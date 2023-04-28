There is something special about having some funny mirror pics on your phone. You can capture plenty of brilliant photos using the reflective surface of a mirror or any other thing. A funny mirror pic is not limited to the rules of professional photography. They are only as fun and as interesting as we make them out to be. But not all funny mirror pictures are the same, and there is still some variety visible in this field of photography.

There are two ways to capture some mirror pics, which focus on different aspects. The selfie pic — the classic of this type of picture setup — tries to capture the image of a person, or a group, from the shiny surface of a mirror. That is why a cute mirror selfie at the end of a party or a meeting is always a perfect way to put a dot on the occasion. On the other hand, the main focus can be something else, like a painting hanging near the mirror or an animal standing close enough to be reflected. There are even paintings that provide some special and funny mirror shots you can take with your phone.

Looking to put your camera to good use but need some inspiration first? We compiled a list of some of the best pictures that have used the mirror as the main element of the shot.