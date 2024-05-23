30 Funny And Random Yet Hilarious ‘Black’ Posts From Peeps Online
Humor is by far one of humanity's greatest skills. It's actually difficult to say how we'd survive all the problems in our lives if we didn't approach some of them with humor. Humor can be good, or it can be evil, it can please, or it can literally destroy, it can be deceitful, or it can be honest.
By the way, probably the most honest type of humor is self-deprecation, when a person perfectly understands their own shortcomings and is not averse to joking about them. After all, who knows us better than ourselves? So it’s great when, for example, doctors joke about doctors or football players joke about football players (you watched The Roast of Tom Brady, right?). So here's another wonderful selection of the best 'Black tweets,' directly from ironic and witty Afro-American people, recently found on X!
Interestingly, people have been exploring humor for centuries, asking the questions - why do we laugh at all? Why will some thing or phenomenon be damn amusing for one person, but another one will perceive it completely differently? Why do some people like light, casual humor, while others are absolutely delighted with caustic sarcasm, heavily mixed with cynicism? Finally, where did humor per se come from?
And how many of them were expired I ask. HOW MANY?!!!??
Well, evolutionary biologist Jeffrey Miller, for example, tried to answer the question about the origins of humor. In his book The Mating Mind. How Sexual Choice Shaped the Evolution of Human Nature, published in 2001, the scientist suggested that a sense of humor developed in humans under the influence of sexual selection as a kind of means of demonstrating one’s intelligence. Literally, just as a peacock shows off its bushy tail, so people have tried to shine with their humor since ancient times. However, peacocks sometimes do way better...
Interestingly, many researchers today do believe that laughter can really significantly improve not only our mood, but also our health in general. At least since the mid-twentieth century, the direction of so-called “laughter therapy” has been actively developing.
Within its framework, specialists use a variety of humorous techniques so that the patient better understands themselves, their own behavior and mood. Well, and laughter simply increases the potential of our knowledge, enriches us spiritually (and if you look at the income of famous standup comics, it may enrich not only spiritually).
Be that as it may, we do hope you enjoy this collection of humor, so please feel free to scroll this list to its very end. And if you smiled at least once, it means that the goal of this post has already been achieved. And, yes, if you wrote some witty comment, it means that the goal is doubly achieved!
Everyone does that. Pizza, or beer, or pizza and beer, is the universal thank you gift for helping with the move.
Quite apart from the fact that I don't 'get' most of these there seems to be something fundamentally fücked up about the whole idea of "black tweets", even if it is black people doing the tweeting. Do they all really think that black people and white people are so different?
