Meghan Markle’s Viral One-Pot Pasta Recipe With My Secret Twist

Hi, I’m Irina — a content creator, food photographer, and passionate home cook based in Lyon, France. I’m also a working mum to my wild little 5-year-old boy who keeps life anything but boring. I’m the kind of guest who shows up to dinner with something a little unexpected—often inspired by the latest viral food trend.

So when I saw Meghan Markle’s now-famous one-pot pasta in her Netflix documentary With Love, Meghan (you can watch it here), I knew I had to give it a try.

This dish has taken the internet by storm—and for good reason. It’s a no-fuss, one-pan wonder that’s perfect for busy people who still crave something fresh and homemade. Everything cooks together in one pot, which means minimal cleanup and maximum flavor. No surprise it’s all over TikTok and YouTube!

More info: irinatisserandstudio.com | Instagram

Let’s get into the recipe!

Prep Time:5 minutes

Cook Time:10–12 minutes

Total:Under 20 minutes

Serves:2

Ingredients you need for this recipe:

200g spaghetti

250g cherry tomatoes (I used a mix of orange, yellow, and red)

2 cloves of garlic

Zest of 1 lemon (you can add a bit of juice too)

About 75cl boiling water

1 cup of grated parmesan

1 cup of fresh spinach

1 tsp red chili flakes

A few fresh basil leaves

Olive oil

Roasted pistachios (that’s my secret twist!)

Here’s how to make it in 5 simple steps:

1. In a large saucepan, warm a generous splash of olive oil over medium heat until it shimmers. Add the cherry tomatoes, garlic, lemon zest, a pinch of salt, and the dry spaghetti—letting all the ingredients mingle from the very beginning.

2. Pour in the boiling water (yes, make sure it’s truly boiling!) so the pasta starts cooking instantly and absorbs all those vibrant flavors.

3. Cover the pan and let it simmer gently for 6–7 minutes, giving it a light stir now and then—just enough to keep things moving without breaking the pasta.

4. Add the spinach and red chili flakes. Stir again and cook uncovered for another 3–4 minutes, until the pasta is al dente and the sauce has thickened slightly.

5. Stir in the parmesan until melted and creamy.

Let everything simmer and boil together – the pasta will absorb all the beautiful flavors!

At the very end spoon the pasta into a warm bowl, drizzle it with a touch of good olive oil, and scatter a few fresh basil leaves on top for that fragrant, garden-fresh lift

Then comes the magic touch—crushed roasted pistachios

They bring a buttery crunch and a hint of nuttiness that makes every bite sing. It’s the kind of finishing touch that turns a simple dish into something truly special.

This dish is a dream for busy weeknights or a slow, cozy lunch when you want something warm, comforting, and full of flavor without spending hours in the kitchen.

It’s wonderfully flexible—you can swap the spinach for peppery arugula, toss in a handful of sun-dried tomatoes, or add cooked chicken or chickpeas for a satisfying boost of protein. It’s one of those rare recipes that feels both effortless and endlessly adaptable—the kind that invites you to get creative, trust your taste buds, and truly make it your own.

Colorful and irresistibly delicious one-pot pasta!

I tried Meghan’s version, and while it’s already a winner, I couldn’t help adding my own twist (including one secret ingredient that seriously elevates the flavor – roasted pistachios).

I also streamlined a few steps to make the recipe even more approachable for beginners and busy home cooks alike.

Already given it a try? I’d love to hear how it turned out! Share your favorite secret ingredient in the comments—or better yet, tag me in your own version. There’s nothing more inspiring than seeing how each of us adds a little magic to a dish we love. Let’s keep the pasta love going!

Here’s the video I was inspired by

