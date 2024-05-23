Interestingly, many researchers today do believe that laughter can really significantly improve not only our mood, but also our health in general. At least since the mid-twentieth century, the direction of so-called “laughter therapy” has been actively developing.

Within its framework, specialists use a variety of humorous techniques so that the patient better understands themselves, their own behavior and mood. Well, and laughter simply increases the potential of our knowledge, enriches us spiritually (and if you look at the income of famous standup comics, it may enrich not only spiritually).