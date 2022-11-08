International Women's Day is on the 8th of March, but one Instagram account thinks that being a woman is something worth celebrating all year long.

It's called 'Unwomanly', and as its bio says, the account is dedicated to sharing entertaining and educational content on female empowerment.

From dating to careers and everything in between, 'Unwomanly' touches on a wide variety of subjects, and paints quite an inspiring picture.

