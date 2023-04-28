113 Funny Mirror Pics To Learn Some Photography Skills From
There is something special about having some funny mirror pics on your phone. You can capture plenty of brilliant photos using the reflective surface of a mirror or any other thing. A funny mirror pic is not limited to the rules of professional photography. They are only as fun and as interesting as we make them out to be. But not all funny mirror pictures are the same, and there is still some variety visible in this field of photography.
There are two ways to capture some mirror pics, which focus on different aspects. The selfie pic — the classic of this type of picture setup — tries to capture the image of a person, or a group, from the shiny surface of a mirror. That is why a cute mirror selfie at the end of a party or a meeting is always a perfect way to put a dot on the occasion. On the other hand, the main focus can be something else, like a painting hanging near the mirror or an animal standing close enough to be reflected. There are even paintings that provide some special and funny mirror shots you can take with your phone.
Looking to put your camera to good use but need some inspiration first? We compiled a list of some of the best pictures that have used the mirror as the main element of the shot. Some are more fun and interesting than others, so upvote the ones you like the most. Be sure to share your opinion on the pictures in the comments below.
Funny Reflection
She Brought All Her Toys Over So The Mirror Doggy Could Play With Them
He Looked In The Mirror And His Expression Was Priceless
My Cat Stares At Me Through Reflections. Not Just Mirrors, Anything With A Reflection. Freaks Me Out
I Look Into The Side-View Mirror Of My Friends Car While She Is Driving To See This
Every Morning My Wife And Dog Stare Into The Mirror Together, And My Wife Says "You Are Smart, You Are Kind, You Are Important"
It really gets her amped up to go chase squirrels in the back yard.
"You are smart, you are kind, you are important" "Yes hooman I am Important to defend dis household, I am de only reason why you are alive."
He Has Beautiful Legs
When You're Feeling Great But Your Hotel Mirror Puts You Back In Check
My Mother-In-Law Met This Enthusiastic Fellow At A Virginia Safari Park Last Weekend
Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Don't Make Me Come Back There And Smack You All
My Reflection On The Mirror Looks As If It Was A Regular Picture On The Wall
So I Casually Checked My Side View Mirror
This Picture Of My Cat In A Mirror On My Bay Window Platform
Thought My Flight Had Mirrors In The Back Of The Seats
Took A Picture Of This Wasp On My Mirror, And He Was Waving At Me!
Great Mirror Placement At My New Place
Mirror Mirror, On The Wall! Kernel Panic, Re-Install
Was Taking A Snapchat And Managed To Snap A Picture Of A Bird Milliseconds From Hitting My Side Mirror
Poor fellow feathered dinosaur, hope they were OK 😟
This Bathroom Hand Washing Area With Mirrors In The Shape Of Sunglasses
My Dog Likes To Stare At Me Through Mirrors
Happens After Ever Bath She Gets. She Goes To The Sink, Stands Up, Paws Down, And Looks At Herself In The Mirror
I Have A Rear View Mirror On My Monitor At Work To Notice People Behind Me When I Have My Headphones On. Today I Got A Little Nervous When I Saw This In It
You better run! And burn the house down for good measure
Something Is Up With This Mirror
Took A Photo Of My Cat And A Mirror Today. For Some Reason She's Blinking, While Her Reflection's Eyes Are Wide Open
you caught it at the time the light from her eyes being open took longer to reach your camera than her eyes being closed, cool!
Girlfriend Broke The Mirror
Took The Bathroom Mirror Down For A DIY Project. Lil’ Guy Hopped On And I Am So Happy I Caught A Pic Of It
My Dog Having An Existential Crisis In The Mirror
This Mirror In The Front Of My Hotel Looks Like You Can Walk Through It
A Friendly Greeting From The Mirror Outside The Hotel Elevator
My Dad Listed This Pocket Mirror On Ebay. Said He Wanted People To Know That It Worked
Our Cat Frodo Sits On The Sink Every Morning And Watches Us Through The Mirror. It's Unnerving But Cute
The Reflection In The Mirror On This Hotel Check In Desk
The Mirror Reflection In My Car After A Wash
We Accidentally Found The Perfect Mirror For A Narcissist
This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie
The Mirror Reflection Of This "Take A Selfie" Sign
THATS NOT A REFLECTION! THEY HAVE FAKE A LIFE ON THE BACK SO IT PURPOSELY LOOKS LIKE THAT
When You Look In The Mirror And Realize What You’ve Looked Like All Day
Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car
Mirrors Save Lives
Leg Mirroring Can Be Devastating
Every Time I Take A Shower, I Draw Something On The Mirror So It Reappears When My Brother Showers. Today I Went For Something A Little Creepier Than Normal
Mirror Picture. Level: The Ring
Looking At Pictures Online Of People Trying To Take Photos Of Mirrors They Want To Sell Is My New Thing
This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs So You Can See An Overhead View
My Car Side Mirror Being Monched
My Friend Just Sent Me A Mirror Selfie With His Drone. Our Time Has Come
The Reflection Of The Car Mirror Makes It Look Like My Friend Is Missing A Brick
Hope they can get him fixed. I know a good doctor...
This Mirror Always Cheers Me Right Up
Whenever I Go To The Bathroom, He Stares At Me Through The Mirror Like This
Glitch In The Mirror
I've Taken The Self Mirror Shot To A Whole New Level
Her Own Shadow Reflects Back Onto Her From The Mirror
This Craigslist Picture Of A Mirror Really Spoke To Me
Hilarious!
He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat
My Dad Hates Our Neighbour So Much That He's Installing One Way Mirrors Facing His House
Caught This Guy Looking At Himself In The Mirror Last Night At A Bar
Mirror Placement At Familys House. What The Hell?
Imagine Someone Breaking In At Night Then Looking In The Rear View Mirror
This Mirror Makes It Look Like The Entire Bathroom Is In The Tub
The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I'm 5'2
Why not make the whole thing anti-fog?! I'm only 2 inches taller and would be annoyed to no end if I were doing my hair or putting on makeup etc.