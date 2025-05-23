ADVERTISEMENT

A handwritten note from Meghan Markle has propelled a New York-based flight attendant to internet virality, as she uploaded a wholesome video in which she recounted her encounter with the celebrity—positive as it was, however, it did little to fix the duchess’ fractured public image.

In the clip, American Airlines flight attendant Nina Vida gushed over meeting Markle, who had recently flown on one of her routes. Wearing her airline uniform, Nina couldn’t contain her excitement.

“You guys will not believe who I just had on my flight, who I had the pleasure of serving! The Queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex! THE Meghan Markle,” she said.

Nina then shared a note Markle had penned on a napkin in which she thanked the workers for her service.

“Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note – you know me well. All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan.”

RELATED:

Wholesome video of handwritten note from Meghan Markle to a flight attendant goes viral on TikTok

Share icon

Image credits: Jemal Countess / Getty

For Nina, it was nothing short of a magical moment. This handwriting is giving rich! It’s giving expensive, it’s giving princess,” she said, charming her viewers by admitting that she could “barely read this cursive” but was blown away nonetheless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markle also reportedly complimented the attendant’s nails during the brief exchange, another detail that left the crew beaming.

Share icon

Image credits: ninavidavlogs

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering positive comments for both Nina and the duchess, including calls to embrace Markle’s more caring and sympathetic side. Beyond her followers, however, the reaction was the complete opposite.

“Sadly, you can’t take anything she does at face value for wondering what is the ulterior motive,” one user wrote, echoing the dominant skepticism that has followed Markle in recent years.

Share icon

Image credits: ninavidavlogs

“Surely cabin crew are merely servants in the sky and you know how she treats minions. Perhaps she is trying to redeem herself,” another added, citing past accusations of diva-like behavior that continue to dog the duchess’ reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others dismissed the gesture altogether, seeing it as “insignificant” in light of both Markle and Prince Harry’s perceived offenses.

“Don’t care how many handwritten notes Meghan gives out, it won’t change the fact that both her and H’s true characters have been exposed to the world.”

PR experts say the move is far from authentic, and is in fact part of a strategy to fix Markle’s image

Share icon

Image credits: ninavidavlogs

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentiment is not limited to online commenters, as experts suggest it may be part of a broader strategy to rebuild a public image that, in the words of veteran public relations consultant Mark Borkowski, is “running dry.”

“Meghan is at a crossroads,” Borkowski said in an interview which perfectly predicted the reaction these types of incidents are having in the public. Calling them part of a “PR playbook,” the expert called out the usage of handwritten notes as part of a “well-rehearsed script.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The well of sympathy she once drew from is evaporating,” he added, warning that Markle’s brand of “‘authentic’ vulnerability,” is no longer effective.

As Borkowski notes, this isn’t the first time Markle has reached for the ink pot to soften criticism. In March, she sent a handwritten letter—complete with her royal signature—to podcaster Amanda Hirsch, who had been critical of Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

“Don’t be scared. Let’s enjoy it,” the letter read.

Share icon

Image credits: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty

The note quickly turned the critic into a self-declared “fan for life,” raising eyebrows among her fanbase. Some news outlets even reached out to graphologists, such as Tracey Trussell, to analyze the duchess’ handwriting.

For Trussell, Markle’s penmanship, while beautiful, came across as “style over substance.”

“When someone hides behind a carefully constructed mask, it means that we’ll never really know what’s going on underneath. It’s all a smokescreen,” Trussell concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter comes at a time when Markle has been working on positioning her lifestyle brand “As Ever”

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty

Critical viewers also noted that Markle has begun using the words “As Ever” to sign her letters. These words are also the name of her lifestyle brand, and have been used prominently in Markle’s social media posts and signature.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that context in mind, Markle’s detractors saw the napkin note and associated TIkTok video as an example of viral marketing, with some going as far as to suggest the flight attendant had been monetarily compensated to upload the video.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral clip comes amid a wave of curated content meant to revive affection for the Sussexes.

For instance, earlier this week, Markle shared intimate photos from her wedding anniversary, including handwritten lyrics from Stand by Me, and heartwarming family moments with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Regardless of whether it caused the desired effect or not, the note nevertheless achieved what it was intended to do: get people talking about Meghan Markle once again.

Whether out of admiration or suspicion, the conversation continues.

“Meghan is awesome!” Public reception of the letter was much more positive over on TikTok

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon