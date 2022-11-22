Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence
Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Street art is a great medium to spread awareness. It can reach lots of people by being placed in the right place and at the right time.

The 19th of October was known to be the International Day to Combat Breast Cancer, and now, on the upcoming 23rd of November, there will be a commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. These two important dates and issues deserve all the attention possible.

With that in mind, Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo, a fan of pop culture who usually plays with modern icons and makes awareness series, used Simpsons characters and Disney princesses to pose in his street art as victims of violence or cancer to address those painful topics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

23rd of November will be a commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

For an awareness campaign, Italian artist Alexsandro Palombo portrayed Disney princesses and other female characters as the victims of violence

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Alexsandro has painted “We Can Help You” murals with the message behind: “She reported her torturer, and she lived happily ever after…”

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Alexsandro also made a campaign referring to breast cancer by doing a series of Disney Princesses called “Survivor”

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

These visuals are meant to remind us that breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in 140 of 184 countries worldwide

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

If breast cancer is diagnosed early, it increases the chances of successful treatment

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

So, we invite you to participate in spreading the awareness and taking care of your beloved women

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Artist Uses Cartoon Characters In A Campaign To Raise Awareness About Disease And Violence

Image credits: alexsandropalombo

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A reverse thing would be useful too, men can be abuse victims like women.

0
0points
reply
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this always the first thing I see on posts about women's experiences (in this thread both domestic violence and breast cancer)? Men are abused. More often than not they aren't believed. It is wrong. We had a toxic masculinity post the other day I think, it was an important underscore to what you are saying. Please can we just let a discussion happen, about domestic violence and confidence for women who have had mastectomies in this particular instance, without being reminded that men suffer too? Yes, I agree that some abused princes should also have been shown. I guess I'm just tired of seeing the comments under women's rights issues being about that men suffer it too. Because yes this is important, and isbeing discussed on other threads. TLDR: Yes both genders suffer. Can we have the conversation abouts women's rights without making it primarily about men and me-too ism? Keep on topic, on even one women's rights thread, just once?

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
