There is something special about having some funny mirror pics on your phone. You can capture plenty of brilliant photos using the reflective surface of a mirror or any other thing. A funny mirror pic is not limited to the rules of professional photography. They are only as fun and as interesting as we make them out to be. But not all funny mirror pictures are the same, and there is still some variety visible in this field of photography.

There are two ways to capture some mirror pics, which focus on different aspects. The selfie pic — the classic of this type of picture setup — tries to capture the image of a person, or a group, from the shiny surface of a mirror. That is why a cute mirror selfie at the end of a party or a meeting is always a perfect way to put a dot on the occasion. On the other hand, the main focus can be something else, like a painting hanging near the mirror or an animal standing close enough to be reflected. There are even paintings that provide some special and funny mirror shots you can take with your phone.

Looking to put your camera to good use but need some inspiration first? We compiled a list of some of the best pictures that have used the mirror as the main element of the shot. Some are more fun and interesting than others, so upvote the ones you like the most. Be sure to share your opinion on the pictures in the comments below.

#1

Funny Reflection

Funny Reflection

#2

She Brought All Her Toys Over So The Mirror Doggy Could Play With Them

She Brought All Her Toys Over So The Mirror Doggy Could Play With Them

#3

He Looked In The Mirror And His Expression Was Priceless

He Looked In The Mirror And His Expression Was Priceless

#4

My Cat Stares At Me Through Reflections. Not Just Mirrors, Anything With A Reflection. Freaks Me Out

My Cat Stares At Me Through Reflections. Not Just Mirrors, Anything With A Reflection. Freaks Me Out

#5

I Look Into The Side-View Mirror Of My Friends Car While She Is Driving To See This

I Look Into The Side-View Mirror Of My Friends Car While She Is Driving To See This

#6

Every Morning My Wife And Dog Stare Into The Mirror Together, And My Wife Says "You Are Smart, You Are Kind, You Are Important"

Every Morning My Wife And Dog Stare Into The Mirror Together, And My Wife Says "You Are Smart, You Are Kind, You Are Important"

It really gets her amped up to go chase squirrels in the back yard.

#7

He Has Beautiful Legs

He Has Beautiful Legs

#8

When You're Feeling Great But Your Hotel Mirror Puts You Back In Check

When You're Feeling Great But Your Hotel Mirror Puts You Back In Check

#9

My Mother-In-Law Met This Enthusiastic Fellow At A Virginia Safari Park Last Weekend

My Mother-In-Law Met This Enthusiastic Fellow At A Virginia Safari Park Last Weekend

#10

Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Don't Make Me Come Back There And Smack You All

Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Don't Make Me Come Back There And Smack You All

#11

My Reflection On The Mirror Looks As If It Was A Regular Picture On The Wall

My Reflection On The Mirror Looks As If It Was A Regular Picture On The Wall

#12

So I Casually Checked My Side View Mirror

So I Casually Checked My Side View Mirror

#13

This Picture Of My Cat In A Mirror On My Bay Window Platform

This Picture Of My Cat In A Mirror On My Bay Window Platform

#14

Thought My Flight Had Mirrors In The Back Of The Seats

Thought My Flight Had Mirrors In The Back Of The Seats

#15

Took A Picture Of This Wasp On My Mirror, And He Was Waving At Me!

Took A Picture Of This Wasp On My Mirror, And He Was Waving At Me!

#16

Great Mirror Placement At My New Place

Great Mirror Placement At My New Place

#17

Mirror Mirror, On The Wall! Kernel Panic, Re-Install

Mirror Mirror, On The Wall! Kernel Panic, Re-Install

#18

Was Taking A Snapchat And Managed To Snap A Picture Of A Bird Milliseconds From Hitting My Side Mirror

Was Taking A Snapchat And Managed To Snap A Picture Of A Bird Milliseconds From Hitting My Side Mirror

#19

This Bathroom Hand Washing Area With Mirrors In The Shape Of Sunglasses

This Bathroom Hand Washing Area With Mirrors In The Shape Of Sunglasses

#20

My Dog Likes To Stare At Me Through Mirrors

My Dog Likes To Stare At Me Through Mirrors

#21

Happens After Ever Bath She Gets. She Goes To The Sink, Stands Up, Paws Down, And Looks At Herself In The Mirror

Happens After Ever Bath She Gets. She Goes To The Sink, Stands Up, Paws Down, And Looks At Herself In The Mirror

#22

I Have A Rear View Mirror On My Monitor At Work To Notice People Behind Me When I Have My Headphones On. Today I Got A Little Nervous When I Saw This In It

I Have A Rear View Mirror On My Monitor At Work To Notice People Behind Me When I Have My Headphones On. Today I Got A Little Nervous When I Saw This In It

#23

Something Is Up With This Mirror

Something Is Up With This Mirror

#24

Took A Photo Of My Cat And A Mirror Today. For Some Reason She's Blinking, While Her Reflection's Eyes Are Wide Open

Took A Photo Of My Cat And A Mirror Today. For Some Reason She's Blinking, While Her Reflection's Eyes Are Wide Open

#25

Girlfriend Broke The Mirror

Girlfriend Broke The Mirror

#26

Took The Bathroom Mirror Down For A DIY Project. Lil’ Guy Hopped On And I Am So Happy I Caught A Pic Of It

Took The Bathroom Mirror Down For A DIY Project. Lil’ Guy Hopped On And I Am So Happy I Caught A Pic Of It

#27

My Dog Having An Existential Crisis In The Mirror

My Dog Having An Existential Crisis In The Mirror

#28

This Mirror In The Front Of My Hotel Looks Like You Can Walk Through It

This Mirror In The Front Of My Hotel Looks Like You Can Walk Through It

#29

A Friendly Greeting From The Mirror Outside The Hotel Elevator

A Friendly Greeting From The Mirror Outside The Hotel Elevator

#30

My Dad Listed This Pocket Mirror On Ebay. Said He Wanted People To Know That It Worked

My Dad Listed This Pocket Mirror On Ebay. Said He Wanted People To Know That It Worked

#31

Our Cat Frodo Sits On The Sink Every Morning And Watches Us Through The Mirror. It's Unnerving But Cute

Our Cat Frodo Sits On The Sink Every Morning And Watches Us Through The Mirror. It's Unnerving But Cute

#32

The Reflection In The Mirror On This Hotel Check In Desk

The Reflection In The Mirror On This Hotel Check In Desk

#33

The Mirror Reflection In My Car After A Wash

The Mirror Reflection In My Car After A Wash

#34

We Accidentally Found The Perfect Mirror For A Narcissist

We Accidentally Found The Perfect Mirror For A Narcissist

#35

This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie

This Bathroom Mirror In Tallinn Airport Has Instructions On How To Tie A Tie

#36

The Mirror Reflection Of This "Take A Selfie" Sign

The Mirror Reflection Of This "Take A Selfie" Sign

#37

When You Look In The Mirror And Realize What You’ve Looked Like All Day

When You Look In The Mirror And Realize What You’ve Looked Like All Day

#38

Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car

Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car

#39

Mirrors Save Lives

Mirrors Save Lives

#40

Leg Mirroring Can Be Devastating

Leg Mirroring Can Be Devastating

#41

Every Time I Take A Shower, I Draw Something On The Mirror So It Reappears When My Brother Showers. Today I Went For Something A Little Creepier Than Normal

Every Time I Take A Shower, I Draw Something On The Mirror So It Reappears When My Brother Showers. Today I Went For Something A Little Creepier Than Normal

#42

Mirror Picture. Level: The Ring

Mirror Picture. Level: The Ring

#43

Looking At Pictures Online Of People Trying To Take Photos Of Mirrors They Want To Sell Is My New Thing

Looking At Pictures Online Of People Trying To Take Photos Of Mirrors They Want To Sell Is My New Thing

#44

This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs So You Can See An Overhead View

This Restaurant Has An Angled Mirror Over The Chefs So You Can See An Overhead View

#45

My Car Side Mirror Being Monched

My Car Side Mirror Being Monched

#46

My Friend Just Sent Me A Mirror Selfie With His Drone. Our Time Has Come

My Friend Just Sent Me A Mirror Selfie With His Drone. Our Time Has Come

#47

The Reflection Of The Car Mirror Makes It Look Like My Friend Is Missing A Brick

The Reflection Of The Car Mirror Makes It Look Like My Friend Is Missing A Brick

#48

This Mirror Always Cheers Me Right Up

This Mirror Always Cheers Me Right Up

#49

Whenever I Go To The Bathroom, He Stares At Me Through The Mirror Like This

Whenever I Go To The Bathroom, He Stares At Me Through The Mirror Like This

#50

Glitch In The Mirror

Glitch In The Mirror

#51

I've Taken The Self Mirror Shot To A Whole New Level

I've Taken The Self Mirror Shot To A Whole New Level

#52

Her Own Shadow Reflects Back Onto Her From The Mirror

Her Own Shadow Reflects Back Onto Her From The Mirror

#53

This Craigslist Picture Of A Mirror Really Spoke To Me

This Craigslist Picture Of A Mirror Really Spoke To Me

#54

Hilarious!

Hilarious!

#55

He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat

He Did A Bunch Of Catnip, Saw Himself In The Mirror And Had A Self-Realization That He Indeed, Is A Cat

#56

My Dad Hates Our Neighbour So Much That He's Installing One Way Mirrors Facing His House

My Dad Hates Our Neighbour So Much That He's Installing One Way Mirrors Facing His House

#57

Caught This Guy Looking At Himself In The Mirror Last Night At A Bar

Caught This Guy Looking At Himself In The Mirror Last Night At A Bar

#58

Mirror Placement At Familys House. What The Hell?

Mirror Placement At Familys House. What The Hell?

#59

Imagine Someone Breaking In At Night Then Looking In The Rear View Mirror

Imagine Someone Breaking In At Night Then Looking In The Rear View Mirror

#60

This Mirror Makes It Look Like The Entire Bathroom Is In The Tub

This Mirror Makes It Look Like The Entire Bathroom Is In The Tub

#61

The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I'm 5'2

The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Has An Antifog Section. Unfortunately, I'm 5'2

#62

This Mirrored Tissue Box In The Hotel I Am At

This Mirrored Tissue Box In The Hotel I Am At

#63

My Husky Seeing Herself In The Mirror For The First Time

My Husky Seeing Herself In The Mirror For The First Time

#64

This Beetle's Shell Is So Reflective Its Like A Mirror

This Beetle's Shell Is So Reflective Its Like A Mirror