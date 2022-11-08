This Instagram Account Is All About Empowering And Entertaining Women, And Here Are 39 Of Its Best Posts
International Women's Day is on the 8th of March, but one Instagram account thinks that being a woman is something worth celebrating all year long.
It's called 'Unwomanly', and as its bio says, the account is dedicated to sharing entertaining and educational content on female empowerment.
From dating to careers and everything in between, 'Unwomanly' touches on a wide variety of subjects, and paints quite an inspiring picture.
omg these comments...how many "not all men" varieties r gna show up 😬 Yall we got headaches and can't read negativity today
Yeah, we don't want to suffocate under the weight of your collective disapproval
"you should shut up more" is a pretty universal answer too
That's what all predators & abusers say. I remember about the Larry Nassar case; as he realized the IndyStar investigation would expose him, he started begging the journalists not to publish it because "it would ruin his life". Not a word about the lives of HUNDREDS of little girls he had been sexually abusing for almost 2 decades.
Because of course there is a neon sign over every guy’s head telling women if they’re gonna get raped or not. /s
I dunno man....we've seen what these "influencers" do with makeup and filters. If you're talented enough or patient enough you can totally change your look with makeup so isn't it natural there'd be some concern? Sure appearance isn't everything but it does play a role in attraction.
Haha he's a keeper. I think she might have secretly been a little bit cheered up :)
Yeah well as a man I have to pay for... uh... the... hmm. :-/
No worries, a sane feminist wouldn’t ever want to date you
The 'You're not like other girls' line should be reserved for use only on those "Alpha Male" douchebags!
I know this is slightly off point, but; When I was a kid, I always thought 'Master' & 'Miss' (short for Mistress) were for before you were married, 'Mr' & 'Mrs' were for after you were married, and 'Ms' was when you were divorced or engaged. I remember finding out that men got upgraded to 'Mr' when they became an adult and assumed the same happened with women. I started calling ALL adult women 'Mrs' until I was corrected on that. 'Sir' & 'Ma'am' got thrown into the mix and I just thought 'This s**t's confusing! Let's just drop it all together'. To this day I still don't like being called 'Mr' or 'Sir'.
One of my favourite things about the time I'm living in is watching women get stronger and madder by the day. Keep it up and smash the patriarchy!
