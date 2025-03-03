ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the Black cafeteria table in a predominantly white virtual school. And only the coolest, funniest, and wittiest get a seat. They serve up hilarious, relatable, and sometimes unhinged one-liners, clapbacks, roasts, memes and jokes. They manage to find humor in some terribly bad situations. But they can also switch to ‘serious mode’ in a minute. They’re brutally honest. And they aren’t afraid to call out racism and injustice. These are the people who stand up and tell others to sit down and listen.

Black Twitter has become the internet’s undefeated comedy club. And if you’ve ever found yourself laughing until your stomach hurts, there’s a good chance they were behind it. These guys and gals have mastered the art of effective online activism while also winning over the world with their humor. Bored Panda has gathered a hilarious list of tweets that prove that Black Twitter is the best place to be.