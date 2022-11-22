Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Street art is a great medium to spread awareness. It can reach lots of people by being placed in the right place and at the right time.

The 19th of October was known to be the International Day to Combat Breast Cancer, and now, on the upcoming 23rd of November, there will be a commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. These two important dates and issues deserve all the attention possible.

With that in mind, Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo, a fan of pop culture who usually plays with modern icons and makes awareness series, used Simpsons characters and Disney princesses to pose in his street art as victims of violence or cancer to address those painful topics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

23rd of November will be a commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

For an awareness campaign, Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo portrayed Disney princesses and other female characters as the victims of violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Alexsandro has painted “We Can Help You” murals with the message behind: “She reported her torturer, and she lived happily ever after…”

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Alexsandro also made a campaign referring to breast cancer by doing a series of Disney Princesses called “Survivor”

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

These visuals are meant to remind us that breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in 140 of 184 countries worldwide

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

If breast cancer is diagnosed early, it increases the chances of successful treatment

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

So, we invite you to participate in spreading the awareness and taking care of your beloved women

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Image credits: alexsandropalombo