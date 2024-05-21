ADVERTISEMENT

Being a woman is not easy, even if we don’t like to say it out loud. Feeling deeply, caring for the world, breaking stereotypes, and securing an equal place in society are just a few things we face daily, all while going through the ups and downs of the hormonal cycle.

To shine a light on these struggles and humorously share this pain with the entirety of the women's community, the Instagram page “Girlsprobzz” posts memes that perfectly sum up what it means to be one. From lighter topics such as shopping therapy to existential dreads like having to work for the rest of our lives, there’s bound to be something relatable for everyone. All you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!

#1

#2

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I swear, I spend more time doing this than actually cleaning.

#3

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
50 minutes ago

It's all right! Go ahead and cry! There's nothing wrong with crying!

#4

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Funny, but obviously photoshopped. There was another meme where it looked more realistic.

#5

#6

#7

#8

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Lol. In my case, it's having a bad day and shaving off my beard, and then immediately regretting it because now my face looks weird without it.

#9

#10

#11

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Show us the uncropped picture! I'm way impressed with whatever bra she's wearing.

#12

#13

#14

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I feel like Bruce Banner after getting mad but not Hulking out.

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I'm too old for this one. I was there in the age when phones were still attached to the wall by a cord.

#21

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
40 minutes ago

In the original myth, Cupid's arrow didn't hit the heart but the eye, thus blinding us to the other's faults.

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
32 minutes ago

For me, it's the same picture for both, but change the time to 5am.

#30

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I don't have to be drunk to take photos like that. I look like that in most of my photos.

#31

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
41 minutes ago

That's definitely me. If my phone is ringing, it's somebody I don't know because people who know me know I don't answer the phone.

#32

#33

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I used to know a couple in high school. Guy was well over 6' tall. Girl was just under 5'. He was gigantic. Not overweight. Just BIG. She was tiny. They looked funny, but they were happy, so who cares?

#34

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Well, sometimes laughing is the best thing you can do. Sure beats crying.

#35

#36

#37

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
31 minutes ago

That's actually a POSITIVE attitude. I tend to catch onto the ONE negative thing they say and then treasure it like Gollum with his ring.

#38

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Yeah, just remember: companies are more than happy to let you ACT like a supervisor because then they don't have to pay for a real one.

#39

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I dunno on this. I think there are a lot of people who, in hindsight, kinda wish they'd done this after 9 days instead of 9 years.

#40

#41

#42

#43

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Chronic depression, Dumbo. You have chronic depression.

#44

#45

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
36 minutes ago

I do this, but then I grew up with it. When I was young, I thought my parents were SO cheap for doing this. "Just buy another bottle." Yeah, I get it now.

#46

#47

#48

#49

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Those are your pretensions of goodness leaving your body, so you can now be free to be your TRUE SELF! WORLD BEWARE!

#50

#51

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
33 minutes ago

If you get the preview on your phone, you can be forewarned not to check your messages, and it remains "unread". Later you can give whatever excuse you want.

#52

#53

#54

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
32 minutes ago

When you see yourself in photos from 5 minutes ago ...

#55

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Silence is also communication. Doing nothing is also a plan.

#56

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I should spend this money because tomorrow I might die and I'd hate for it to just sit in the bank forever.

#57

generally_happy avatar
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I once quit a job on the first day, just realized an hour into it that it wasn't going to work out. On my way out, one of the workers came running out and said "I tried to warn you when you came for the interview, but didn't get a chance. My daughter works at a really good place. You should try there!" Turned out to be a pretty good job.

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

