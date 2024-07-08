"Is She Sexualizing Herself?": Sydney Sweeney’s "Chaotic" Mirror Selfies Have Fans Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney, the unstoppable force of fabulousness, recently graced Instagram with a whirlwind of mirror selfies that screamed “chaotic” chic!

The 26-year-old actress dazzled in a Miu Miu outfit, rocking a printed poplin miniskirt that comes with a price tag of $1,463. She also wore a matching top, priced at $856, according to Page Six.

“i dont do mirror selfies often but when i do they are chaotic,” she wrote in the caption.

Sydney Sweeney wowed her Instagram audience with a whirlwind of mirror selfies that she called “chaotic”



Image credits: Sydney Sweeney / Instagram

Image credits: Sydney Sweeney / Instagram

Fans had mixed feelings in the comments section of her post, with some declaring: “hot hot.”

“Who looks this effortlessly beautiful?” one asked, while another asked for “More Chaos.”

“Lord have mercy on me,” another admirer said.

The selfies sparked mixed reactions, with some calling her “effortlessly beautiful,” while others said “she’s purposely trying to oversexualize herself”

Image credits: Sydney Sweeney / Instagram

Image credits: Sydney Sweeney / Instagram

Some netizens, on the other hand, tsk-tsk-ed at the photos and questioned why she was “trying to oversexualize herself.”

“i almost feel like she’s purposely trying to oversexualize herself at this point, which sells, so like good for her… i just wonder how it feels emotionally for her,” one said.

One person asked, “why the f— is she sexualizing herself?” to which another user replied: “no, she isn’t (irony). We are sexualizing her because she has boobs. People are crazy.”

Fans reasoned with naysayers and said, “Girl w boobs≠sexualizing yourself when you take selfies”

Image credits: Sydney Sweeney / Instagram

Image credits: Sydney Sweeney / Instagram

“girl what the f— are you talking about?? She’s literally just taking mirror pics, grow up already!!” said another reply to the same comment.

Another response to the comment said, “girl w boobs≠sexualizing yourself when you take selfies.”

The Euphoria star is more than just a beautiful face with an enviable wardrobe. She’s a powerhouse of talent and has steadily been climbing the ranks in Hollywood. But the youngster acknowledged that fame comes with its own challenges in the world of showbiz.

The 26-year-old star said earlier this year that she is still trying to “figure out how to deal with” people criticizing and objectifying her

While talking about facing criticism and people objectifying her, she told TODAY in March, “I kind of just have to take [it] day by day and just keep being myself.”

“I think that it’s just — of course it’s not natural. I’m just trying to figure out how to deal with all of it,” she added.

When asked by Variety about the way people talk and write about her body, she said she understands it comes from the “weird relationship” people have with her.

“People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away,” said The White Lotus actress

“I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it—I’m still trying to figure it out myself. People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away,” she said in the March interview.

“That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over.”