International Women's Day is on the 8th of March, but one Instagram account thinks that being a woman is something worth celebrating all year long.

It's called 'Unwomanly', and as its bio says, the account is dedicated to sharing entertaining and educational content on female empowerment.

From dating to careers and everything in between, 'Unwomanly' touches on a wide variety of subjects, and paints quite an inspiring picture.

Continue scrolling to check it out!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

56points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
1 hour ago

Seems legit to me.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#2

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

54points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

y e s

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , twitter.com Report

53points
POST
Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
1 hour ago

We don’t? Oh (/s)

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

50points
POST
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
1 hour ago

omg these comments...how many "not all men" varieties r gna show up 😬 Yall we got headaches and can't read negativity today

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#5

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , twitter.com Report

45points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Louder!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#6

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

43points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

i will train an army of cats. and one day, we will strike

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

43points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, we don't want to suffocate under the weight of your collective disapproval

7
7points
reply
#8

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , imanimulungi/ Report

41points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a single mum I want to jump up and cheer this comment and wish I could give it more than one up vote.

23
23points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

38points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

there are males who do nothing around the house, and they’re still adorable. they’re called babies. BABIES DO THIS.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#10

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

37points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

"you should shut up more" is a pretty universal answer too

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , twitter.com Report

36points
POST
deanna woods
deanna woods
Community Member
1 hour ago

THIS 👆!!!!!!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

35points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you don't want your identity stolen, just don't have an identity! DUH!

6
6points
reply
#13

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

35points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wait...why do guys hate high waisted shorts?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , twitter.com Report

35points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's what all predators & abusers say. I remember about the Larry Nassar case; as he realized the IndyStar investigation would expose him, he started begging the journalists not to publish it because "it would ruin his life". Not a word about the lives of HUNDREDS of little girls he had been sexually abusing for almost 2 decades.

9
9points
reply
#15

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

35points
POST
#16

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

34points
POST
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Educate your sons!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

33points
POST
mulk
mulk
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bwahahahah.... wait....oh sh*t! I am just realizing I am a goddamn jar opener...

6
6points
reply
#18

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

28points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
1 hour ago

How difficult is it to keep your hands to yourself and show some respect by not being creepy or inappropriate.

6
6points
reply
#19

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , katezasowski/ Report

26points
POST
The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Because of course there is a neon sign over every guy’s head telling women if they’re gonna get raped or not. /s

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#20

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

25points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

I dunno man....we've seen what these "influencers" do with makeup and filters. If you're talented enough or patient enough you can totally change your look with makeup so isn't it natural there'd be some concern? Sure appearance isn't everything but it does play a role in attraction.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

25points
POST
mummy pig
mummy pig
Community Member
1 minute ago

THIS

0
0points
reply
#22

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

24points
POST
#23

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

24points
POST
Rain(bow)
Rain(bow)
Community Member
1 hour ago

She's two! wtf

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#24

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , twitter.com Report

23points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Three Owls in a Coat panda - is that you?

5
5points
reply
#25

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

22points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
1 hour ago

Haha he's a keeper. I think she might have secretly been a little bit cheered up :)

11
11points
reply
#26

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

21points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah well as a man I have to pay for... uh... the... hmm. :-/

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

21points
POST
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 hour ago

XOXOXO

2
2points
reply
#28

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

20points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
1 hour ago

What's wrong with a Honda Civic?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly , twitter.com Report

20points
POST
The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
53 minutes ago

No worries, a sane feminist wouldn’t ever want to date you

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

20points
POST
Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
1 hour ago

Great way to epitomise the difference between womens' and mens' experiences

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

20points
POST
#32

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

20points
POST
#33

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

19points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

you’re right from now on F OFF to everyone i meet

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#34

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

18points
POST
#35

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

17points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

no shiitake mushrooms sherlock

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#36

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

16points
POST
#37

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

16points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
26 minutes ago

The 'You're not like other girls' line should be reserved for use only on those "Alpha Male" douchebags!

0
0points
reply
#38

Tweets-Empowering-Women-Unwomanly

un_womanly Report

15points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I know this is slightly off point, but; When I was a kid, I always thought 'Master' & 'Miss' (short for Mistress) were for before you were married, 'Mr' & 'Mrs' were for after you were married, and 'Ms' was when you were divorced or engaged. I remember finding out that men got upgraded to 'Mr' when they became an adult and assumed the same happened with women. I started calling ALL adult women 'Mrs' until I was corrected on that. 'Sir' & 'Ma'am' got thrown into the mix and I just thought 'This s**t's confusing! Let's just drop it all together'. To this day I still don't like being called 'Mr' or 'Sir'.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!