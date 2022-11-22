Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence
Street art is a great medium to spread awareness. It can reach lots of people by being placed in the right place and at the right time.
The 19th of October was known to be the International Day to Combat Breast Cancer, and now, on the upcoming 23rd of November, there will be a commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. These two important dates and issues deserve all the attention possible.
With that in mind, Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo, a fan of pop culture who usually plays with modern icons and makes awareness series, used Simpsons characters and Disney princesses to pose in his street art as victims of violence or cancer to address those painful topics.
23rd of November will be a commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
For an awareness campaign, Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo portrayed Disney princesses and other female characters as the victims of violence
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Alexsandro has painted “We Can Help You” murals with the message behind: “She reported her torturer, and she lived happily ever after…”
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Alexsandro also made a campaign referring to breast cancer by doing a series of Disney Princesses called “Survivor”
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
These visuals are meant to remind us that breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in 140 of 184 countries worldwide
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
If breast cancer is diagnosed early, it increases the chances of successful treatment
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
So, we invite you to participate in spreading the awareness and taking care of your beloved women
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
Image credits: alexsandropalombo
A reverse thing would be useful too, men can be abuse victims like women.
Why is this always the first thing I see on posts about women's experiences (in this thread both domestic violence and breast cancer)? Men are abused. More often than not they aren't believed. It is wrong. We had a toxic masculinity post the other day I think, it was an important underscore to what you are saying. Please can we just let a discussion happen, about domestic violence and confidence for women who have had mastectomies in this particular instance, without being reminded that men suffer too? Yes, I agree that some abused princes should also have been shown. I guess I'm just tired of seeing the comments under women's rights issues being about that men suffer it too. Because yes this is important, and isbeing discussed on other threads. TLDR: Yes both genders suffer. Can we have the conversation abouts women's rights without making it primarily about men and me-too ism? Keep on topic, on even one women's rights thread, just once?
yep! it's rarer, true, but many men are not believed when they say their (female) partner has been abusing them.
