The stunning results of plastic surgery done to a Colombian man’s face have left countless viewers with their jaws on the ground.

María Camila Martínez Salas, a medical expert based in Bogotá, released a video on Instagram showcasing a “baby face” surgery on a client which managed to knock 20 years off his face. And now, netizens are deeming it the “glow-up of the century” after blowing up the clip—with one million views on TikTok and upwards of 12,000 comments.

Image credits: Omar Medina/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The analysis, narrated in Spanish, showed an in-depth explanation of the areas the man wished to alter. The changes were fairly subtle, such as making sure his jawline and cheekbones appeared to be more structured, defined, and slender.

A few seconds later, María showed the post-operation results, and the difference was striking without looking unnatural.

According to the Daily Mail, the surgery’s full name, as described by the expert, was called a “Baby Face Procedure with Facial Masculinisation,” and involved removing fat, and tightening up certain angles of the unnamed man’s face, which gave the impression of a well-defined structure.

His chin, neck, nose, cheeks, and eyelids were also altered during the process.

Image credits: Lucas Guimarães Bueno/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: dra.camimartinez

Users on social media were in awe of the subtle yet noticeable transformation, flocking to the comments to applaud the results.

“He went from 42 to 24 in 7 hours,” one user noted.

“His baby momma gone be mad when them kids get older. 😅,” another joked.

A third reiterated, “I gotta remember, I’m not ugly I’m just poor… 😭😭😭😭” with an additional comment agreeing, “👀We ain’t ugly! Just broke!! 😣.”

“Glow up of the century!” someone proclaimed. “Dude looks 10 years fresher.”

“How scary!” one viewer wrote. “Imagine marrying someone like this and your kids turn out to you like the one before.”

Social media users were left picking their jaws up off the floor as María shared the before-and-after photos

Image credits: dra.camimartinez

“I’m asking for an appointment right now,” someone requested.

Others weren’t quite so encouraging, saying that there was no need for the man to get as many treatments as he had.

“But why change his beautiful nose,” one person questioned.

Another blamed, “Social Media is f–cking people up.”

“Hear me out: work out and train to lose the pounds. Maybe?” suggested a netizen.

Image credits: dra.camimartinez

Image credits: dra.camimartinez

María’s Instagram account is filled with success stories of her past clients, including a facial procedure on a woman that also gained a lot of attention.

As reported by the outlet, a baby face procedure tends to vary from person to person, but the main goal is to remove features that are associated with young age, such as chubby cheeks.

Removal of buccal fat, the layer of fat located between the cheekbone and jawline, and the usage of dermal fillers and/or a facelift to make the jawline more pronounced are a few of the treatments that can be included.

The entire procedure was called a “Baby Face Procedure with Facial Masculinisation”

Image credits: dra.camimartinez

Similarly, facial masculinization surgery aims to create a more angular-looking face, reshaping one’s bones and softening tissue, as stated by the Cleveland Clinic.

This surgery is most often for those who were assigned female at birth but identify as men, or for those who experience gender dysphoria—a condition where the differences between physical appearance and the assigned gender at birth “cause distress.”

As is common with any surgical operation, a few risks, though rather minor, may be present. These include potential bleeding, hair loss along the incision, numbness, nerve damage, or poor healing of the bones or cuts.

Image credits: dra.camimartinez

Image credits: dra.camimartinez

While not as common as facial feminization surgery—since most transgender men tend to opt for hormonal therapy—its popularity is slowly starting to increase, especially given the influence of social media.

Past data obtained by Research Gate of seven subjects (6 trans-male and 1 cis-male) showed that the forehead, chin, and mandibular—the structures related to the lower jaw—angle augmentation were successful and more common in cisgender patients.

“Further research is needed on objective outcomes of masculinization procedures in the transgender population,” its conclusion read.

Comments were somewhat divided on the obvious transformation

