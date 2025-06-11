Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meghan Markle’s Mastermind Plan Behind Viral Pregnancy Twerk Video Revealed
Pregnant woman dancing in a hospital room, highlighting Meghan Markle's viral pregnancy twerk video mastermind plan.
Celebrities, News

Meghan Markle’s Mastermind Plan Behind Viral Pregnancy Twerk Video Revealed

The internet has responded to a video of Meghan Markle dancing in the delivery room while pregnant with her daughter Lilibet and it is not all good, but the Suits alum has broken her silence on the matter too.

The footage in question was captured in 2021 and shows the former actress doing all kinds of dance moves – including twerking – to Starrkeisha’s The Baby Momma Dance, in a fully kitted hospital room.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle posted a video of herself dancing when she was pregnant.
  • The internet rebelled and said the baby bump was fake.
  • She does not care and sees the video as a win.

The video drew backlash from critics with a lot of dissent coming out of the United Kingdom which is also home and support base of Prince Harry’s estranged royal family and those loyal to it.

Markle’s feelings have since leaked to the public, and she is adamant.

    The viral dance video has reignited old doubts about Meghan’s pregnancies

    Meghan Markle smiling at event, wearing beige off-shoulder dress, linked to viral pregnancy twerk video mastermind plan.

    Image credits: Robin L Marshall / Getty

    Markle posted the video a whole four years after it was recorded (June 4 this year) on Instagram with the caption:

    “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!”

    While there were zero comments on the post itself, the footage made its rounds on the internet and caught the attention of various outlets along the way.

    Meghan Markle holding her newborn baby close, showcasing a tender moment related to viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Image credits: meghan

    In response to its repost on X, one netizen expressed doubt that the baby bump was real. “There is no way she birthed a child,” wrote one.

    “That is the most fake baby bump I’ve ever seen! Look how lumpy and misshapen it is! They fooled the whole world!” wrote another.

    Someone even posted a burlesque imitation of Markle doing the dance, much to the appreciation of other users.

    There was a time when the internet was leaning into the idea that a couple had opted for surrogacy

    Pregnant woman dancing in hospital room, highlighting Meghan Markle's viral pregnancy twerk video mastermind plan.

    Image credits: meghan

    Bored Panda previously reported on the internet’s cynicism and another rumor that has been plaguing the royals-in-diaspora.

    The report observed speculations about the couple opting for surrogacy since their eldest child, Archie, was born in 2019.

    One significant element to this rumor was the claim by Markle’s half sister, Samantha.

    Pregnant woman in black dress in a hospital room, related to Meghan Markle's mastermind plan viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Image credits: meghan

    In an interview with Journalist Dan Wooton, she said: 

    “My father said nine months before Archie was allegedly born that [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs. I thought: ‘That makes sense there would be a surrogate involved.’”

    But Meghan can not be bothered about her British critics

    If a report by the Daily Mail is anything to go by, Meghan cannot be fazed. The British outlet cites a source saying:

    “Meghan is very pleased with the video. In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit.”

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling and clapping while watching a dance session in a room with yellow walls.

    Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

    The insider also reportedly noted that the Duchess of Essex did not “care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar.”  

    She is more invested in her American audience, of whom it was perceived, saw the pregnant twerking video as “hilarious and relatable,” the unnamed source said.

    The tabloid went on to enforce the insider’s point of view by citing a PR guru from the company, Reputation Management Consultants.

    Man holding a newborn baby wrapped in a blanket, symbolizing Meghan Markle's mastermind plan behind viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Image credits: meghan

    Eric Schiffer, who has previously commented on the controversy surrounding Harry and Meghan, claimed that the video was part of her goal to “connect with Gen Z which demands viral moments. She doesn’t care about the UK because that’s not where the money is.”

    The video comes at a time when the former actress seeks to join the ranks of Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore, and Kylie Minogue among others, and launch her own alcohol brand.

    The video is a publicity stunt for an upcoming wine brand

    Meghan Markle smiling and gesturing in a kitchen setting, linked to viral pregnancy twerk video mastermind plan.

    Image credits: meghan

    The Daily Mail’s unnamed source went on to say that she and her team count the video “as a “win” and believe that it “can only be a boost for sales.” 

    This idea stems from the fact that the product, a rosé wine, will be pointed at Americans and not the British market.

     Social media is torn up about the video

    Comment from Francisca Zimmerman-Hakes describing pain during labor with no dancing, laughter, or twerking related to pregnancy.

    Comment stating that the image shows a pregnant belly, related to Meghan Markle's mastermind plan behind viral pregnancy twerk video

    Comment by Beverly JS on social media expressing that Queen Elizabeth would be proud, with reactions visible below.

    Comment by Collette Bridge reading Well she ain't fooling me about Meghan Markle's mastermind plan behind viral pregnancy twerk video revealed

    Comment by Bunny Megugorac saying she was able to dance at 9 months, related to Meghan Markle's viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Comment from Iveta Ita about moving a pregnant belly up and down like a pillow related to Meghan Markle's pregnancy twerk video.

    Comment by Rebecca Oropeza stating twerking would definitely help with hip pain, related to Meghan Markle's mastermind plan.

    Comment by Lisa Triplett DeWilde about dancing at nine months pregnant, relating to Meghan Markle's viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Traci Nicole saying she got skills, related to Meghan Markle's viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Text message from Amy Ishman reading The audacity of some people, related to Meghan Markle's mastermind plan behind viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Comment by Jade Voorhees stating We want our privacy in a light blue text box on social media discussing Meghan Markle's mastermind plan behind viral pregnancy twerk video.

    Comment from Mary Svetlik Watkins praising Meghan Markle's pregnancy twerk video and sharing her own pregnancy experiences.

