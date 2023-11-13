“Laughing At My Own Memes”: 140 Hilarious MemesInterview
It’s a new day and another opportunity to get your daily dose of memes, pandas! And if you’re looking for some that will leave you giggling to yourself while riding on the bus or scrolling during your lunch break, we’ve got the perfect piece for you.
We took a trip to the Laughing At My Own Memes Facebook group to find some of the silliest pics they’ve shared and gathered them down below. So enjoy scrolling through these memes that might have you chuckling at your phone screen, and keep reading to find a conversation with the LAMOM Admin team!
This post may include affiliate links.
They say everything is best in moderation, but when it comes to memes, we believe that “the more the merrier” rule applies! And thanks to communities like Laughing At My Own Memes, we’ll never have a shortage of hilarious pics to enjoy. This group, which was created on June 23, 2021, has amassed an impressive 1.1 million members over the past two and a half years.
To learn more about the Laughing At My Own Memes community, we reached out to the group’s creator, Cristina Geo, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “The group started with wanting a larger community of people sharing memes, jokes and funny comments,” Cristina explained. “Just a jolly place where you can have a break from real life, have a laugh, and exchange some words with other people on funny, relatable posts.”
Cristina shared that she and the rest of the Admin team were already administrators in other groups, which is how they got to know each other. “We all wanted a larger community, and that's just not what the other groups wanted. That's how LAMOM came to be!”
Same shining brown eyes, same pleasantly squeazzable cheeks, same chin, teefies and trumpet-ish little nose. Those are the same picture, trust my expert expertise!
Cristina also shared that the friendships formed in fun Facebook groups like this can extend beyond computer screens. “A couple of days after the group was created, I asked Raiden Pineapple and Lena Go if they'd like to join me,” the creator continued. “They're fun people, and their way of thinking aligned with mine. We've been online friends for over 7 years, and I've even met Lena and Maxi in real life since we lived in the same country (Romania).”
Cristina explained that Lena and Maximilian met in one of the previous groups they managed together years ago and are now married. “Happy first anniversary to them, while we're here!” she added.
Lena also shared some insight on the background of the group. "I joined in the first few days of the group, and I was super happy when [Cristina] asked if I wanted to be an Admin,” she told Bored Panda. “I loved the freedom of having a public group without micromanaging the members. The rules we created once the group grew fast were to increase the amazing experience that members had, and the fact that the group is still on and growing attests to that."
And the group certainly did grow quickly. “We hit our first million members in 10 months!” Cristina shared. “Why? Because of diversity, I think. We posted and accepted things that more people could relate to, rather than a specific type of meme. Also, I'd like to think we're pleasant people,” she added with a laugh. “And made our members feel like they belonged.”
Please tell me that isn't her or I'm going to have to seriously agree with the Clark Kent/Superman analysis.
Cristina also shared more about what the group’s members are like. “We have our regular posters and commenters. It's hard to make friends in such a large group as an Admin or even notice someone in particular, unless they've been with us from the beginning when all you could do was notice that one person who kept posting,” she explained.
“Otherwise it takes a few posts until I, personally, notice someone being active, or if they've posted or commented something with a greater impact, really funny or really smart! From there on, they just stand out to me.”
I love this picture so much that I was a little disappointed to learn it was faked. At the same time I was worried for the kitty. What sort of bizarre existential crises have I fallen into?
As far as the challenges that come along with running such a successful group, Cristina says the hardest part is keeping the group clean from spammers and advertisers. “Everyone who has ever had a group or a page knows what I'm talking about. For me, there's nothing more annoying (group-wise, cause there are more annoying things in life, obviously) than seeing a comment section full of spammers,” the Admin explained. “So, we tend to those as soon as possible to let our members enjoy funny comments under their favorite memes!”
Well, naturally, the universe was just looking out for this little pupper. PERFECT match!
As far as the Admins’ favorite memes, Raiden Pineapple says, “My favorites are the silliest memes that people find unfunny, and it makes them funnier. And of course, Marvel memes.”
“As for me, I like my memes as I like my eggs: Scrambled with a little bit of everything,” Cristina added with a laugh. “But what I like the most are the comments our members come up with. I love the engagement, the cleverness. Our members are really funny!”
Spot on - nothing is ever coming out of there and I know if I try to reach in there for something that may have fallen in the general direction, it will never come out again . . . .
As far as why we have such a special place in our hearts for memes, Vice published an article exploring this topic where they got in touch with clinical psychologist Dr. Kanan Khatau Chikhal. According to her, one of the reasons we have an affinity for memes is because they make us feel less alone.
“Human beings need three things: love, self-esteem, and security,” Dr. Chikhal told Vice. “In our journey of seeking security, belongingness plays a very important role. If you read Abraham Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, you will find that belongingness is featured heavily. That’s why people relate to memes—because they resonate with them, which creates a sense of identification. We form groups, and this identification with the meme culture is largely perceived with a feeling of 'I’m not alone'."
I freaking love it!!!! Definitely sounds like me only I am not renting out anything...... this is just how I am at 48yrs old now
We all have being there, one way or another. I empathize with the little fella.
Memes can also help us bond with others. How many times have you seen a meme and immediately forwarded it to your partner or your best friend? As much as we can enjoy memes on our own, it’s even more fun to spread laughter and pass them along to our loved ones. Memes can also be a way of telling friends, “Hey, I’m thinking of you! And I hope you appreciate this as much as I did.” In this day and age, sending a meme can be like sending a little love note.
Just like anything else we see online, memes also have the power to change the way we think about or view certain topics. For example, if you see a meme addressing a social issue or current event, you might be inspired to do more actual research to keep up to date with what’s going on in the world. Or you might consider a new perspective on a topic that you thought you already understood.
This is what happens if you stare into the abyss and the abyss stares back at you.
Viewing memes can be a great way to feel connected to loved ones, destress at the end of a long day and remind ourselves that life doesn’t have to be taken too seriously. Yes, it’s wise to read the news and keep up with current events. But when you’re finished reading your daily dose of the New York Times, don’t forget to get your daily dose of memes and laughter as well! It’s arguably just as important!
Shy? Isn't this just paying with your bag when you're bored... pandas ;p
Have you been laughing to yourself as you’ve scrolled through this article, pandas? Don’t worry if you have, we won’t tell anyone! We hope these memes have brought some sunshine to your day, and please keep upvoting all of the ones you find particularly clever. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring wholesome and silly memes, look no further than right here!
Happens right before studying. I get everything set up and then my mum lectures me about studying and not being lazy. Guess what happens right after that
It must be time to turn off the phone and sleep 'cuz I just laughed so hard at this my dog gave me the side eye.
Can we all take a moment to admire that pure superhero pose?
Sort of depends on whether you are dreaming that you are the cat or the shark.
Apps that do that to me (especially with the fifth star already highlighted) get an immediate 1-star rate. I hate being pushed over...
Men:DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME! Source: I have tried this at home