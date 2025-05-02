ADVERTISEMENT

The Met Gala has become synonymous with bizarre and ridiculous fashion. Where else have we seen celebrities walk the red carpet dressed as a chandelier, or a cat? Or wearing a horse's head as a corset? Carrying a handful of cut-off dreadlocks as their partner for the night?

Kim Kardashian has almost broken the internet a few times with her Met Gala looks. Last year, she came under fire for her insanely tight and admittedly painful corset, which she accessorised with a ragged cardigan. In 2022, it was the original Marilyn Monroe gown that had tongues wagging. Many are waiting to see what controversy she and others will stir up this year.

The 2025 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 5. And many of the rich and famous are busy putting the final touches on their outfits for the fashion event of the year. While they do that, Bored Panda has gone on a trip down memory lane and put together a list of some of the most WTF outfits we've ever seen throughout the history of the event. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and leave your thoughts in the comments.