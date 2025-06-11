Meghan Markle’s Mastermind Plan Behind Viral Pregnancy Twerk Video Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has responded to a video of Meghan Markle dancing in the delivery room while pregnant with her daughter Lilibet and it is not all good, but the Suits alum has broken her silence on the matter too.

The footage in question was captured in 2021 and shows the former actress doing all kinds of dance moves – including twerking – to Starrkeisha’s The Baby Momma Dance, in a fully kitted hospital room.

The video drew backlash from critics with a lot of dissent coming out of the United Kingdom which is also home and support base of Prince Harry’s estranged royal family and those loyal to it.

Markle’s feelings have since leaked to the public, and she is adamant.

The viral dance video has reignited old doubts about Meghan’s pregnancies

Image credits: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Markle posted the video a whole four years after it was recorded (June 4 this year) on Instagram with the caption:

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!”

While there were zero comments on the post itself, the footage made its rounds on the internet and caught the attention of various outlets along the way.

Image credits: meghan

In response to its repost on X, one netizen expressed doubt that the baby bump was real. “There is no way she birthed a child,” wrote one.

“That is the most fake baby bump I’ve ever seen! Look how lumpy and misshapen it is! They fooled the whole world!” wrote another.

Someone even posted a burlesque imitation of Markle doing the dance, much to the appreciation of other users.

There was a time when the internet was leaning into the idea that a couple had opted for surrogacy

Image credits: meghan

Bored Panda previously reported on the internet’s cynicism and another rumor that has been plaguing the royals-in-diaspora.

The report observed speculations about the couple opting for surrogacy since their eldest child, Archie, was born in 2019.

One significant element to this rumor was the claim by Markle’s half sister, Samantha.

Image credits: meghan

In an interview with Journalist Dan Wooton, she said:

“My father said nine months before Archie was allegedly born that [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs. I thought: ‘That makes sense there would be a surrogate involved.’”

But Meghan can not be bothered about her British critics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

If a report by the Daily Mail is anything to go by, Meghan cannot be fazed. The British outlet cites a source saying:

“Meghan is very pleased with the video. In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit.”

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

The insider also reportedly noted that the Duchess of Essex did not “care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar.”

She is more invested in her American audience, of whom it was perceived, saw the pregnant twerking video as “hilarious and relatable,” the unnamed source said.

The tabloid went on to enforce the insider’s point of view by citing a PR guru from the company, Reputation Management Consultants.

Image credits: meghan

Eric Schiffer, who has previously commented on the controversy surrounding Harry and Meghan, claimed that the video was part of her goal to “connect with Gen Z which demands viral moments. She doesn’t care about the UK because that’s not where the money is.”

The video comes at a time when the former actress seeks to join the ranks of Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore, and Kylie Minogue among others, and launch her own alcohol brand.

The video is a publicity stunt for an upcoming wine brand

Image credits: meghan

The Daily Mail’s unnamed source went on to say that she and her team count the video “as a “win” and believe that it “can only be a boost for sales.”

This idea stems from the fact that the product, a rosé wine, will be pointed at Americans and not the British market.

