They say everything is best in moderation, but when it comes to memes, we believe that “the more the merrier” rule applies! And thanks to communities like Laughing At My Own Memes, we’ll never have a shortage of hilarious pics to enjoy. This group, which was created on June 23, 2021, has amassed an impressive 1.1 million members over the past two and a half years.

To learn more about the Laughing At My Own Memes community, we reached out to the group’s creator, Cristina Geo, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “The group started with wanting a larger community of people sharing memes, jokes and funny comments,” Cristina explained. “Just a jolly place where you can have a break from real life, have a laugh, and exchange some words with other people on funny, relatable posts.”

Cristina shared that she and the rest of the Admin team were already administrators in other groups, which is how they got to know each other. “We all wanted a larger community, and that's just not what the other groups wanted. That's how LAMOM came to be!”