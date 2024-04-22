Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can't Act
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney is sorry… but not really sorry. The starlet took to her Instagram page on Saturday (April 20) to seemingly share a special message regarding her undeniably stunning figure amid recent criticism about her acting skills and her appearance.

The 26-year-old actress shared a carousel of photographs from her Mexico getaway with friends and her beloved dog Tank, and she even included a rare sight of her fiancé, Chicago businessman Jonathan Davino.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney humorously apologized for "having great t*ts" amid controversial critics about her.
  • Producer Carol Baum criticized Sydney's acting skills and her physical appearance.
  • Sydney's Instagram post featured a sassy shirt message that garnered support from followers.

Within the pictures, which embodied nothing but relaxation and upbeat vacation vibes, as exemplified by one video showing Sydney dancing to a Mariachi band, the Euphoria star included an amusing snap of herself sitting in grey sweats.

Sydney Sweeney embraced her figure and vacation bliss amid recent criticism, sharing playful snapshots on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Image credits: Steven Simione/WireImage

The sweatshirt in question particularly stood out among the other holiday pictures, as it had clearly visible text that read: “Sorry for having great t*ts and correct opinions.”

While her Instagram post was altogether appreciated by thousands of users, including Brazilian singer Anitta, who left a red heart emoji in the comments section, others took notice of the rising Hollywood star’s choice of clothing.

“That shirt says it all, greetings to haters haha,” a person commented.

Someone else penned: “Are you really sorry tho?”

Makeup artist Alexandra French chimed in: “Great t*ts. Bigger heart.”

Sydney’s vacation post follows recent criticism shared by movie producer Carol Baum, who took a rather controversial dig at the actress’ acting skills and her physique earlier this month.

Carol was speaking with The New York Times film critic Janet Maslin in front of an audience of fans following a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers starring Jeremy Irons.

Talking to an audience at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, New York, USA, the director said: “There’s an actress who everybody loves now — Sydney Sweeney.”

Amid recent criticism, Sydney shared a picture of herself wearing a sweater that read, “Sorry for having great t*ts and correct opinions”

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. 

“I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie [Anyone But You] because I wanted to watch it.

“I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her.”

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie  – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other.

“I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?'”

Carol’s statements sparked outrage, with accusations that the Hollywood veteran was perpetuating internal misogyny.

The Euphoria actress was on vacation in Mexico with friends, her fiancé, and her dog Tank

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

With the incident going viral, Sydney didn’t take long to respond, with her representatives telling TMZ on Wednesday (April 17): “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.”

Sydney’s team, speaking on her behalf, added: “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. 

“To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character.”

Sydney Sweeney’s vacation post follows recent criticism shared by movie producer Carol Baum, who took a dig at the actress’ acting skills and her physique

Image credits: caroltheproducer

Sydney’s former colleagues have also come out to speak up on her behalf, including producer Teddy Schwarzman, who worked with Sydney on her 2024 horror movie Immaculate.

Teddy told TMZ that Sydney was not only talented but incredibly humble and kind “and a badass scream queen too.”

Carol has since expressed regret over the whole thing, telling TMZ she wished she never would’ve made her original comments and that crapping on an actor like that in public usually wasn’t her style.

Bored Panda has contacted Sydney’s representatives and Carol for comment.

“Ladies, we need to build each other up,” a reader commented

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Sydney Sweeney Sassily Apologizes For Having Great Breasts After Producer Said She Can’t Act

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

