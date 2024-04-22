Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney is sorry… but not really sorry. The starlet took to her Instagram page on Saturday (April 20) to seemingly share a special message regarding her undeniably stunning figure amid recent criticism about her acting skills and her appearance.

The 26-year-old actress shared a carousel of photographs from her Mexico getaway with friends and her beloved dog Tank, and she even included a rare sight of her fiancé, Chicago businessman Jonathan Davino.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney humorously apologized for "having great t*ts" amid controversial critics about her.

Producer Carol Baum criticized Sydney's acting skills and her physical appearance.

Sydney's Instagram post featured a sassy shirt message that garnered support from followers.

Within the pictures, which embodied nothing but relaxation and upbeat vacation vibes, as exemplified by one video showing Sydney dancing to a Mariachi band, the Euphoria star included an amusing snap of herself sitting in grey sweats.

Sydney Sweeney embraced her figure and vacation bliss amid recent criticism, sharing playful snapshots on Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: Steven Simione/WireImage

The sweatshirt in question particularly stood out among the other holiday pictures, as it had clearly visible text that read: “Sorry for having great t*ts and correct opinions.”

While her Instagram post was altogether appreciated by thousands of users, including Brazilian singer Anitta, who left a red heart emoji in the comments section, others took notice of the rising Hollywood star’s choice of clothing.

“That shirt says it all, greetings to haters haha,” a person commented.

Someone else penned: “Are you really sorry tho?”

Makeup artist Alexandra French chimed in: “Great t*ts. Bigger heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sydney’s vacation post follows recent criticism shared by movie producer Carol Baum, who took a rather controversial dig at the actress’ acting skills and her physique earlier this month.

Carol was speaking with The New York Times film critic Janet Maslin in front of an audience of fans following a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers starring Jeremy Irons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to an audience at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, New York, USA, the director said: “There’s an actress who everybody loves now — Sydney Sweeney.”

Amid recent criticism, Sydney shared a picture of herself wearing a sweater that read, “Sorry for having great t*ts and correct opinions”

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.

“I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone But You] because I wanted to watch it.

“I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her.”

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?'”

Carol’s statements sparked outrage, with accusations that the Hollywood veteran was perpetuating internal misogyny.

The Euphoria actress was on vacation in Mexico with friends, her fiancé, and her dog Tank

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

With the incident going viral, Sydney didn’t take long to respond, with her representatives telling TMZ on Wednesday (April 17): “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.”

Sydney’s team, speaking on her behalf, added: “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.

“To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character.”

Sydney Sweeney’s vacation post follows recent criticism shared by movie producer Carol Baum, who took a dig at the actress’ acting skills and her physique

Share icon

Image credits: caroltheproducer

Sydney’s former colleagues have also come out to speak up on her behalf, including producer Teddy Schwarzman, who worked with Sydney on her 2024 horror movie Immaculate.

Teddy told TMZ that Sydney was not only talented but incredibly humble and kind “and a badass scream queen too.”

Carol has since expressed regret over the whole thing, telling TMZ she wished she never would’ve made her original comments and that crapping on an actor like that in public usually wasn’t her style.

Bored Panda has contacted Sydney’s representatives and Carol for comment.

“Ladies, we need to build each other up,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT