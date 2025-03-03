ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the Black cafeteria table in a predominantly white virtual school. And only the coolest, funniest, and wittiest get a seat. They serve up hilarious, relatable, and sometimes unhinged one-liners, clapbacks, roasts, memes and jokes. They manage to find humor in some terribly bad situations. But they can also switch to serious mode in a minute. They’re brutally honest. And they aren’t afraid to call out racism and injustice. These are the people who stand up and tell others to sit down and listen.

Black Twitter has become the internet’s undefeated comedy club. And if you’ve ever found yourself laughing until your stomach hurts, there’s a good chance they were behind it. These guys and gals have mastered the art of effective online activism while also winning over the world with their humor. Bored Panda has gathered a hilarious list of tweets that prove that Black Twitter is the best place to be.

#1

Tweet humorously discussing unexpected snow, showcasing Black culture wit.

primediscussion Report

    #2

    Funny tweet about an overweight suitcase and a comical response, highlighting Black culture humor and wit.

    GabTheGem Report

    #3

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a mom recounting a funny misunderstanding with her son.

    BombshellCole Report

    When Black Twitter burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, it took the internet by storm. Not everyone was quite prepared for how impactful - and hilarious - they’d be. If you aren’t aware, Black Twitter is not a standalone app. Nor is it one specific account. It is a social media movement. And a powerful one at that...

    “It represents the collection of content from Black creators on Twitter,” explains philanthropist, business leader and investor Robert Smith on his site. “Black Twitter celebrates Black voices coming together on the platform to share their experiences. Their posts may include humorous memes, their thoughts on Black culture or important topics like racial equity.”
    #4

    Tweet humorously celebrates Black culture with boots placed far apart on a wooden floor.

    ImKindOfTrash Report

    #5

    Television displaying a humorous message about flatbread, celebrating black culture humor.

    LivingWithTola Report

    #6

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a story about a last-minute science fair project on moldy bread.

    roywoodjr Report

    When they’re not being funny as hell, the members of Black Twitter are working hard and fast to bring about change. They’ve used hashtags to drum up support and awareness. They've fought social inequality, racism, and more.

    Their online campaigns have led to protests that have drawn attention, made a major impact and changed lives. Think #BlackLivesMatter, #GeorgeFloyd, #BreonnaTaylor, #Black and #ICantBreathe.
    #7

    Tweet humorously admiring babies' straightforward decision-making, celebrating Black culture.

    mixedmediapaper Report

    #8

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humor with emojis, says therapist was hooked and wanted to hear more.

    LukeElliottS Report

    #9

    Tweet humorously addressing life problems with money, celebrating Black culture.

    KokiWabule Report

    Black Twitter somehow even manages to bring humor into situations that are less than funny. I think we can all agree that slavery was no laughing matter. But in 2018, the guys and gals on Black Twitter got the topic trending in a rather hilarious way, with a series of sharp and witty tweets relating to slavery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Using the hashtag #TweetLikeThe1600s, nothing was off-limits as Black Twitter poked fun at a time where their ancestors were treated like dirt. This generation jumped on the wagon, making jokes about anything from running away from slave plantations to the illiteracy of enslaved African Americans.
    #10

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humor: "Finally got my own apartment. I haven’t said a single word in 8 hours."

    vaydaprimadonna Report

    #11

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a parenting moment about watching 'Selma' and popcorn.

    themultiplemom Report

    #12

    Tweet humorously celebrating black culture with a story about taking a niece to school for an unusual item day.

    nhla_x21 Report

    One research paper from 2022 takes a deep dive into the #TweetLikeThe1600s trend. Titled “(It) Shouldn’t Be Funny But You Can’t Help But Laugh: Black Twitter, #TweetLikeThe1600s, and Black Humor Online,” the paper gives examples of how Black Twitter users turned past trauma into true comedy gold.

    #13

    Tweet celebrating Black culture with a humorous post about wearing turtlenecks and being compared to Steve Jobs at work.

    rellyrich10X Report

    #14

    Tweet humorously reflecting on banking habits, celebrating Black culture with witty commentary.

    ClixWell Report

    #15

    Tweet joking about a $904,628.66 tax return, celebrating Black culture humor.

    NickStillHere Report

    “When you try to escape on one of Massa horses but the horse is racist too #TweetLikeThe1600s” was retweeted more than 15,000 times. The tweet was accompanied by a video of a white woman riding a horse that suddenly flips back, throwing her on the ground and crushing her under its back.

    Another reads, “When you & the squad finally escape from the plantation #Tweetlikethe1600s #tweetlikethe1600s.” As the paper states, it included a video of a group of Black teenagers “energetically dancing in a parking lot, one with a stereo held above his head.”

    #16

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a story about a job interview and a witty response about living in Canada.

    wale__awe Report

    #17

    Tweet humorously celebrates Black culture with a WiFi name: "Helping the poor is my passion."

    Aishaa_nagogo Report

    #18

    Tweet humorously celebrates Black culture with grandma's witty interaction about breakfast.

    Sloppy_McNuts Report

    #Tweetlikethe1600s does not make light of this past, notes the paper, but rather, it laughs in the face of it, taking power away from the oppressor. "It deals with any anger and grief about slavery via the creative capabilities of Twitter. Each user, tweet, comment, retweet, and like coalesce to a comedic gesture that aligns with Black humor more broadly."
    #19

    Tweet joking about workplace feelings, highlighting humor in Black culture.

    TheNikkiRosa Report

    #20

    Tweet humorously celebrating fall and black culture, with user expressing relief about mosquitoes disappearing.

    yummaia Report

    #21

    Tweet humor: Lizard wrapped in a gray hoodie with caption "You need to take that mf back," celebrating Black culture humor.

    BiggBoyDiamonds Report

    When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it “X” the following year, Black app users started moving to other platforms. Even more left after the latest U.S. presidential election results were announced. The mass migration has raised fears that Black Twitter might not be around in the next few years. If that is the case, they can rest assured that they’ve left a lasting legacy, and thousands of people in stitches of laughter.
    #22

    A tweet humorously expresses the inconvenience of not being able to teleport, celebrating Black culture's online humor.

    ItsEliane Report

    #23

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a fridge full of eggs.

    stormnyx_ Report

    #24

    Zoom call with humorous filter mishaps, celebrating Black culture and laughter.

    kellyndyann Report

    #25

    Tweet about single life with laughing emojis, celebrating Black culture humorously.

    skiasia2 Report

    #26

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with an image of a wide-eyed doll.

    jynxbby Report

    #27

    Tweet humorously depicting driving caution, celebrating Black culture through humor.

    malboychi Report

    #28

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humorously about moving and getting rid of everything, including dishes and clothes.

    dahnisha_ali Report

    #29

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humor with text about relationship advice and radio stations.

    Yhungkhalifah Report

    #30

    Tweet humorously celebrates Black culture with a funny encounter involving name preferences.

    Major_marcus Report

    #31

    Funny tweet about empanadas and air, highlighting humor in Black culture.

    __gman1 Report

    #32

    Humorous tweet celebrating Black culture with a witty comment about going overseas.

    niy2pretty Report

    #33

    Tweet humorously highlights a toxic work environment, captioned with emojis and liked by 55.7K, celebrating Black culture.

    tripleMfats Report

    #34

    Tweet humorously commenting on Beyoncé concert ticket prices, celebrating Black culture.

    KhadiDon Report

    #35

    Tweet by Keke Palmer humorously celebrating Black culture at a gas station interaction.

    KekePalmer Report

    #36

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture, discussing unfollowing over movie preferences.

    hebennigatu Report

    #37

    Funny tweet about visiting friends living on high floors without an elevator, celebrating Black culture.

    40milliondollas Report

    #38

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a witty reply about relationships.

    washekss Report

    #39

    Tweet celebrating Black culture with humor, captioned "My life is full of 'so what did we learn'" with laughing emoji.

    TASJEJ Report

    #40

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture, with text exchange: "a man: hey" "me: that's enough."

    jynxbby Report

    #41

    Dory with a loading symbol on her, reflecting a humorous take on conversation, celebrating Black culture through tweets.

    jynxbby Report

    #42

    Two actors posing, referenced in a tweet celebrating black culture through a humorous TV show meme.

    lilglocc1k Report

    #43

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humor with honesty about storytelling.

    thediannamarie Report

    #44

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with the text: "Stress is not good for the baby (me)."

    hahbibti Report

    #45

    Tweet celebrating Black culture with funny club moment, emojis included.

    ysmammri Report

    #46

    Batman in costume refueling a Lamborghini at a gas station with a humorous caption related to Black culture.

    dejiimole_ Report

    #47

    A tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a promise about warm weather plans.

    YourLocalPusha Report

    #48

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a witty take on secrets and whispers.

    Iilmaceo Report

    #49

    Tweet humorously commenting on a $65 field trip, celebrating Black culture with emojis and Moneybagg Yo reference.

    JaYunnaMonae Report

    #50

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture about preferring bed over dating, from moody on December 21, 2024.

    _SANIIIAH Report

    #51

    Tweet screenshot saying, "The Bible app still work!" celebrating Black culture humor.

    1Maarkeith Report

    #52

    A tweet humorously questioning the high cost of 6 stitch braids, related to celebrating Black culture.

    JaYunnaMonae Report

    #53

    Tweet celebrating Black culture with humor, mentioning Taraji and Jaden Smith, liked by 48.2K users.

    aassiiiiaa Report

    #54

    Dionne Warwick humorously responds to a fan's tweet about playlist diversity, celebrating Black culture.

    dionnewarwick Report

    #55

    Tweet about needing a coat from childhood, capturing humor in Black culture.

    t_sadiity Report

    #56

    Tweet humorously depicting an experience, celebrating Black culture with humor and relatable content.

    JaYunnaMonae Report

    #57

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humor, referencing detecting fake friends and pastors.

    BroganRamara Report

    #58

    Tweet humorously comparing feelings toward a rapper and AI, celebrating Black culture.

    blahblahemily Report

    #59

    Tweet from Alex Cole joking about Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and tariffs, celebrating Black culture humor.

    acnewsitics Report

    #60

    Black culture humor with a canvas print of a woman reacting dramatically in a bathroom setting.

    Nastyhabittz Report

    #61

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a joke about bad breath lingering in a car.

    Ariellex1_ Report

    #62

    Tweet humorously celebrates Black culture by joking about student loans disappearing.

    KingKeeme Report

    #63

    Tweet humorously highlighting cultural differences, mentioning Kendrick and Pearl Jam, celebrating Black culture.

    bigtimerobb Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a tweet by CE expressing humor about being forgiving, reflecting Black culture.

    4lilce Report

    #65

    Man looking surprised in a humorous tweet celebrating Black culture, with a caption about an unexpected payment.

    Carolinas_942 Report

    #66

    Cartoon of a stick figure hitting another, capturing black culture humor from tweets.

    chiiiiiisom Report

    #67

    Tweet humorously embracing Black culture and vintage shopping, highlighting unique style and personality.

    hottiebillion Report

    #68

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with emojis, expressing everything as a joke, posted by user t.sadiity.

    t_sadiity Report

    #69

    Tweet celebrating Black culture with humorous text about going home.

    _7ssssX Report

    #70

    Tweet humorously discusses differences in education within Black culture.

    SlimWyldNReklez Report

    #71

    Funny tweet celebrating Black culture with a humorous funeral scenario, urging friends to confront disliked attendees.

    thereallilkayla Report

    #72

    Tweet humorously capturing modern exhaustion, reflecting Black culture with the phrase "I'm tired tomorrow."

    t_sadiity Report

    #73

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture, comparing salmon to bears catching fish.

    crystalbaee1 Report

    #74

    Tweet humorously discussing age shaming as part of Black culture celebration.

    DOLLDILAH Report

    #75

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture, highlighting adulting with a birthday certificate and social security card.

    DeakylandBub Report

    #76

    Tweet celebrating Black culture with humorous text and emojis, engaging in lighthearted banter about phone apps.

    skootaaaaa Report

    #77

    Snowman with a red hookah hose in a snowy yard, reflecting Black culture humor.

    cyanopreme Report

    #78

    Tweet humorously addresses boundaries, highlighting black culture with a heartbroken emoji reaction.

    perfectwyS Report

    #79

    Person in white outfit humorously lying on a sofa, celebrating Black culture through relatable tweets.

    stfuayen Report

    #80

    Tweet humorously discussing financial stability in Black culture, showcasing relatable frustrations and aspirations.

    user187589545 Report

    #81

    Tweet humorously anticipating spring, highlighting Black culture.

    kioniii_ Report

    #82

    Tweet humorously celebrates Black culture through a fictional job at the CIA pressing a button labeled "Black Arguments."

    NewTSage Report

    #83

    A man with snow on his face looks amused, celebrating Black culture humor in a snowy setting.

    still713 Report

    #84

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture, joking about being anti-5G but active on Instagram Live.

    kissmeriver Report

    #85

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a witty comment about needing a car seat pickup from the hospital.

    PinkDior_ Report

    #86

    Tweet humorously commenting on Black culture spending choices with $40 received at work.

    POLO_FOREVER Report

    #87

    Tweet by Heaven Doll about being "medium messy," engaging with Black culture humor, with laughing emojis.

    heavendolll Report

    #88

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with text on fighting rules.

    yuluvraee Report

    #89

    Tweet humorously comparing girl maintenance costs to rent, highlighting Black culture humor.

    DeakylandBub Report

    #90

    Tweet humorously showcasing Black culture through a playful exchange involving 8-ball and word games.

    FegoEwh Report

    #91

    Tweet humorously discussing spending habits, highlighting Black culture.

    RecUndcvrOvrLvr Report

    #92

    A person holding a book open, showing humorous text celebrating Black culture.

    OMarthiat Report

    #93

    Person holding cash in a fan shape at a pool party, celebrating Black culture with humor.

    jedwill Report

    #94

    Scene from a TV show with subtitles indicating January 1, 2025, celebrating Black culture humor.

    TaKaycie Report

    #95

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humorously features a man with unique hairstyle.

    harajuk_ubarbie Report

    #96

    Tweet humorously highlights dental plaque awareness to celebrate Black culture through tweets.

    Leomie_Anderson Report

    #97

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with DMV and TikTok references.

    t_sadiity Report

    #98

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with a comment on hair and emotions.

    amourmaddii Report

    #99

    Tweet humorously celebrates Black culture with a joke about working at Sonic on skates.

    amourxkayla Report

    #100

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humorously compares someone to a reverse Robin Hood.

    LikeChrisss Report

    #101

    Tweet exchange highlighting humor in Black culture with commentary on innovation across nations.

    itsshabs Report

    #102

    Baby doing humorous gesture in a crib, representing Black culture humor in a tweet post.

    kofiAd0m Report

    #103

    Plate of jollof rice and salad held outdoors, celebrating Black culture with a humorous tweet about party food.

    zacfiza Report

    #104

    Tweet from Yung AJ humorously celebrating Black culture with the phrase, "my vibe so official .. you’ll love me on accident."

    moremullah Report

    #105

    A viral tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with shark and fish emojis.

    AriTheDon Report

    #106

    Tweet celebrating Black culture humorously mentions liking peppers and onions in food.

    itspiiimpcess3 Report

    #107

    Three people in a humorous scene with text referencing music rivalry, celebrating Black culture through tweets.

    WordFromKdot Report

    #108

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with relatable lip peeling experience.

    TreeNesha Report

    #109

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with funny caption about relationships.

    nobmakis Report

    #110

    Tweet highlighting a humorous post celebrating Black culture.

    PickleMamaa Report

    #111

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture about a house party where pot lids were stolen.

    valerierieeeee Report

    #112

    Tweet humorously celebrating Black culture with donkey photos from Shrek.

    haffeeez Report

    #113

    Tweet humorously discussing Black culture and relationship dynamics with location sharing.

    itslexinthecity Report

