Panda decided to compile a collection of pictures that illustrate the many faces of this corner of the world. Enjoy!
A Miracle Garden Just Wouldn't Be Complete Without The Installation Of An Actual A380 Covered With 5m Flowers. Welcome To The World's Largest Botanical Garden In Dubai
An Amazing Umbrellas Reflection In Dubai. Miracle Garden
The World's First Police Robot At Dubai Mall
Abandoned Luxurious Car In Dubai
I Went To The Wetlands Of Dubai And Waited For 8 Hours To Get A Shot. I Knew No One Else Would. Happy New Year
A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store
A Construction Site In Dubai Uses Homer Simpson To Teach About Safety
This Road, After A Sandstorm
A Nurse In UAE Ordered Food From A Hospital And Got This Letter
A Street Sign In The Desert, At An Intersection Of Two Sand Lanes
Probably One Of The Weirdest Buildings I've Ever Seen
Dawn Breaking. Seeing This From The Floor 121 Of The Burj Khalifa
Skiing In The Desert. It Was Impossible To Ski In A City In The Desert, But There Was A Place That Made It A Reality. A Ski Resort Built Inside The Shopping Mall
A Stroll Through The Old Dubai
Dubai Just Added A Bentley To Its Police Fleet

I Like Taking Pictures Of F1 Cars, But I Never Thought I'd Spot One On The Wall Of A Dubai Apartment While On My Work Trip

My Cousin The Kayaker Took The Best Picture Of Dubai That I Have Ever Seen
In Dubai, You Can Buy A 24K Gold PS4. This Picture Was Taken By My Friend Who Lives There
Decadence, there are people who can't feed their kids, but the spectacle and affluence of wealth is all that matters.