31 Times Celebs Took It To The Next Level With Their Bizarre Met Gala Outfits
The Met Gala has become synonymous with bizarre and ridiculous fashion. Where else have we seen celebrities walk the red carpet dressed as a chandelier, or a cat? Or wearing a horse's head as a corset? Carrying a handful of cut-off dreadlocks as their partner for the night?
Kim Kardashian has almost broken the internet a few times with her Met Gala looks. Last year, she came under fire for her insanely tight and admittedly painful corset, which she accessorised with a ragged cardigan. In 2022, it was the original Marilyn Monroe gown that had tongues wagging. Many are waiting to see what controversy she and others will stir up this year.
The 2025 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 5. And many of the rich and famous are busy putting the final touches on their outfits for the fashion event of the year. While they do that, Bored Panda has gone on a trip down memory lane and put together a list of some of the most WTF outfits we've ever seen throughout the history of the event. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and leave your thoughts in the comments.
Lil Nas X, 2023
At the 2023 Met Gala, Lil Nas X channeled Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette, for his ensemble. The costume, designed by Dior, featured a thong and intricate coverings of silver paint and gemstones, requiring 10 hours to complete.
Celebrities and fashion designers are gearing up for the Met Gala 2025. The event takes place on Monday, May 5. And if the previous years are anything to go by, we should probably brace ourselves for some truly bizarre looks as the rich and famous descend on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The fundraising benefit has become known as “fashion’s biggest night out.” There's a set theme every year. And this year it's “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” It's the first time in over 50 years that Black Culture is at the center of the Gala’s theme. So it's a pretty big deal. And an opportunity for those attending to celebrate Black fashion. Hopefully without too many fashion fails.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the exhibition draws from the evolution of "Black men’s style and dandyism, from the 18th century to today." The fashion mag explains that the official dress code, 'Tailored for You,' calls for bespoke, menswear-inspired ensembles. It also represents the first menswear-focused directive since the 2003 Met Gala's theme “Men in Skirts.”
Fittingly, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams are the co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, alongside Vogue's Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour. LeBron James will serve as an honorary chair.
Fredrik Robertsson, 2022
Fredrik Robertsson made a striking entrance at the 2022 Met Gala in a futuristic Iris van Herpen jumpsuit. The sculptural design, adorned with intricate 3D pin-like embellishments, appeared almost alien in its precision—embodying the Dutch designer’s signature blend of technology and haute couture. The metallic, armor-like ensemble moved fluidly with Robertsson, creating a mesmerizing effect that blurred the line between fashion and art.
Jared Leto, 2023
Jared Leto's choice to portray Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, as a literal costume at the 2023 Met Gala earned him particular attention.
He notably kept the cat head on for an extended period, causing initial confusion among attendees.
The Met Gala is organized by Vogue Magazine and New York's Metropolitan Museum. But it wasn't always a place for stars to flaunt their fabulous fashion choices or faux pas. Fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert established the Gala in 1948, purely as a high-end event to raise funds for the Museum's Costume Institute. Celebs were left off the guest list, and instead, New York City's elite and wealthy were called upon to dig deep into their pockets.
When ex-Vogue editor Diana Vreeland took over as consultant in 1972, the Gala started attracting big names and media attention. Things changed in the 2020s, when celebrities and fashion designers started using the Met Gala red carpet to showcase wild, whimsical, sometimes bizarre, and downright ridiculous outfits. All still for a good cause. Since then, it's been high fashion, with a side serving of drama and controversy.
Janelle Monáe, 2023
Janelle Monáe turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala with a show-stopping ensemble that was as theatrical as it was stylish. The multi-layered Thom Browne creation began as a structured black-and-white coat—only to be dramatically removed mid-carpet, revealing a sheer pannier dress and a bikini underneath. The look, a playful nod to the event's Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme, was a masterclass in surprise and subversion. Monáe cheekily described the outfit as "a perfect threesome of me, Thom, and Karl," blending Lagerfeld's signature elegance with Browne's avant-garde sensibilities.
Frances McDormand, 2018
The Oscar-winning actress made a striking entrance in a bold blue cape and an oversized headpiece that turned heads. The dramatic ensemble, designed by Valentino, was a standout at the "Heavenly Bodies" themed event. McDormand, known for her understated style, surprised everyone with this fashion-forward choice, proving she could command the red carpet just as well as the silver screen. The look was a perfect blend of high fashion and theatricality, fitting the gala's theme of fashion and religion.
Kim Petras, 2021
Kim Petras made a striking statement at the 2023 Met Gala with a bold, equine-inspired look. The German singer's outfit featured a horse head as a corset, creating a dramatic and unconventional silhouette. The design, which was both avant-garde and visually arresting, aligned with the event's theme of pushing fashion boundaries.
No stranger to Met Gala drama, Kim Kardashian brought us one of the most famous moments in 2022, when she rocked up in an original Marilyn Monroe dress that she'd borrowed from Ripley's. Monroe had donned the dress at a John F. Kennedy fundraiser in 1962. The blonde bombshell sang "Happy Birthday" to the former president and sent the rhinestone-encrusted ball gown skyrocketing to fame.
Kardashian admitted to "trying everything" to lose a load of weight so she could fit into the frock. The theme that year was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." But she was accused of setting a bad example for women and girls when it comes to just how far one should go in the name of fashion. When news broke that the dress showed signs of damage after Kardashian had worn it to the Met, she caught heat all over again.
Kim Kardashian, 2021
Kim Kardashian initially hesitated about her 2021 Met Gala outfit, a Balenciaga design, but ultimately chose to embrace the theme. She went on to explain to Vogue that "[Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia] and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.'"
Doja Cat, 2023
Doja Cat's 2023 Met Gala costume, inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, was a thoroughly immersive experience. The look extended beyond face prosthetics and claw nails, as she conducted interviews meowing as a cat, creating a memorable and playful homage to Lagerfeld's beloved feline companion.
Grimes, 2021
Grimes fully leaned into her "neo-medieval ethereal" aesthetic at the 2021 Met Gala, channeling futuristic warrior vibes in an Iris van Herpen gown with armored detailing and a dramatic, face-obscuring hood. But the true showstopper? The towering, very real (though blunt) sword she wielded like a prophetic relic from a cyberpunk fairy tale.
There was no shortage of strange the following year, when stars interpreted the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It was intended to honor the late designer, who died in 2019 at age 85. But many decided to make Lagerfeld's cat the star of the show. Kardashian attempted to take the cat itself as her date. But he would have none of it, and lashed out at her during a dress fitting, which was broadcast on an episode of "The Kardashians."
Katy Perry, 2019
Katy Perry's 2019 Met Gala look, inspired by the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, was a literal chandelier creation by Moschino. The silver, bejeweled dress was topped with three tiers of light-up candles, with the final one weighing 40 pounds and positioned on her head. She told Time that her intention was to avoid sitting during the event, saying, "You don't sit down at the Met."
Solange Knowles, 2018
Solange Knowles embraced fan participation for her 2018 Met Gala look, allowing Twitter users to select her outfit from a selection of five options. The chosen ensemble, a design by Iris van Herpen, was emulating the theme "Heavenly Bodies."
Julie Macklowe, 2017
Julie Macklowe's 2017 Met Gala look, an armless Comme des Garçons creation, drew attention for its unconventional design. Macklowe humorously explained her choice, stating, "I've gone as a flying squirrel with no arms tonight...I feel like I need a beer-bong helmet since I don't have arms, so I can drink. I just hope someone who sits next to me will feed me."
Doja Cat stole the show in her over-the-top outfit. She wore a white Oscar de la Renta dress with a hood. She donned faux kitty ears and had prosthetic makeup and sharp claws, transforming her into Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. But perhaps the cherry on top was when the singer was interviewed on the red carpet. Instead of replying with English words, she let out a series of ‘meows.’
Helen Lasichanh And Pharrell Williams, 2017
Helen Lasichanh's 2017 Met Gala ensemble, a Comme des Garçons creation, drew a lot of attention for its distinctive design. Pharrell Williams, accompanying her in ripped Comme des Garçons jeans, also garnered attention for his fashion choice but ultimately stuck to the theme.
He doesn't even look like he's wearing a costume. And where are her arms?
Frank Ocean, 2021
Frank Ocean's 2021 Met Gala appearance featured a striking, attention-grabbing element: a lifelike, moving, green robot baby, which he reportedly used to promote his luxury brand, Homer. The baby's uncanny resemblance to a real infant created a captivating and potentially unsettling visual that likely underscored the branding message.
Jared Leto, 2019
Jared Leto's 2019 Met Gala arrival, which saw him carrying a lifelike replica of his own head, remains a memorable and unsettling moment. While aligning with the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, the elaborate prop generated significant attention and awe. Leto's playful interactions with the prop, including tossing it to Shaun Mendes, further contributed to the unusual spectacle.
Why the f would anyone invite Jared Leto to anything?
Dramatic dresses aren't always bad, though. When South African Gen-Z superstar singer Tyla attended her first Met Gala in 2024, her entrance went viral. Known for her hit song "Water," she donned a Balmain gown made from sand. It resembled an hourglass and was her interpretation of the "Garden of Time" theme.
Tyla needed a well-coordinated entourage of men to help her along in the tight-fitting sand dress. They were filmed picking her up so she could get up the steps without the dress falling apart. The gown was later cut up, and its train turned into a minidress so the star could party the night away in style and comfort.
Marc Jacobs, 2012
Marc Jacobs opted for an unconventional look at the 2012 Met Gala, pairing a Comme des Garçons black lace tunic with white boxers. Defying the typical black-tie expectation, he explained, "I didn't want to wear a tuxedo and be boring," adding that the bold choice felt fitting for a night celebrating Prada's avant-garde spirit.
Cara Delevingne, 2022
Cara Delevingne turned the 2022 Met Gala into a high-fashion striptease, arriving in a sleek red Dior Haute Couture suit—only to dramatically remove the blazer mid-carpet, revealing her bare torso adorned solely with gold body paint, pasties, and delicate butterfly-themed jewelry. The bold reveal, a nod to the "Gilded Glamour" theme, was both a sartorial spectacle and a statement on bodily autonomy. Delevingne later explained the look symbolized "the metamorphosis of a butterfly" and celebrated freedom of expression.
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2015
Sarah Jessica Parker made a bold statement at the 2015 Met Gala, embracing the China: Through the Looking Glass theme with a dramatic Philip Treacy headpiece. The fiery, sculptural design—resembling flames—became an instant talking point, sparking memes and social media buzz. While the avant-garde accessory drew mixed reactions, Parker’s commitment to the theme was undeniable. Paired with a custom H&M gown, the look balanced high fashion with theatricality, proving her fearless approach to red-carpet moments.
What happens inside the Met Gala stays in the Met Gala. There's a strict no-phone and no-social-media policy inside the museum. But according to Vogue, "the run-of-show involves cocktails, dinner—overseen this year by chef Kwame Onwuachi, of the restaurants Tatiana in Lincoln Center and Dōgon in Washington, DC—and a high-profile performer (or two). Attendees also always have a moment to explore the exhibition."
Madonna, 2016
Madonna made a striking appearance at the 2016 Met Gala, embracing the "Manus x Machina" theme with a daring Givenchy ensemble that blended high fashion with provocative design. The look featured a bondage-inspired thong bodysuit, lace draping, thigh-high leather boots, and intricate cutouts, creating a powerful visual statement. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pop icon defended her choice, calling it a "political statement" on women's rights, writing, "When it comes to women's freedom, we are still in the dark ages."
Anna Wintour, 2004
Even the most iconic fashion figures have their "what was I thinking?" moments—and Anna Wintour's 2004 Met Gala look is a prime example. The Vogue editor arrived in a pale green, bubble-hem, bedazzled coat-dress, layered over a matching gown, for the "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" theme. The ensemble, while undeniably bold, left many scratching their heads, as it seemed to straddle the line between avant-garde and... just plain confusing.
this is MUCH better than most of the stuff on this list!
Jaden Smith, 2017
Jaden Smith turned heads at the 2017 Met Gala with a move that was as bold as it was bizarre: carrying his own shaved-off dreadlocks in his hand. The actor, who had recently cut his hair for a film role, explained the accessory with his signature philosophical flair: "Since I couldn't bring my sister as a date, I brought my old hair." The black Louis Vuitton suit was understated, but the prop—his own hair—made it unforgettable.
As mentioned before, the 2025 Met Gala will see guests interpreting the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The 2024 theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." We've spoken about all the cats strutting their stuff in 2023 when they honored Karl Lagerfeld.
2021 and 2022 saw a two-part exhibition with the theme of American fashion. Part one was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," while 2022 was the year Kim Kardashian channeled Marilyn Monroe for "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."
Liv Tyler & Stella McCartney, 1999
At the 1999 Met Gala, Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney—both daughters of rock legends—made a statement in the simplest way possible: matching "Rock Royalty" T-shirts. The duo's casual look, a stark contrast to the gala's formal dress code, became an iconic moment of effortless cool. In a later interview with Vogue, McCartney downplayed the rebellious intent, saying, "I didn't come at it intentionally to be rebellious at all. I didn't know what people wore." Tyler added, "It wasn't really appropriate that we wore those shirts... It was very cool and rebellious of Stella."
Solange Knowles, 2017
Solange Knowles embraced the unconventional theme of the 2017 Met Gala, which honored Rei Kawakubo, with a Thom Browne ensemble. The unique outfit combined elements of a sleeping bag and a puffer jacket, accompanied by a long quilted train and ice skate-inspired shoes.
Evan Mock, 2021
Evan Mock, the Gossip Girl reboot star, made a rebellious first impression at the 2021 Met Gala in a deconstructed Thom Browne ensemble that blended prep-school polish with punk irreverence. The look featured a spiked mask, a dress jacket studded with safety pins, and long shorts—all paired with intentionally mismatched socks and chunky silver jewelry. The outfit, though meticulously designed, exuded a deliberately disheveled energy, mirroring the event's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme through a Gen-Z lens.
I want to find out what the geographical coordinates on his legs correspond to.
Rihanna, 2015
Rihanna stole the show at the 2015 Met Gala in a voluminous, sunshine-yellow Guo Pei cape-gown that took over the red carpet—literally. The hand-embroidered, fur-trimmed masterpiece, which required a team to carry its 16-foot train, instantly became iconic, inspiring endless memes. While some critics dismissed it as excessive, Rihanna's commitment to the "China: Through the Looking Glass" theme was undeniable—and history proved her right. The look cemented her status as the Met Gala's ultimate risk-taker, blending cultural homage with jaw-dropping spectacle.
Emma Corrin, 2022
Emma Corrin brought their signature quirky-cool aesthetic to the 2022 Met Gala, channeling "King of the Dudes" Evander Berry Wall—a 19th-century New York socialite known for his flamboyant style. The standout piece? A dramatically tall, modernized bowler hat, paired with an oversized Miu Miu jacket and sleek patent booties for a striking silhouette. True to form, Corrin balanced avant-garde whimsy with sharp tailoring, proving why they’re a red-carpet standout.
Amber Valletta, 2004
Amber Valletta fully committed to the “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century” theme in 2004, arriving in a head-turning, Marie Antoinette-inspired ensemble complete with towering powdered wig, corseted gown, and all the rococo excess the era demanded. Reflecting on the look years later, Valletta told W: “Looking back on it, I think it’s so badass that I went for it... It was a time when people were just starting to get into the theme.”
From the waist up, she matches the Gala theme. From the waist down? It looks like someone took their great-grandmother's quilt and did some random stitching then decided that was the skirt.
Shailene Woodley, 2018
Shailene Woodley’s 2018 Met Gala ensemble was a bold, if confusing, interpretation of the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme. The actress arrived in a structured, metallic gold and silver dress with a high neck and dramatic sleeves, which, while technically inspired by Joan of Arc, ended up looking more like a futuristic knight’s armor.
Nicki Minaj, 2022
Nicki Minaj turned heads at the 2022 Met Gala with a bold, unexpected twist on the baseball cap—elevating it to high fashion. The rapper’s custom Burberry look, designed by Ricardo Tisci, featured a structured leather cap with an exaggerated crown, paired with a statement belt, leather leggings, and layers of tulle and leather. The ensemble was finished with a constellation of body jewelry, adding a touch of celestial glamour.
Doja Cat, 2024
Doja Cat turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala with a minimalist yet provocative look: a sheer, wet, white T-shirt dress that clung to her body, creating a striking, almost liquid-like effect. The daring ensemble was a collaboration with Vetements' Guram Gvasalia, played with the theme of "Sleeping Beauties" in an unexpected way—swapping the usual opulence for raw, deconstructed glamour.
Kourtney Kardashian, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in a Thom Browne ensemble that—much like her response to the theme—left people scratching their heads. When asked what "Gilded Glamour" meant to her, she admitted, "I honestly didn't really think about it," prompting instant internet mockery. Her outfit, a corseted black lace dress with a trailing train and structured shoulders, leaned more Gothic than Gilded Age.
For people complaing the gala is "stupid" or "garbage", This is the largest fund raising night in America. The money this gala raises all but funds the MET Costume institute, which houses and immense amount historically and culturally significant pieces of clothing and textiles. Also note, Haute Couture clothing is NOT designed to be worn in everyday life, but as a showcase of the designer's creativity and ability to manipulate the materials they chose to work with.
