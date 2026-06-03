75 Incredibly Adorable Photos Of Animals Sunbathing That Might Heal Your Soul (New Pics)
There are times when it seems like a good idea to trade lives with animals. You wouldn’t have to worry about managing finances, keeping up with domestic chores, handling your career, and other ‘adulting’ obligations.
You could even spend most of your days basking in the sun, much like what these critters are doing. And just looking at these snapshots alone, you can tell that they are very much at peace, likely also very content at their current state.
May these photos provide you with some positive energy today. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
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He Finally Found The Perfect Spot For Sunbathing 👌
Sun's Out, Bums Out
Sunbathing Vibes
Unlike humans, animals don’t sunbathe to get a nice golden tan. Oftentimes, they do it out of necessity. One such reason is to maintain their body temperature at a stable level, a process called “thermoregulation.”
As National Geographic explains, this is common among cold-blooded animals like amphibians, reptiles, and fish like carp and ocean sunfish.
Crows Sunbathing In The 26c Heat
Figured You Guys Might Like Spark Sunbathing
Just A Normal Sunny Day With Friends
For these animals, a cold environment slows their body’s chemical reactions that regulate vital processes such as immune function and muscle performance. They then need to seek out heat to “jumpstart” their bodies, and basking in the sun is one way they do it.
Sun Bathing
Just 2 Lazy Boys Chillin In The Sun
As Penn State University evolutionary biologist Tracy Langkilde explains to National Geographic, the amount of time these animals spend under the sun will depend on their size, needs, and their body’s ability to absorb sunlight.
“As temperature increases, the rate of all these processes will usually speed up. It’s critical for their survival,” she said.
One Day Old, Soaking In The Sun
Sunning On A Footbridge
However, it’s also worth noting that sun exposure may pose dangers to animals, particularly to pets. According to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), white cats and dogs (particularly Dalmatians and Bull Terriers) also get sunburned and experience red, peeling inflammation of the affected skin.
Photosynthesizing Pup
Caught My Cat Sunbathing Today
Sunbathing With Pride
"My fur care routine? It's nothing, really. Just tuna, enough hydration and the occasional mouse. And then lick, and lick and lick, cough up and repeat ad perpetuum."
Pets may also develop skin cancer due to prolonged sun exposure. According to the CVMA, it typically manifests as squamous cell carcinoma on the tips of the ears of white cats.
To avoid such health issues, the CVMA advises keeping animals indoors or in shaded areas, especially during the hottest parts of the day. This also helps reduce the risk of heatstroke.
In The Mornings The Ring-Tailed Lemurs Sunbath To Warm Themselves. They Face The Sun Sitting In What Is Frequently Described As A "Sun-Worshipping" Posture Or Lotus Position
And humans pay to do this with a group and instructions...
This Squirrel Found The Perfect Spot To Sunbathe. (Yes, He’s Alive)
Basking In The Sun
Kids Enjoying The Sun
Nothing Like Enjoying The Sun In A Cozy Food Bucket
Butterscotch Really Seems To Enjoy The Sun
Hi Frida
Smiling Sunbathing Seal Strikes A Pose
One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other
Queso Is Clearly Living His Best Life
Caught My Kitten Mid-Sunbathing Yoga Session. Enlightenment Achieved
Here's My Little Beagle Sunbathing!
Sunbathing Kitty I Saw Today
This Dog Sunbathing
When I Went To The Nearby 7-Eleven, The Stray Cats Were Basking In The Sun And They Were So Cute
Sun Too Bright Mom
Sunshine Girl
My Beautiful Bluey Enjoying The Sun
Sunbathing Scout
Time To Sunbathing
Caught The Neighborhood Cat Sunbathing On My Car This Morning!
Our Sunbathing Cat Tiny Melting On The Porch
Newt, Fat Alice and Iris love sunbathing around our pool, especially when my grandkids are splashing around. My 3 loons absolutely love water.