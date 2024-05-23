ADVERTISEMENT

Humor is by far one of humanity's greatest skills. It's actually difficult to say how we'd survive all the problems in our lives if we didn't approach some of them with humor. Humor can be good, or it can be evil, it can please, or it can literally destroy, it can be deceitful, or it can be honest.

By the way, probably the most honest type of humor is self-deprecation, when a person perfectly understands their own shortcomings and is not averse to joking about them. After all, who knows us better than ourselves? So it’s great when, for example, doctors joke about doctors or football players joke about football players (you watched The Roast of Tom Brady, right?). So here's another wonderful selection of the best 'Black tweets,' directly from ironic and witty Afro-American people, recently found on X!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

trillary_banks_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

SupaSensei_7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

venuvelli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Interestingly, people have been exploring humor for centuries, asking the questions - why do we laugh at all? Why will some thing or phenomenon be damn amusing for one person, but another one will perceive it completely differently? Why do some people like light, casual humor, while others are absolutely delighted with caustic sarcasm, heavily mixed with cynicism? Finally, where did humor per se come from?
#4

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

TheRealJChris_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

writelike_mike Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

talleyberrybaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Well, evolutionary biologist Jeffrey Miller, for example, tried to answer the question about the origins of humor. In his book The Mating Mind. How Sexual Choice Shaped the Evolution of Human Nature, published in 2001, the scientist suggested that a sense of humor developed in humans under the influence of sexual selection as a kind of means of demonstrating one’s intelligence. Literally, just as a peacock shows off its bushy tail, so people have tried to shine with their humor since ancient times. However, peacocks sometimes do way better...

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

mickeywon234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

queenzingha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

iWriterGirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Interestingly, many researchers today do believe that laughter can really significantly improve not only our mood, but also our health in general. At least since the mid-twentieth century, the direction of so-called “laughter therapy” has been actively developing.

Within its framework, specialists use a variety of humorous techniques so that the patient better understands themselves, their own behavior and mood. Well, and laughter simply increases the potential of our knowledge, enriches us spiritually (and if you look at the income of famous standup comics, it may enrich not only spiritually).
#10

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

theereal_one Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

uzoart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

anbrayamiamor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Be that as it may, we do hope you enjoy this collection of humor, so please feel free to scroll this list to its very end. And if you smiled at least once, it means that the goal of this post has already been achieved. And, yes, if you wrote some witty comment, it means that the goal is doubly achieved!
#13

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

funnyblacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

PookiesParadise Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

egyptique Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

tankedasff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

_Kamariiiii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I usually say "I take back everything John said about you", where "John" is the nearest coworker.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

lulllbratt_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

breymckenzie_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

WEKetchum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

_blackthingseveryday_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

funnyblacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

funnyblacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

funnyblacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

txadel_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

mynames_jay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
loriscellphone avatar
PhaseWitFact
PhaseWitFact
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone does that. Pizza, or beer, or pizza and beer, is the universal thank you gift for helping with the move.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

harriyanna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

_blackthingseveryday_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

funnyblacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Hilarious-Funny-Black-Tweets-Memes

funnyblacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!